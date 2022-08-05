People.com Lifestyle Beauty Shoppers Say the 'Perfect Beach Waves' They Create with This Popular Curling Iron Wand Last for Days Amazon customers keep adding this “easy to use” curler to their carts this week By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 5, 2022 12:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon There's something about summer that makes just about everyone want to style their hair in beach waves all season long. And whether you're actually hitting the beach or not, you can achieve this style without stepping foot in the ocean — all you need is a $29 curling rod that's climbing Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week. The Alure Three Barrel Ceramic Curling Iron isn't your average hair tool — instead of barrel curls, the popular curling iron crimps your hair, which is completely on trend with the Y2K style resurgence you've likely seen everywhere. Amazon Buy It! Alure Three Barrel Ceramic Curling Iron, $28.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Using not one but three barrels, the best-selling rod clamps around your hair to create luscious, crimpy waves that look like you've just emerged fresh out of the ocean. And, it heats up super fast — within 60 seconds, the curling iron can reach up to 410 degrees. (The LCD display allows you to change temperatures, as well as switch the wand on or off.) High heat combined with the smooth ceramic barrels produces frizz-free curls that last. Each barrel is coated with Teflon for pH resistance that protects your hair through multiple curls, helping to reduce breakage. The result? "Perfect beach waves," one reviewer shared. Even if you have fine hair, this curling rod holds up, according to shoppers. "I've always wanted to be able to curl my hair and Alure has made that possible," another reviewer added. "My waves are beachy just like they promise, and I've received tons of compliments." The non-slip handle helps make the device simple to maneuver, shoppers have highlighted, and their curls lasted all day — some even for a few days. "It's so easy to use and my hair turns out beautiful each and every time," an additional person wrote. Right now, the Alure Three Barrel Ceramic Curling Iron is on sale for just $29. If you're looking to take that beachy wave look into fall and beyond, be sure to snag it while this deal lasts. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.