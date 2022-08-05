Shoppers Say the 'Perfect Beach Waves' They Create with This Popular Curling Iron Wand Last for Days

Amazon customers keep adding this “easy to use” curler to their carts this week

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Published on August 5, 2022 12:00 AM

Alure Barrel Curling Iron Wand
Photo: Amazon

There's something about summer that makes just about everyone want to style their hair in beach waves all season long. And whether you're actually hitting the beach or not, you can achieve this style without stepping foot in the ocean — all you need is a $29 curling rod that's climbing Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week.

The Alure Three Barrel Ceramic Curling Iron isn't your average hair tool — instead of barrel curls, the popular curling iron crimps your hair, which is completely on trend with the Y2K style resurgence you've likely seen everywhere.

Alure Barrel Curling Iron Wand
Amazon

Buy It! Alure Three Barrel Ceramic Curling Iron, $28.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Using not one but three barrels, the best-selling rod clamps around your hair to create luscious, crimpy waves that look like you've just emerged fresh out of the ocean. And, it heats up super fast — within 60 seconds, the curling iron can reach up to 410 degrees. (The LCD display allows you to change temperatures, as well as switch the wand on or off.)

High heat combined with the smooth ceramic barrels produces frizz-free curls that last. Each barrel is coated with Teflon for pH resistance that protects your hair through multiple curls, helping to reduce breakage.

The result? "Perfect beach waves," one reviewer shared.

Even if you have fine hair, this curling rod holds up, according to shoppers. "I've always wanted to be able to curl my hair and Alure has made that possible," another reviewer added. "My waves are beachy just like they promise, and I've received tons of compliments."

The non-slip handle helps make the device simple to maneuver, shoppers have highlighted, and their curls lasted all day — some even for a few days. "It's so easy to use and my hair turns out beautiful each and every time," an additional person wrote.

Right now, the Alure Three Barrel Ceramic Curling Iron is on sale for just $29. If you're looking to take that beachy wave look into fall and beyond, be sure to snag it while this deal lasts.

