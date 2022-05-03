Addison Rae Used This $16 Drugstore Product to Get Her Met Gala Glow
Now, this is how you do gilded glamour.
Addison Rae dazzled on the Met Gala red carpet in a shimmering embellished halter gown, which paired perfectly with her megawatt smile and flawless complexion. The social media star wore her dark hair in loose, cascading waves, parted down the center, and kept her makeup sunkissed and natural for a '70s-inspired vibe that immediately recalled a certain iconic star we all know and love.
"Addison wanted to go [for] a modern-day Cher for this [event] to harmonize with her dress!" makeup artist Shayna Goldberg tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview.
We have to admit, the 21-year-old influencer absolutely nailed the glamorous look, right down to her deep tan — which, we learned, was achieved using a mix of affordable Bondi Sands self-tanning products. Goldberg tells PEOPLE that she knew the brand (which is available on Amazon) would be a perfect fit for Rae's head-to-toe look on fashion's biggest night.
"Tanning products always have a great believable tone without reading too red or orange [on camera]. Based on the inspiration for this look, I knew we needed tanner, and I love the tone and texture of the Bondi Sands Glo Collection," Goldberg shared. "They are incredibly blendable and stretch across [different] skin tones."
The beauty pro went on to tell us that she first prepped Rae's face with Lancer Skincare (including the Triple Peptide Drops, Legacy Youth Treatment, and Dani Glowing Skin Perfector) before going in with the Bondi Sands Glo Shimmer One Day Tan for a luminous glow.
Buy It! Bondi Sands Glo Shimmer One Day Tan, $16; amazon.com
"The finishes offered from the Bondi Sands Glo Collection range between matte, gloss, and shimmer, which means they provide enough variety to tailor any look," Goldberg explained. "My favorite way to apply this [product] is with my hands and buff out for a flawless finish with a big powder brush."
At just $16 per tube, this easy-to-use formula (which features light-reflecting particles to highlight the skin instantly) is a foolproof way for us all to get our glow on in advance of the summer months. It can be used on the face or body and delivers a glistening bronze finish that dries down quickly for a water-resistant result. When the day is done, simply wash the skin-enhancing product off with soap and water and reapply whenever you want to truly glow.
Shop more popular products from the Bondi Sands Glo collection below.
Buy It! Bondi Sands Glo Matte One Day Tan, $16; amazon.com
Buy It! Bondi Sands Glo Gloss Finishing Glow, $16; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Hurry! J.Crew's Flash Sale on Spring and Summer Styles Ends Today
- Sustainable Bedding and Bath from Amazon Is Now on Sale — Prices Start at Just $15
- Meghan Markle Wore an All-White Outfit Over the Weekend That We Can't Stop Thinking About
- Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Breathe Better' Thanks to This Air Purifier — and We've Got an Exclusive Discount Code