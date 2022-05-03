Addison Rae Used This $16 Drugstore Product to Get Her Met Gala Glow

At just $16 per tube, this easy-to-use formula (which features light-reflecting particles to highlight the skin instantly) is a foolproof way for us all to get our glow on in advance of the summer months. It can be used on the face or body and delivers a glistening bronze finish that dries down quickly for a water-resistant result. When the day is done, simply wash the skin-enhancing product off with soap and water and reapply whenever you want to truly glow.