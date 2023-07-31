Beauty Queen Accused of Plotting to Kill Ex-Auburn Football Player Husband After Police Find WhatsApp Message

A former Auburn University cheerleader, Lindsay Shiver is accused of planning to kill her husband of 16 years after he found out about her alleged affair

By KC Baker
Published on July 31, 2023 12:52PM EDT
Lindsay Shiver arrested for plotting husbands murder
Lindsay Shiver. Photo:

Instagram

Photos Lindsay Shiver posted online show her, her husband, Robert Shiver, and their three children posing happily in matching orange outfits at an Auburn University event and grinning widely on a sandy beach with the sparkling ocean behind them.

Now, the former beauty pageant queen from Thomasville, Ga., is accused of plotting to kill her husband along with her alleged boyfriend and another man in the Bahamas, where Lindsay and Robert reportedly have a home.

Police in Abaco, in the Bahamas, arrested Shiver, 36, her boyfriend, Terrance Bethel, 28, of Guana Cay, Abaco, and Farron Newbold Jr., 28, the alleged proposed hitman, of the Bahamas, according to the Bahamas Court News.

They were arrested after police say they learned about the alleged plot to kill Shiver while investigating a July 16 break-in at Grabber’s Bar and Grill on Guana, the Bahamas Court News reports.

While searching the phone of someone suspected of the break-in, officers saw WhatsApp messages that laid out the alleged plot to kill Shiver, the outlet reports.

“On July 16, 2023 at Abaco, [the defendants,] while being together did, with a common purpose agree to commit an offense, namely the murder of Richard Shiver,” the police report said, according to the Thomasville Times-Enterprise.

Lindsay Shiver arrested for plotting husbands murder
Lindsay Shiver.

Instagram


The exact charges they face are unclear. On Friday, the trio appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley, according to the Bahamas Court News.

They were not required to enter a plea, according to the outlet. They remain held in a Bahamian jail and are scheduled to return to court on Oct. 5.

It is unclear whether Shiver or the others have retained attorneys who can speak on their behalf.

According to the Thomasville Times-Enterprise, Robert Shiver reportedly filed for divorce after he found out about his wife’s alleged affair with Bethel.

Lindsay Shiver and Bethel reportedly met in the Bahamas, near the house she owns with her husband, according to the Thomasville Times-Enterprise.

Lindsay Shiver arrested for plotting husbands murder
Lindsay Shiver.

Instagram

The Shivers seemed to have a picture-perfect life, according to her online posts that show the couple and their three young children in the well-manicured yard of their Thomasville home and on vacation in beachy locales.

Robert Shiver is executive vice president of Senior Life Insurance Company.

When he was at Auburn, he played for the football team between 2006 and 2008.

Lindsay Shiver was a cheerleader at Auburn and was named Miss Houston County in 2005, coming in second in the National Peanut Festival pageant that year, according to Houston County Pageant Inc., CBS42 reports.

"The key to a perfect marriage, is having two imperfect people, who refuse to give up on each other," she wrote in a caption next to a picture of her at her 2007 wedding.

