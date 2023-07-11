The Best Beauty Deals Under $20 at Amazon Prime Day, Including Martha Stewart’s Drugstore Lotion and $4 Mascara

At the mega sale event known as Amazon Prime Day, you may be tempted to go straight for the big-ticket items. But did it ever occur to you that you can score your favorite beauty products during the two-day sale?

From best-sellers like the Laneige lip mask for 30 percent off and the luminous drugstore lotion that both Martha Stewart and Lala Kent use, there are hundreds of must-have beauty products on sale during Prime Day. In the spirit of saving, we compiled a list of the best deals under $20. Though anyone can snag great deals on Amazon, if you want to get the most out of Prime Day, you can start a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime (if you’re not already a member) to access exclusive savings like the ones below, along with free two-day shipping.

Without further ado, here are the best Prime Day beauty deals under $20 that we’ve spotted.

Best Prime Day Beauty Deals Under $20

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $17

Amazon

You may know the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask for its internet fame and fans like brand ambassador Sydney Sweeney, and the deep-conditioning lip product is an editor favorite, too (seriously, she hasn’t needed to use Chapstick in five years). Its vitamin C- and antioxidant-packed formula nourishes lips while shea butter locks the hydration in place as you sleep. It comes in several fun flavors, many of which are on sale today.

SmileDirectClub 4 Pack Gel Pens with Lip Balm, $20

Amazon

These fast-acting teeth whitening gel pens can brighten your smile by up to nine shades in just one week, according to the brand, and only take 10 minutes of daily wear for noticeable results. This brand stole the show when we tested the best teeth whitening products, and our top-rated whitening kit is on sale for Prime members today, too.

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patches, $11

Amazon

Where there’s summer sweat, there are blackheads and breakouts — so take care of seasonal blemishes with the Original Mighty Patches from Hero Cosmetics. We put these hydrocolloid acne patches to the test and watched as they absorbed the gunk from deep below the surface of our skin in just a matter of hours. They work best when worn overnight.

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara, $4

Amazon

While the wildly popular Essence Lash Princess mascara — it has more than 233,000 five-star ratings — is only $5 to begin with, it still feels good to snag it on sale. Shoppers call it the “best mascara ever,” saying just two coats will give you results that look “almost like false eyelashes.” All for less than the cost of your daily coffee.

L'Oréal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion, $13

Amazon

The L’Oréal Lumi Glotion has amassed more than 18,000 five-star ratings, rave reviews that contain declarations like “holy grail forever,” and approval from Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent and Martha Stewart’s makeup artist for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover. It’s a tinted moisturizer, glow-inducing highlighter, and hydrating primer all in one, saving in your makeup routine and money in your wallet. Kent adds a few drops to her foundation when she wants a little extra glow.

Vacation Classic Spray Sunscreen, $14

Amazon

The Vacation Classic Spray Sunscreen is a broad spectrum SPF 30 that adequately protects your skin from harmful rays without feeling heavy or greasy. But it’s not just sunscreen — it’s injected with coconut oil, aloe vera, vitamin E, and niacinamide to keep your skin feeling moisturized and healthy, and fans go crazy for its scent. Grab the retro-packaged sunscreen while it’s 30 percent off.

Solawave Gentle Gel Cleanser with Solabiome and Pro Vitamin B5, $18

Solawave

Everyone from Pedro Pascal to Priyanka Chopra has accredited their red carpet glows to the Solawave light therapy wand, and while the skincare device (sadly) isn’t less than $20 for Prime Day, the brand’s facial cleanser is. The Solawave Gentle Gel Cleanser is suitable for all skin types, even sensitive and acne-prone skin. It’s fortified with a nourishing cocktail of synbiotics, humectants, and antioxidants to moisturize and protect your skin against environmental stressors and dehydration.

Pattern Beauty Styling Cream, $20

Amazon

You probably know Tracee Ellis Ross for black-ish, Girlfriends, and her incredible head of hair. And one of the best-sellers from her hair care line, the Pattern Beauty Styling Cream, is on sale for Prime Day. Whether you’re using it to define your curls or prep them for twist outs and braid outs, there are myriad ways to use this moisturizing product.

Tanologist Express Self Tan Mousse, $13

Target

There is a safer solution than sunbathing in order to appear a bit more bronze. The Tanologist Express Self Tan Mousse is the best scentless self-tanner our testers tried, capable of delivering a natural-looking shade and gentle enough for sensitive skin.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, $20

Amazon

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent called out the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray as one of her favorites, sharing that she was influenced to buy it by Kim Kardashian’s longtime hairstylist, Chris Appleton, and hasn’t looked back. (He’s also Color Wow’s creative director.) She calls it a “lifesaver” for frizzy summer hair and “highly, highly recommends” the heat-activated spray.

The under-$20 finds don’t stop: Keep scrolling for the best deals on beauty products at Amazon Prime Day right now — or you might just lose out on these marked-down must-haves.

Bondi Sands Everyday Gradual Tanning Milk, $15

Amazon

Sun Bum Original SPF 30 Sunscreen Lotion, $15

Amazon

Baimei Jade Roller and Gua Sha, $14

Amazon

Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Gel, $14

Amazon

