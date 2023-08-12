The Most Popular Clothes Steamer on Amazon Is on Sale for Just $25 Right Now

It’s racked up more than 38,900 five-star ratings

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.
Published on August 12, 2023 07:00AM EDT

clothes steamer tout
Photo:

People / Amazon

Whether it’s for smoothing summer linen or refreshing fall clothes that have been in storage, it’s a good time to pick up a handheld steamer.

Right now, the Beautural Handheld Clothes Steamer is on sale at Amazon. It’s racked up more than 38,900 five-star ratings, and it’s currently the best-selling garment steamer on the site. And, for a limited time, you can pick one up for $25.

Instead of hauling out an iron and ironing board, opt for this portable steamer to easily remove wrinkles from your clothes. It has a 8.79-ounce water tank that’s detachable, making it a breeze to fill up. Plus, it heats up in just 30 seconds to deliver up to 15 minutes of steam. You can steam your clothes in bursts or use the lock button for continuous steam. 

Beautural Handheld Clothes Steamer, $25 (Save $15)

BEAUTURAL Steamer for Clothes

Amazon

Unlike other portable steamers, this one doesn’t leak when held at different angles. So you can hang up an article of clothing to steam vertically or lay it flat to steam horizontally. 

Along with clothes, the steamer can sanitize and remove wrinkles from curtains and upholstery. Plus, it comes with three attachments: a lint brush, a soft brush for targeting dust, and a creaser for pleats. Also worth calling out is its long eight -foot cord, which provides plenty of reach for outlets in your home. 

More than 6,000 customers have left five-star ratingsfor the steamer. Multiple reviewers called it “lightweight” and said it has a “comfortable handle,” with one writing, “I have arthritis in both hands — and I can hold it for quite a while.”

Other shoppers call it “powerful,” with one sharing, “It took out deep wrinkles my iron couldn't.”   Another shopper raved that it “works in seconds.”

Head to Amazon to pick up the Beautural Handheld Clothes Steamer while it’s 37 percent off. 

More Amazon Deals on Handheld Clothes Steamers 

OGHom Clothes Steamer, $28 (Save $6)

Amazon OGHom Steamer for Clothes Steamer, Handheld Clothing

Amazon

Conair Handheld Garment Steamer, $60 (Save $10)

Amazon Conair Handheld Garment Steamer

Amazon

Hilife Clothes Steamer, $27 (Save $12)

Amazon Conair Handheld Garment Steamer

Amazon

