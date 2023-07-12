Beau MacMillan's Honey-Harissa Glazed Carrots 'Hit All of the Best Flavor Notes'

"I love using light ingredients with simple combinations," says the chef-owner of Cala restaurant in Scottsdale, Ariz.

By People Staff
Published on July 12, 2023 11:09AM EDT
Honey-Harissa Glazed Carrots with Chickpeas
Beau MacMillan's Honey-Harissa Glazed Carrots. Photo:

Greg DuPree

Beau MacMillan lets fresh ingredients "do the heavy work" in this flavorful side.

"It's sweet and savory with the earthiness of the roasted vegetables, cut with the creamy yet acidic feta yogurt making it a well-rounded dish," says the chef-owner of Cala restaurant in Scottsdale, Ariz. "The harissa makes the dish warm while the almonds add crunch making the dish fresh, comforting and vibrant."

“The key is to use high-quality, fresh ingredients and let those elements do the heavy work," he adds. "This dish truly hits all of the best flavor notes.”

Beau MacMillan's Honey-Harissa Glazed Carrots & Chickpeas with Feta

⅓ cup honey

1 Tbsp. harissa paste

1 Tbsp. curry powder

½ tsp. kosher salt

2 lbs. carrots or tricolor heirloom carrots, peeled

1 cup canned chickpeas, drained and rinsed, patted dry

4½ oz. feta cheese, crumbled (about

1 cup; from 1 [8-oz.] pkg.)

½ cup whole-milk Greek-style yogurt

1 tsp. lemon zest plus 1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

¼ cup slivered almonds, toasted

¼ lightly packed fresh mint leaves

1. Preheat oven to 400°. Stir together honey, harissa, curry powder and salt in a small bowl. Place carrots and chickpeas on a large rimmed baking sheet; drizzle with honey-harissa, and toss to coat. Spread into an even layer.

2. Roast in oven until carrots are tender and lightly browned, stirring twice, 30 to 40 minutes.

3. While carrots are roasting, process feta cheese, yogurt, lemon zest and lemon juice in a food processor until smooth, about 1 minute.

4. Spread feta mixture on a serving platter; top with roasted carrots and chickpeas. Sprinkle with toasted almonds and mint. Serve immediately.

Serves: 4
Active time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes

Related Articles
krispy kremes deal for their 86th bday
Krispy Kreme Is Selling a Dozen Donuts for 86 Cents to Celebrate 86 Years in Business
Prime energy drink
Logan Paul’s Company PRIME Defends Amount of Caffeine in Their Energy Drink After Backlash
McDonald's french fries
McDonald’s Is Giving Away Free Fries (Any Size!) on Thursday for National French Fry Day
blake lively toucan
Blake Lively Cozies Up to a Toucan in Silly Video Celebrating Her New Betty Buzz Cans
New Subway Menu, Including the Freshly-Sliced Meats
All About the New Subway Menu, Including the Freshly-Sliced Meats
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless
Catherine McCord's Chicken and Spinach Burgers Are Juicy with a 'Boost of Nutrition'
Orzo Asparagus Peas Recipe
Jeanine Donofrio Calls Her Creamy Orzo with Asparagus and Peas a 'Shortcut Risotto'
P!NK performs on stage during the P!NK Summer Carnival 2023 Tour
Pink Eats Chocolate Onstage During Concert Mishap: 'Leave It to Me to Really F--- Up a Beautiful Song'
Celebrity chef Brad Leone
See Chef Brad Leone's Renovated 1750s Farmhouse — Including a Preserved Stove with Beehive Oven (Exclusive)
Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse of Garden with Flowers, Fruit and Vegetables She's Growing
Kylie Jenner Shares a Look at the Fruit and Vegetables She's Growing in Her Garden
What Does the Grimace Milkshake Taste Like? All About the Viral McDonald's Drink
What Does the Grimace Milkshake Taste Like? All About the Viral McDonald's Drink
Blake Lively's gourmet beverage brand Betty Buzz announced today the launch of Betty Booze, a new line of sparkling cocktails. Betty Booze launches with a trio of flavors made with real, never artificial ingredients.
Blake Lively Says She Created New Betty Booze Line Because She's 'Tired' from Raising 4 Kids
Pink Receives Large Wheel of Brie Cheese from Fan on Stage in London as Latest Tour Gift: 'Thank You'
Pink Receives Large Wheel of Brie Cheese from Fan on Stage in London as Latest Tour Gift: 'Thank You'
Little Gem & Radish Salad With Feta-Buttermilk Dressing
Susan Spungen's Little Gem Salad with Feta-Buttermilk Dressing Is a 'Fresher Take' on a Wedge Salad
Popeyes chicken sandwiches
Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches for More Than 10 Days with a BOGO Deal
Blair Underwood Marries Longtime Friend Josie Hart
See Blair Underwood and Josie Hart’s Swarovski-Covered Wedding Cake (Exclusive)