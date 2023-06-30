These Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds Are ‘Better Than AirPods’ — and They’re on Sale for Just $50 Today at Amazon

Nowadays, wireless headphones are a necessity, so you can listen to your music or favorite podcasts and make phone calls without being limited by long, pesky wires. Though finding quality headphones at a discount can be challenging, we discovered a real gem at Amazon.

The Beats Flex Earbuds are on sale for 29 percent off right now. Unlike other pairs, the two earbuds are connected by the brand’s Flex-Form cable, letting you customize the fit to ensure they stay in place. When they’re pulled from your ears (or reinserted), the magnetic connection automatically turns the music on or off.

With Beats' Audio Sharing technology, you can listen to music with a friend using another pair of Beats headphones or Apple AirPods. It's also easy to skip songs and answer calls by tapping the earbuds. And with up to 12 hours of playtime, you can listen all day while working, commuting, working out, or relaxing poolside or at the beach.

They’re compatible with Apple and Android devices and are Powered by Apple's W1 headphone chip, producing a clear and crisp sound via Bluetooth.

Plus, they have racked nearly 11,500 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, who are "very pleased" with the sound quality of the Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds. One person even raved that they are “better than Airpods.” Another five-star reviewer said: “Best earbuds I've ever purchased. Great sound quality and noise cancellation at a reasonable price.”

An additional shopper, whose Airpods would always fall out of their ears, wrote, “Legit the best headphones ever… These not only sound amazing, but also come with a few different options for earbud covers that make them stay in perfectly.”

A final reviewer, who was worried about the battery life, shared that they “finally cut the cord” and these earbuds have “completely changed” their view about them. “These [headphones] provide great battery life, fast recharge, and are an amazing price,” they wrote, adding that they have a “great sound” for listening to their podcasts, music, and for making phone calls.

If you're ready to make the switch to wireless headphones or want to upgrade your current pair, snap up the Beats Flex Earbuds while they’re on sale. But act quickly — there’s no telling how long they will stay in stock for.

