Highway Patrol Cop Brutally Beaten on Street Before Being Saved by 3 Good Samaritans

"I think about my kids at that moment," Everardo Navarro told CBS. "And at the same time, I did think the officer may have a family as well"

By
Published on May 25, 2023 02:40 PM
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
Photo: Getty

A Good Samaritan came to the defense of a California Highway Patrolman who was getting severely beaten by another man in Santa Ana on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Speaking with CBS News on Tuesday, Everardo Navarro described jumping in to save the officer.

"I think about my kids at that moment," Navarro, 42, told CBS. "And at the same time, I did think the officer may have a family as well."

"Like he actually grabbed his bike, the officer's bike," added Navarro.

The CHP told CBS that two officers on motorcycles approached a man — identified by authorities as Jaime Balderas Paniagua, 34, of Santa Ana, according to the L.A. Times — yelling at passersby near an exit on the I-5 freeway. After giving him a warning, one of the officers left, but Paniagua allegedly got into a scuffle with the other officer, eventually getting on top of them as the two fell to the ground.

PEOPLE reached out to Everardo Navarro and the California Highway Patrol for comment on the altercation.

Friday's incident was captured on video and shared with PPV Tahoe news site, which posted the footage Monday on Instagram.

"I punched the guy in the ribs but it felt like nothing," Navarro continued to CBS News. "He just continued grabbing the officer down. At that moment, my only concern was to avoid the person from grabbing the officer's gun."

Two other men jumped in after Navarro and they were able to wrestle the suspect off the officer, who reportedly suffered minor injuries. Paniagua sustained injuries to his face and was hospitalized.

Per ABC 7, Paniagua was booked in Orange County jail on assault with a peace officer and resisting arrest charges. It was not immediately clear if he has entered a plea

Navarro said the officer "said thank you at least five, six times."

Navarro added: "I could sense that he was being very honest from his heart that he knew what type of risk he was going through."

