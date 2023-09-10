Beastie Boys Celebrate 'Beastie Boys Square' Naming in New York City: 'Makes Me Really Happy'

Surviving members of the rap group attended the unveiling of the location's new sign in the Lower East Side

By
Published on September 10, 2023 07:17PM EDT
Beastie Boys Square
Adam "Adrock" Horowitz and Michael "Mike D" Diamond pose with New York City Council Member Christopher Marte. Photo:

Adam GRAY / AFP) (Photo by ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty

You gotta fight for your right to have a street corner named after you. And the Beastie Boys certainly proved they deserve it.

The surviving members of the legendary rap group — Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz and Michael “Mike D” Diamond — were celebrated on Saturday as a street corner in New York City's Lower East Side was officially named after them.

The unveiling of the Beastie Boys Square sign took place on the corner of Ludlow and Rivington, over three decades after the intersection appeared on the cover of their 1989 LP Paul’s Boutique.

As Rolling Stone reports, an attempt to name the area in the trio's honor was shot down in a 24-to-1 vote in 2014, but later approved by the New York City Council eight years later. “We walk around these streets and we don’t really think about who they’re named after, like Ludlow Street, Irving Street, Father Demo Square," Horovitz, 56, said, per Rolling Stone.

"But it makes me really happy to know that some kid on their way to school 50 years from now is gonna pass by this and look up and be like, ‘What the f--- is a Beastie Boy and why the f--- do they have a square?'” 

Beastie Boys Square
Adam Horovitz, Michael Diamond, and Chris Marte celebrate Beastie Boys Square in New York City.

Adam GRAY / AFP) (Photo by ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty

Horovitz — who called the experience "f---ing awesome" — also took a moment to thank council members and the city of New York "for teaching us what to look at, what to listen to, what to wear, how to love, how to live."

Diamond, 57, told the crowd Saturday that the honor was a "multiyear battle," as he saluted the specific neighborhood in New York for being a "cool place that we wanted to go and hang out."

“The second we heard rap music, it was so revolutionary and so exciting, the fact that we somehow got to go from being literally kids listening to every hip-hop record, mixtape, song we could possibly try to memorize every word, thinking that we’d be able to actually make a rap record, and go on to make those rap records, and now here we are all those years later, thank you so much for everything," he said, per Rolling Stone.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Instagram account for the Beastie Boys Square initiative celebrated the good news over the weekend, writing that "the fight was right."

"Happy 50th Anniversary to Hip Hop, and thank you Beastie Boys for your significant contribution to the art & culture."

The honor comes over 11 years after the loss of Beastie Boys member Adam "MCA" Yauch, who died in 2012 after a three-year battle with cancer at age 47. It also follows several celebrations of hip-hop's 50th anniversary last month, as the genre and culture celebrated the major milestone.

Over 30 musicians reflected on hip-hop's 50th anniversary last month in conversation with PEOPLE, with rap legend Slick Rick calling it "the pulpit of the people."

"Personally for me, career milestones are never one set moment," he said. "It's about the continuous flow of being able to express myself through telling stories, be it on wax or streaming or even the shoes and clothes I wear or jewelry selection that enhance the presentation."

Related Articles
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
Joe Jonas Seemingly Addresses Sophie Turner Divorce During L.A. Concert: 'It's Been a Crazy Week'
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion to Reunite for the Upcoming Collaboration 'Bongos'
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Set to Perform New Song 'Bongos' at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards
Megan Thee Stallion during the Outside Lands Music Festival
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Why She Doesn't Listen to Music During Sex: 'I Got Something to Say'
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds walk home in New York City on 9/7/23
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Have a Coordinating Couples Outing in Cool Button-Downs Ahead of Anniversary
DonnyOsmondOLT0918
Donny Osmond Insists He Has Never Cursed: 'Obviously I Still Think the Words!' (Exclusive)
Nicki Minaj attends the World Premiere of "Barbie"
Nicki Minaj to Emcee and Perform (Again!) at the 2023 MTV VMAs
FedexForum Memphis Tennessee general view at night
Person Critically Wounded After Shooting at Memphis Arena During Lil Baby Concert
New Jersey Secretary of State, Tahesha Way, speaks at Model International, in Whippany. Monday, May 1, 2023
New Jersey Gets a New Lieutenant Governor One Month After the Sudden Death of Sheila Oliver
Cardi B, Offset
Cardi B Wants to Rap About 'Freaky' Sex with Husband Offset in Their Next Collaboration
Vince Gil and Don Henley perform onstage with The Eagles during The Classic West at Dodger Stadium on July 15, 2017 in Los Angeles
The Eagles Perform 2-Song Jimmy Buffett Tribute at Madison Square Garden
Charlize Theron NYFW New york fashion week 09 07 23
Charlize Theron Captures Casual Elegance During New York City Outing — See the Pics
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion - Bongos
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Drop Music Video for Collaboration 'Bongos'
Taylor Hansen attends GRAMMY U Masterclass during SXSW at The Eleanor on March 17, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
How Taylor Hanson Helped Get 16K People on Song Supporting Women in Iran: 'You Have a Voice' (Exclusive)
French Montana recently filmed a music video in Lagos
French Montana Donates 500 Canoes to the Makoko Community in Nigeria
Fall Out Boy Is Going on Tour with Jimmy Eats World
Fall Out Boy Extend Their World Tour — and Jimmy Eat World Is Joining Them for the Ride
Miley Cyrus Filmed Black Mirror Episode While Her Malibu Home Burned Down
Miley Cyrus Filmed 'Black Mirror' Scene While Home Burned Down, Leading to Anxiety Attacks 'Years Later'