Bears QB Justin Fields Says He Turned Down Offer to Appear on Season 2 of 'Quarterback'

But the 24-year-old Ohio State alum said he might reconsider starring in a future season "maybe down the road"

Published on July 26, 2023 04:52PM EDT
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields Passes on "Quarterback"
Photo:

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire/Getty

Justin Fields took a pass on Quarterback.

The Chicago Bears QB, 24, told reporters on Tuesday that Netflix producers contacted him about being featured on the second season of the hit documentary series, but that he declined the offer.

"[Netflix] did actually reach out to me and I don't think I want to do it, just because I would rather keep everything the way it is around here," he said. "Just having cameras around the building, I think that might change the vibe of everyone. I just want to keep it natural and organic and really just focus on what’s going on in the building."

The series, which began streaming earlier this month, follows Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (who is now with the Philadelphia Eagles) and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, as they face tests on the field and off.

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields Passes on "Quarterback"

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire/Getty

Despite having little interest in participating in the show, the Bears star said he has watched it.

“It was kind of cool seeing everybody's different backgrounds and seeing how they prepare,” he shared. “It's also cool seeing their personal lives and how they balance life and football.”

Fields added, "I think people realize how much work goes into being a quarterback and the mental side of things. Just how much we have to prepare and know everyone's job... It really just gave everyone our perspective of what we go through."

Fields, who is entering his third season in the NFL, does have experience with being filmed while on the field.

A former five-star recruit at Harrison High School in Kennesaw, Ga., he starred in the second season of the Netflix doc QB1: Beyond the Lights.

All of which means the Ohio State alum is not completely ruling out a return to Netflix stardom.

"Maybe down the road, but I don't see myself doing it this year at least," he said.

