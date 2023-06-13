Florida beachgoers soaking up a bit of sun got a shock on Sunday.

On Sunday, according to footage of the surprising moment, a black bear cub was spotted casually swimming in the ocean before striding onto the shore at a crowded beach in Destin.

"A bear just swam from way out in the ocean to shore in Destin. Insane," tweeted Chris Barron, the eyewitness who filmed the now-viral video, which has since been viewed more than 3.4 million times.

Barron told Storyful that he and his fellow beachgoers thought the animal was a dog when they first saw it in the water. After it stepped onshore and stared at onlookers, the young animal "took off into the sand dunes," the eyewitness said.

"I think most people were shocked instead of being scared," he added. "No one expected to see a bear in the Gulf of Mexico."

Another witness, who shared a clip of the beach bear on Facebook, agreed it was a surprising sight. "A man was yelling out 'Bear!' You would expect 'Shark!' or 'Dolphin!' but not 'Bear!' It came out of the Gulf and [looked] tired but relieved," said Jennifer Majors Smith, per AL.com.

While the bear's fate remains unknown, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FFWC) said it's not unheard of for bear cubs to turn up in unlikely places.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"While it is unusual to see a bear swimming in the shallows of a crowded beach, it isn't unusual to hear of black bears swimming in the Gulf, on their way to barrier islands in search of food," the agency said in a statement, per CBS News.

"During this time of year, juvenile bears such as the one seen in Destin are starting to leave their mother's home range and may be seen in unexpected areas as they try to find a new home."

FFWC said young bears have also been spotted in Orlando, Tampa, and Jacksonville recently and noted that the animals aren't typically aggressive but could "become defensive" if they feel threatened. Therefore, the agency urged bystanders to keep their distance should they encounter a wandering bear.

"Typically, these bears will move away on their own. If you see a bear, give it plenty of space, don't try to approach it, and never feed it," the agency advised.