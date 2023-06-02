Beanie Feldstein's Wedding Cake Was ‘Absolute Heaven' — All the Delicious Details from Her Big Day

The 'Booksmart' star married Bonnie Chance Roberts on May 20

By
Published on June 2, 2023
Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie-Chance-Roberts
Photo:

Corbin Gurkin 

Beanie Feldstein's wedding cake was a detail she considered thoughtfully.

The Booksmart star married her fiancé Bonnie Chance Roberts on May 20 in a summer camp-themed wedding. For the dessert, Feldstein, 29, chose a vanilla gluten-free, dairy-free cake with latte filling, she told Vogue.

“Cake is deeply important to me," she said in a feature published on Thursday. "Cake is my most favorite thing in the world. So, for our wedding cake, I knew it had to be from my most frequented allergy-friendly bakery, By the Way Bakery."

The four-tier, all-white wedding cake was tastefully decorated with little white flowers throughout.

"It was absolute heaven," Feldstein said of the flavor, "and gorgeous too!”

Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie-Chance Roberts wedding

Corbin Gurkin

The couple's wedding took place in New York's Hudson Valley at Cedar Lakes Estates, roughly 90 minutes north of the city.

"It is our happy place together," Feldstein told Vogue of the picturesque location. "I grew up going to summer camp for 10 years, and my parents and both sets of my grandparents met at summer camp, so camp is a lineage of love through the generations of my family."

Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie-Chance Roberts wedding

Corbin Gurkin

For the main meal, guests like Sarah Paulson and Adam Levine munched on spring pea salad, charred heirloom pole beans, garden orrechiette, pan seared wild salmon, and braised beef short rib. The darling pink menus featured a note saying, "Now for Bon's favo(u)rite part, the food!"

"Chef Beck at Cedar Lakes creates the most delicious, special, hearty food, and boy do I love it!" Feldstein added in her special wedding feature.

The couple, who first met in the U.K. in 2018 during pre-production for the movie How to Build a Girl, both wore wedding day looks designed by Gucci. Feldstein gushed about her vintage-style gown, telling Vogue that “It almost feels like they took a dress from a hundred years ago and restored it, and also remarkably modern and fresh. It is modest yet sexy.” 

Meanwhile, Chance sported a bridal suit that left Feldstein choked up when she saw her wife-to-be wearing it. “I knew how many people she was going to inspire with this outfit,” Feldstein said. “There are so few representations of brides wearing suits at their weddings, let alone something so special, so out of the box, so Gucci!” 

