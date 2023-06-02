Beanie and Bonnie for life!

Beanie Feldstein wed fiancée Bonnie Chance Roberts in a summer camp themed wedding on May 20.

The “Booksmart” actress, 29 and her new wife revealed all the details of their celebrity-packed Hudson Valley nuptials in an intimate feature with Vogue.

The wedding, which took place on May 20 at Cedar Lakes Estate, featured an array of A-listers including Ben Platt, Sarah Paulson, Holland Taylor, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo and Kaitlyn Dever.

“It is our happy place together,” Feldstein told Vogue of the wedding location.

“I grew up going to summer camp for 10 years, and my parents and both sets of my grandparents met at summer camp, so camp is a lineage of love through the generations of my family. Even though we met in London and fell in love on a film set, to get married at a camp was a truly beautiful emotional homecoming,” she said.

The couple, who first met in the U.K. in 2018 during pre-production for the movie How to Build a Girl, both wore wedding day looks designed by Gucci. Feldstein gushed about her vintage-style gown, telling Vogue that “It almost feels like they took a dress from a hundred years ago and restored it, and also remarkably modern and fresh. It is modest yet sexy.”

Meanwhile, Chance sported a bridal suit that left Feldstein choked up when she saw her wife-to-be wearing it. “I knew how many people she was going to inspire with this outfit,” Feldstein said. “There are so few representations of brides wearing suits at their weddings, let alone something so special, so out of the box, so Gucci!”

The couple, who opted to work with all-female vendors for their big day, exchanged personalized vows during the lakeside ceremony, before friends and family gathered in a barn styled especially for the evening with personal touches, including tablecloths customized with lyrics from the couple’s favorite singers. To top off the love-filled nuptials, “Pitch Perfect” actor Ben Platt, 29, sang as Chance and Feldstein stepped out for their first dance.

“We just kept mouthing ‘I love you’ to him while he was singing,” Beanie says. “It was such a special moment. And then we truly danced the night away in the barn – and then even more at the after-party in the treehouse.”

Feldstein and Chance were quick to share photographs from the feature to Instagram on two joint posts on Thursday, one of which included images from the couple’s rehearsal dinner, where Feldstein donned a Rodarte-designed gown covered in flowers made of fabric and matching bridal headband.

The couple captioned the post, “and together they touched the sky…” before thanking those involved in creating the pre-wedding celebration.

In another post, the pair shared a series of beautiful photos showing their ceremony and reception with the sweet caption, “as every fairy tale comes real…”

The actress also took the opportunity to celebrate the start of Pride Month on June 1, sharing an Instagram Story with a photograph of the couple on their wedding day with the words “happy pride month. You are my pride @bonnie.chance”

Celebrity friends have been eager to share their delight at the couple’s nuptials, with “Bridgerton” actress Nicola Coughlan writing on one post, “Congratulations Beanie!!💖💖💖”, while Mindy Kaling commented, “What a blessing! Congratulations you two!!”

The pair announced their engagement in June, sharing photos from the proposal on Instagram. Roberts got down on one knee to pop the question, as they celebrated with friends and family, like Ben Platt and Kaitlyn Dever, as well as Feldstein's brother Jonah Hill.

In her caption at the time, the Impeachment: American Crime Story star wrote, "i do, bon," and she wrote to Roberts on her Instagram Story, "you make me happier than i knew was possible. i love you."

On Oct. 6, Feldstein expressed excitement for their wedding, writing on Instagram, "can't wait for our wedding!!!!" and calling Roberts the "love of my whole life."

Feldstein opened up about Roberts while promoting 2019's Booksmart, which features a love story between costar Dever's character Amy and a cool-girl classmate Hope (Diana Silvers). Speaking to PEOPLE at the New York City premiere at the time, Feldstein said the "best" part of the love story is that the movie doesn't make a big deal about Amy being gay.

"It's not just about representation, it's about how you are representing, and the form that representation is taking," Feldstein said. "And I think Booksmart really asks the question of what happens after teenagers come out? Let's tell that story."

"The only love scene in the film is a queer love scene, and that's so radical. By doing that, you're asking that to be the norm. By showing queer sexuality and making heterosexual people relate to it is actually really deeply meaningful," she added.

"For me in my life," Feldstein continued, "it is a part of who I am but it is not at all my defining feature. It doesn't mean I don't love my girlfriend, it's just part of who I am. And [the character]'s the same way. To see that in Amy and how beautifully Kaitlyn plays her and how beautifully Katie [Silberman, screenwriter] and Olivia [Wilde, director] crafted her, it's gonna change a lot of people's lives."