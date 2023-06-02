Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie-Chance Roberts on Their Gucci Wedding Wardrobe: 'Stylish, Whimsical, Unexpected'

Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie-Chance Roberts are opening up about their wedding day wardrobe!

The Booksmart star, 29, and her new wife talked to Vogue about their May 20 Hudson Valley nuptials and the "magical" outfits they wore for the occasion.

“Never in our wildest dreams could we have imagined that we would wear Gucci to our wedding,” Feldstein told the publication.



"After we got engaged, I called my stylist Erin Walsh, and we started daydreaming. At that time, I was in the middle of working with Gucci, as I was beyond lucky to be a part of the Gucci Love Parade campaign."

Feldstein continued: "She said to me, ‘Beanie, it’s your wedding—what’s your dream?’ and I said, ‘Gucci!’ So, she asked them if they would be willing to make me a wedding dress," she recalled. "I could not believe that they said yes!”

The actress ended up putting together "a mood board" of previous designs and elements that "spoke" to her. “I also included a photo of my mom’s wedding dress from 1975 because her dress featured a fabulous lace sleeve I knew I wanted to pay homage to," she said.

The Gucci design team then sent her sketches of ideas, and one in particular caught her eye.

“I’ve always been such a bow obsessive, and the moment I laid eyes on that stunning bow piece they created, my breath left my body and I knew I was looking at my wedding dress," Feldstein revealed.

"The thing that absolutely blows me away about the dress is that it is simultaneously incredibly vintage feeling, it almost feels like they took a dress from a hundred years ago and restored it, and also remarkably modern and fresh. It is modest yet sexy. The dress is a beautifully complex piece containing multitudes within it. I still cannot believe it’s mine.”

The actress also wore her great-grandmother’s earrings during the ceremony, and said the jewelry is "particularly special" as she was named after her.

Feldstein explained that Roberts, "knew she wanted to wear a suit, but wanted to look like a bride, not a groom." The couple stumbled on a photo of Julia Roberts wearing a suit that inspired the final look.

“It is absolutely everything we dreamed of and more,” Feldstein said of the suit. “Stylish, whimsical, unexpected. Bon says she feels like she stepped out of a storybook about a princess in it and that is the highest compliment she could give! Truly magical.”

The couple first met in the U.K. in 2018 during pre-production for the movie How to Build a Girl.

The pair announced their engagement in June, sharing photos from the proposal on Instagram. Roberts got down on one knee to pop the question, as they celebrated with friends and family, as well as Feldstein's brother Jonah Hill.

At their Cedar Lakes Estate nuptials, A-list stars including Ben Platt, Sarah Paulson, Holland Taylor, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo were in attendance to help the couple celebrate their special day.

On her Instagram Story, Feldstein thanked Gucci for what she called "the most outrageously perfect wedding dress."

"You took everything that I am and put it into the most beautiful design. Truly, thank you to everyone at Gucci who made my dreams come true... And my bubba," she added of her spouse's look. "The most beautiful girl in the world in the most special, unique, remarkable bridal look by Gucci."