Connecticut Fire Department Adopts Beagle Puppy Firefighters Rescued from Hot Car

"The department looks forward to the positive impact he will have on the well-being of the firefighters and the community, East Haven Mayor Joseph Cafora said of the pup

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 29, 2023 03:08PM EDT
Fire Station Support Dog
Photo:

East Haven Fire Department

A pup from Connecticut who escaped a scary situation found a forever home with his rescuers.

East Haven Mayor Joseph Cafora announced on Monday that the beagle was rescued last week from a "distressing situation" after being left alone, locked in a hot car.

WFSB reported that the car's internal temperature reached over 120 degrees. The East Haven Fire Department saved the puppy by breaking the dog out of the closed vehicle. The beagle was ultimately surrendered to East Haven Animal Control. 

After the pup's rescue made headlines, Cafora said his office received several calls asking that the town adopt the rescue dog. With the town's encouragement, the East Haven Fire Department adopted the dog as the firehouse's new support pet, per WFSB.

The East Haven Fire Department then announced on social media it needed the public's help to figure out what to name the new firehouse pet. The choices were Cinder, Jake, Spartan, Riggs, and Ash.

Riggs ultimately won the name contest, Cafora said. He also noted the pup's "positive impact on everyone he's encountered."

"The East Haven Fire Department is deeply grateful to the residents of East Haven for taking the time to participate in this endeavor," Matt Marcarelli, the East Haven Fire Department's fire chief, said in a statement. "Each vote not only solidified  a name but also underscored the vital role the community plays in fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie within the fire department."

He added that Riggs "will live among the crews" and "will serve as a welcomed and friendly distraction" for firefighters "from the trauma experienced in the course of their duties. He also said that vet care, food, and other expenses for Riggs will be funded through donations to the fire department. 

"He has a great temperament and will get along with the on-duty crews as well as be an ambassador to the department at public education and community events," Carfora told WFSB.

Cafora added in his statement: "As Riggs settles into his new role, the department looks forward to the positive impact he will have on the well-being of the firefighters and the community."

Community members can follow Riggs' journey with his new firefighter family through the town's website or the East Haven Fire Department's social media channels.

