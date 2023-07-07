Man’s Beach Proposal Saved After Teen with Metal Detector Finds Missing Engagement Ring in the Sand

A Tennessee man was about to propose when he realized the ring had "fallen out of his pocket," Myrtle Beach police said

By
Brian Brant
Brian Brant headshot
Brian Brant
Brian Brant is an Associate Editor, Human Interest, at PEOPLE. His work has previously appeared 1010 WINS/WCBS 880 and NewsBreak.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 7, 2023 05:21PM EDT
Police recover engagement ring in sand:
Photo:

Myrtle Beach Police Department/Facebook

One couple will have a beach proposal they will never forget, even though it didn't end up going exactly to plan.

A man from Tennessee flagged down Myrtle Beach Patrol Officer Josh Lively on Saturday and said he "had lost his engagement ring in the sand," the Myrtle Beach Police Department wrote in a Facebook post this week.

The man told Lively that they had been taking photos at various locations along the beach and were at the final location when he "realized the ring had fallen out of his pocket," police shared.

Officers Sean Owens and Zachary Stashick, along with Lively, quickly searched the areas where the couple took photos, according to police. Officer Shon McCluskey and K-9 Goggles then joined the search "as a training exercise" for the pup.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Police said that after an eyewitness heard what was happening, they "jumped into action with metal detector in hand."

The good Samaritan was identified Friday by NBC affiliate WYFF-TV as 15-year-old Isaiah Krekeler.

The Ohio native told the station that he was "hanging out with friends" when "someone walks over and says, 'Hey, someone lost a ring over there.'"

According to Krekeler, who said it was his first time using a metal detector on the beach, the ring was discovered in about 45 seconds.

He said that after giving the ring to the woman, she hugged him. "I felt like I saved a marriage," the teen joked. 

The couple was not identified by police, but police noted the woman said, "Yes!"

"The Myrtle Beach community pulls together anytime, anywhere, for anyone," the department wrote. "We wish the engaged couple a happy future!"

Related Articles
two chicago babies dead
2 Newborns Found in Daycare Bathroom Pronounced Dead After Mom Had 'Emergency Medical Situation'
8500 Lbs of Trash Left on Lake Tahoe Beaches After July 4, 2023
Over 8,500 Lbs. of Trash Left at Lake Tahoe Beaches After Fourth of July: 'Staggering'
3-Year-Old Dies After Leaving Fla. Apartment
3-Year-Old Dies After Wandering Away from Fla. Home and Getting Struck by Car: 'This Is a Nightmare'
Pythagorean Theorem High Schoolers
Teens Who Say They Found New Proof for Pythagorean Theorem Honored as They Head to College (Exclusive)
Boy Dies in Wisconsin Work Accident
16-Year-Old Boy Dies After 'Industrial Accident' at Wisconsin Sawmill: 'No Longer Suffering'
bus after an accident in the municipality of Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca state, Mexico, 05 July 2023
Child Among 29 Dead in Mexico Bus Crash, Official Says Cause Appears to Be 'Lack of Skill and Tiredness'
Atlanta Driver Survives Being Impaled by Tree While Driving through Storm
Man Survives Being Impaled After Tree Crashes Through Car During Storm: ‘We Were Both in Shock,’ Says Wife
A road sign in Death Valley warning travelers of Caution Extreme Heat Danger
Man Found Dead in Car with 2 Flat Tires and Broken AC at Death Valley National Park amid Extreme Heat
Dad Who Survived Sept. 11 Drowns Trying to Save Children On Illinois Boating Lake
'Hero' Dad of 3 Who Survived 9/11 Drowns Trying to Save Kids During Boating Trip on Lake Michigan
Heather Rae El Moussa Takes 5-Month-Old Son Tristan on Florida Beach Vacation
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Take Son, 5 Months, on Florida Beach Vacation: 'More of a Pool Boy'
NYPD Officers Save Man
NYPD Officers Rescue Subway Commuter Who Fell on Tracks After Medical Emergency
Liz Isaac holds her daughter, Alessandria, before bedtime in their room at Harvest Home in Los Angeles, California.
Homeless Mom Transforms Life After Learning She’s Pregnant: ‘I Am Strong Enough to Face Anything’ (Exclusive)
69-Year-Old Woman Killed by Alligator While Walking Dog Near South Carolina Golf Course
South Carolina Woman, 69, Killed by Alligator While Walking Dogs on Hilton Head Island
Nicole Shanahan at home, in her hammock, June 1, 2023 California
Nicole Shanahan 'Moving On' 1 Year After Alleged Elon Musk Affair, Sergey Brin Split (Exclusive)
light-aircraft-myrtle-beach
5 Dead After Small Aircraft Crashes in North Myrtle Beach
Donald Michael SANTINI
‘America’s Most Wanted’ Suspect Who Spent Nearly 4 Decades on the Run Is Arrested on Murder Charge