Man’s Beach Proposal Saved After Teen with Metal Detector Finds Missing Engagement Ring in the Sand

One couple will have a beach proposal they will never forget, even though it didn't end up going exactly to plan.

A man from Tennessee flagged down Myrtle Beach Patrol Officer Josh Lively on Saturday and said he "had lost his engagement ring in the sand," the Myrtle Beach Police Department wrote in a Facebook post this week.

The man told Lively that they had been taking photos at various locations along the beach and were at the final location when he "realized the ring had fallen out of his pocket," police shared.

Officers Sean Owens and Zachary Stashick, along with Lively, quickly searched the areas where the couple took photos, according to police. Officer Shon McCluskey and K-9 Goggles then joined the search "as a training exercise" for the pup.

Police said that after an eyewitness heard what was happening, they "jumped into action with metal detector in hand."

The good Samaritan was identified Friday by NBC affiliate WYFF-TV as 15-year-old Isaiah Krekeler.

The Ohio native told the station that he was "hanging out with friends" when "someone walks over and says, 'Hey, someone lost a ring over there.'"



According to Krekeler, who said it was his first time using a metal detector on the beach, the ring was discovered in about 45 seconds.

He said that after giving the ring to the woman, she hugged him. "I felt like I saved a marriage," the teen joked.



The couple was not identified by police, but police noted the woman said, "Yes!"

"The Myrtle Beach community pulls together anytime, anywhere, for anyone," the department wrote. "We wish the engaged couple a happy future!"