Umbrellas, Beach Chairs, Swimsuits, and Coolers Are Still on Sale After Memorial Day, and Prices Start at Just $15

Memorial Day may have just passed, but the deals are still going on major retailers like Wayfair, Amazon, and Zappos, making it a great time to stock up on all the summer beach gear you've been eyeing, but may have forgotten to purchase this past weekend. If you’ve already dug out last year’s beach gear and realized your items could use a refresh, now is the time to score some major deals on handy items like quick-drying beach towels, portable coolers, anti-UV tents for kids and adults, and more to make your trips to the beach a breeze. And if it’s swimwear and accessories you’re looking for, Zappos has something for every member of the family, including cute bathing suits, protective sun hats for kids, sunglasses, cover-ups, sandals, and more on sale from brands like Havaianas, Sperry, and Crocs. If you’re overwhelmed by choice, don’t worry. We’ve done the work to find the best deals on the best beach items that will have you relaxing in style and comfort all summer long. Scroll down for our favorite beach gear deals from Amazon, Wayfair, and Zappos. Beach Gear on Sale at Amazon Beachr Beach Umbrella Sand Anchor, $17.99 (orig. $29.99) iWalk Mag-X Magnetic Wireless Power Bank with Stand for iPhone, $25.49 with coupon (orig. $34.99) BevPod Ultra Slim Mini Cooler, $29.99 (orig. $49.95) Monobeach Baby Beach Pop-Up Tent, $28.49 with coupon (orig. $39.99) WhiteFang Anti-UV 3-Person Beach Tent, $33.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99) Wiwigo 79 by 83 Quick-Drying Beach Blanket, $17.99 (orig. $29.99) Kikerike Backpack Folding Stool and Cooler $49.38 coupon (orig. $51.98) Island Genius Starfish Drink Cup Holder Sand Coasters $12.99 (orig. $14.99) PortoVino Beach Bag with Drink Dispenser $29.99 (orig. $35.99) Pamiso 12-Piece Beach Towel Clips, $16.14 with coupon (orig. $16.99) What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying This Month? These 9 Light and Breezy Styles for Summer — All Under $35 Relax in style at the beach this summer with this Ostrich Chaise Lounge that’s currently at its lowest price in 30 days, according to Amazon. The popular beach chair has over 3,300 five-star ratings and features openings for your arms and face which allow you to scroll on your phone or read a book with ease while laying on your stomach. It’s not only portable and lightweight, but it’s super sturdy as well and holds up to 250 pounds. Amazon Buy It! Ostrich Chaise Lounge with Arm Holes (Pink), $52.19 (orig. $67.95), amazon.com Protect your phone (and a friend’s) from the water with this floating waterproof phone holder pouch that’s now $16. The universal size fits most phones as well as your ID, credit cards, and other small items. Plus, it doesn’t just protect your items — you can still use your phone underwater to take photos and send texts. Amazon Buy It! Joto Floating Waterproof Phone Holder Pouch (2-Pack), $15.99 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com Beach Gear on Sale at Zappos Crocs Classic Sandal, $32.89 (orig. $34.99) Sea Star Beachwear Cabana Slide Water Shoe, $55 (orig. $65) FitFlop Surfa Slip-On Sandals, $47.37 (orig. $60) L*Space Kenzie Cover-Up, $65.33 (orig. $139) Boss Pacific Thong Sandals, $30 (orig. $50) Sunday Afternoon Kids' Play Hat, $25.60 (orig. $32) La Blanca Island Flare Shirt Cover-Up, $73.09 (orig. $93) Havaianas Farm Rio Coconut Sandals, $32.99 (orig. $38) Tommy Bahama Abalone V-Neck Long Caftan, $103.50 (orig. $138) Sperry Float Slide, $29.56 (orig. $40) Beach Rio Shiloh Cover-Up, $126 (orig. $168) You never want to hit the beach without the wardrobe essentials, and Zappos has tons of Memorial Day sales on sandals, water shoes, hats, caftans, and more. There’s this hard-brimmed hat with a black ribbon by Brixton that is casual yet still stylish, and it will elevate any beach look while keeping your face shaded from the sun. One customer shared that they were “getting tired of the packable hats losing their shape and looking blah,” but they “love the quality and fit” of this one. Zappos Buy It! Brixton Joanna Hat, $51.92 (orig. $59); zappos.com Looking for a cute swimsuit cover-up? This Seafolly Cotton Gauze Sarong can be worn as a skirt, dress, or even a scarf. The semi-sheer, lightweight fabric is made of 100 percent cotton gauze with tassels at the trim. One happy customer described it as “gorgeous” and called it “[the] perfect cover-up for a swimsuit.” They added: “[It] will be my summer staple at the pool.” Zappos Buy It! Seafolly Cotton Gauze Sarong, $55 (orig. $62); zappos.com Beach Gear on Sale at Wayfair Picnic at Ascot Stripe Tote Cooler, $50.40 (orig. $52.90) Coleman 62 Qt. 316 Series Wheeled Cooler, $70.97 (orig. $84.99) Oniva “All I Need Is Vitamin Sea” Manta Portable Beach Tent, $79.99 (orig. $103.95) Bayou Breeze Mcraney 2-Piece 100% Cotton Beach Towel Set, $19.99 (orig. $114.99) East ‘N Blue Fulvia Turkish Cotton Beach Towel, $24.99 (orig. $71) Beachcrest Home Delmer Cotton Oversized Cabana Style Beach Towels, $17.99 (orig. $40.25) Timber Ridge Reclining Zero Gravity Chair with Cushions and Drink Holder, $144.99 (orig. $159.99) Wayfair’s Memorial Day Sale Is Massive — and Out of 10,000+ Deals These Are the 45 Best Keep your drinks cool all day long at the beach with this lightweight retro portable cooler that’s only 3 pounds and comes in a fun array of colors, including sunny yellow and pink. One satisfied reviewer described the cooler as “perfect for traveling” and “very light to carry.” Wayfair Buy It! Polarbox 21 Qt. Classic Model Portable Cooler, $69.97 (orig. $139.99); wayfair.com If you’re traveling with a group or not exactly the type to pack light, check out this all-terrain beach cart that will be a huge help carrying all the things while traversing over sand with ease. On sale for only $159, it will save your back by holding up to 350 pounds of beach chairs, bags, beverages, towels, and more. Happy customers called it “amazing” and “good quality.” Wayfair Buy It! Venor Beach Wonder Bags & Storage Cart, $162.95 (orig. $177.99); wayfair.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. 