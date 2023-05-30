Umbrellas, Beach Chairs, Swimsuits, and Coolers Are Still on Sale After Memorial Day, and Prices Start at Just $15

We uncovered the best deals still going on at Amazon, Wayfair, and Zappos to have the best beach day ever.

Published on May 30, 2023 02:00 PM

Memorial Day may have just passed, but the deals are still going on major retailers like Wayfair, Amazon, and Zappos, making it a great time to stock up on all the summer beach gear you've been eyeing, but may have forgotten to purchase this past weekend.

If you’ve already dug out last year’s beach gear and realized your items could use a refresh, now is the time to score some major deals on handy items like quick-drying beach towels, portable coolers, anti-UV tents for kids and adults, and more to make your trips to the beach a breeze.

And if it’s swimwear and accessories you’re looking for, Zappos has something for every member of the family, including cute bathing suits, protective sun hats for kids, sunglasses, cover-ups, sandals, and more on sale from brands like Havaianas, Sperry, and Crocs. 

If you’re overwhelmed by choice, don’t worry. We’ve done the work to find the best deals on the best beach items that will have you relaxing in style and comfort all summer long. Scroll down for our favorite beach gear deals from Amazon, Wayfair, and Zappos. 

Beach Gear on Sale at Amazon

Relax in style at the beach this summer with this Ostrich Chaise Lounge that’s currently at its lowest price in 30 days, according to Amazon. The popular beach chair has over 3,300 five-star ratings and features openings for your arms and face which allow you to scroll on your phone or read a book with ease while laying on your stomach. It’s not only portable and lightweight, but it’s super sturdy as well and holds up to 250 pounds.

Ostrich Chaise Lounge, Pink

Amazon

Buy It! Ostrich Chaise Lounge with Arm Holes (Pink), $52.19 (orig. $67.95), amazon.com

Protect your phone (and a friend’s) from the water with this floating waterproof phone holder pouch that’s now $16. The universal size fits most phones as well as your ID, credit cards, and other small items. Plus, it doesn’t just protect your items — you can still use your phone underwater to take photos and send texts.

JOTO Floating Waterproof Phone Holder Pouch

Amazon

Buy It! Joto Floating Waterproof Phone Holder Pouch (2-Pack), $15.99 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com

Beach Gear on Sale at Zappos

You never want to hit the beach without the wardrobe essentials, and Zappos has tons of Memorial Day sales on sandals, water shoes, hats, caftans, and more. There’s this hard-brimmed hat with a black ribbon by Brixton that is casual yet still stylish, and it will elevate any beach look while keeping your face shaded from the sun. One customer shared that they were “getting tired of the packable hats losing their shape and looking blah,” but they “love the quality and fit” of this one.

Brixton Joanna Hat

Zappos

Buy It! Brixton Joanna Hat, $51.92 (orig. $59); zappos.com

Looking for a cute swimsuit cover-up? This Seafolly Cotton Gauze Sarong can be worn as a skirt, dress, or even a scarf. The semi-sheer, lightweight fabric is made of 100 percent cotton gauze with tassels at the trim. One happy customer described it as “gorgeous” and called it “[the] perfect cover-up for a swimsuit.” They added: “[It] will be my summer staple at the pool.”

Seafolly Cotton Gauze Sarong

Zappos

Buy It! Seafolly Cotton Gauze Sarong, $55 (orig. $62); zappos.com

Beach Gear on Sale at Wayfair

Keep your drinks cool all day long at the beach with this lightweight retro portable cooler that’s only 3 pounds and comes in a fun array of colors, including sunny yellow and pink. One satisfied reviewer described the cooler as “perfect for traveling” and “very light to carry.” 

Polarbox 21 Qt. Classic Model Portable Cooler

Wayfair

Buy It! Polarbox 21 Qt. Classic Model Portable Cooler, $69.97 (orig. $139.99); wayfair.com

If you’re traveling with a group or not exactly the type to pack light, check out this all-terrain beach cart that will be a huge help carrying all the things while traversing over sand with ease. On sale for only $159, it will save your back by holding up to 350 pounds of beach chairs, bags, beverages, towels, and more. Happy customers called it “amazing” and “good quality.”

VEVOR Beach Wonder Bags & Storage

Wayfair

Buy It! Venor Beach Wonder Bags & Storage Cart, $162.95 (orig. $177.99); wayfair.com

