Amazon Is Teeming with Comfy Camping and Beach Chairs — Starting at Just $35

The weather is finally warm, which means you’re likely spending a considerable amount of time heading to the beach or planning a camping trip. There’s one item you’ll need for both summertime events: a comfortable, foldable chair.

Luckily, Amazon is overflowing with camping and beach chairs — and prices are seriously discounted right now. You’ll be able to pick up loungers, zero-gravity chairs, and even seats with umbrellas attached to them, so there’s plenty to choose from. Prices start at just $35 for our picks, and some come with two chairs.

Keep reading to check out all the best camping and beach chairs to shop from Amazon right now.

The Best Comfy Camping and Beach Chairs

G4Free 2-Piece Folding Camping Chairs, $54.40 (Save 20%)

Amazon

If you’re after something that’s easily foldable and not too heavy, consider snagging the G4Free Folding Camping Chairs, which are just $54 for two. The chairs are outfitted with sturdy aluminum and double-reinforced stitching, so they’re sure to last, plus they’re lightweight, weighing only 2.3 pounds per chair. They’re easy to set up, too: Just connect the poles and attach the mesh seat on top and you’re good to go. Plus, the ergonomic seat design is breathable, so you’ll stay cool even during the hottest of days.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers rave about the chairs, with users saying they’re “perfect for van camping” and “great for travel.” One user wrote, “They are actually comfortable and allow you to still lean back even with the short back.”

Tommy Bahama 5-Position Beach Chair, $61 (Save 28%)

Amazon

Shoppers should also consider the Tommy Bahama 5-Position Beach Chair, which has been slashed to just $61. The top-rated beach chair has five seating positions, a towel bar, a storage pouch, an insulated cooler that can hold six to eight cans, a cup holder, and an attached bottle opener. Thanks to the straps you can slide it over your back and carry it.

Nearly 10,000 Amazon shoppers have given the beach a five-star rating, with many noting that it’s “well built” and will “last a very long time.” One five-star shopper wrote, “I bought it for my boyfriend’s birthday, but I honestly want to keep it for myself it’s so cool.” They also appreciated that “you can recline it all the way back and lay down.”

Rio Beach Lounge Chair, $45 (Save 23%)

Amazon

If you’re looking to stretch out — whether it’s at the beach or the campsite — this lounge chair is the move. The lounger is easy to carry thanks to the adjustable backpack straps and it weighs just 9 pounds. It’s also durable and sturdy and lets you sit up or lay down fully. It also comes in a number of colors, including blue stripes and orange and green.

More than 8,000 Amazon shoppers have given the lounge chair a five-star rating. Reviewers maintain it’s a “great chair for tanning,” with one adding, “Needed new folding lounge chairs for a week-long beach trip and this chair did the job! Sturdy, comfortable, and easy to use.”



Keep scrolling to check out even more beach and camping chairs, then make sure to head to checkout because these discounts aren’t guaranteed to last much longer.

Coleman Portable Camping Chair, $40 (Save $5)

Amazon

Kijaro Camping Chair, $38 (Save $17)

Amazon

Timber Ridge Foldable Outdoor Lounge Chair, $75 (Save 38%)

Amazon

Sport-Brella Beach Chair with Adjustable Umbrella, $60 (Save $20)

Amazon

Dowinx Oversized Rocking Camping Chair, $80 (Save $20)

Amazon

Coleman Utopia Breeze Beach Chair, $35 (Save 19%)

Amazon

Best Choice Zero Gravity Lounge Chair, Set of 2, $110 (Save $20)

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

