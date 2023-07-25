BBC Apologizes After Reporter Pressed Morocco Women's Soccer Team Captain If She Has Gay Teammates

Same-sex relationships are still illegal in Morocco

By
Averi Kremposky
Averi Kremposky
Averi Kremposky

Averi Kremposky is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared in The Independent Florida Alligator and the Women's Media Center.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 25, 2023 05:38PM EDT
Morocco's captain Ghizlane Chebbak smiles in a press conference in Melbourne on July 23, 2023
Photo:

WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

A BBC reporter is being condemned after posing “inappropriate” and potentially harmful questions to the captain of the Morocco women’s national team. The British news organization apologized on the reporters' behalf on Tuesday.  

Ahead of their 2023 World Cup debut game against Germany on Monday, the Morocco women’s national team appeared at a media conference where one question from a BBC journalist, directed toward captain Ghizlane Chebbak, caused palpable tension in the room. 

“In Morocco, it’s illegal to have a gay relationship. Do you have any gay players in your squad and what’s life like for them in Morocco?” the reporter asked on Saturday. The press conference moderator then quickly interjected.

“Sorry, this is a very political question, so we’ll just stick to questions relating to football,” the moderator responded. 

“No, it’s not political,” the journalist countered. “It’s about people, it’s got nothing to do with politics. Please let her answer the question.” 

Per NBC, Chebbak removed her earpiece before turning to her coach and laughing. The moderator ignored the question and allowed a final question from a different reporter before concluding the presser.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a BBC spokesperson said: “We recognise that the question was inappropriate. We had no intention to cause any harm or distress.”

Morocco women's soccer team line up for the team photos ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealan

Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

According to Human Rights Watch, Morocco is one of at least 67 countries where same-sex intimacy is criminalized. Moroccans who violate the law could face six months to three years in prison and a fine of up to 1000 dirhams.

Shireen Ahmed, a reporter for CBS Sports who attended Saturday's media conference, took to Twitter to criticize the BBC reporter’s choice in question, which she described as “completely out of line.”

“Asking a player about her teammates and whether they are gay and how it affects them when you know it is not permissible is bizarre and out of line. The captain can not out players nor comment on policy bc it could be dangerous for them, too,” another one of her tweets read. 

“I am absolutely teaching this in my class in the fall,” the CBS journalist added, “why understanding context and struggles from marginalized communities matters.” 

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

Ahmed was responding to a post by Steph Yang, a Women's soccer staff writer at The Athletic, who also wrote online about being at the conference. 

“One reporter here asked directly if there are gay players on the Moroccan squad, given same-sex relationships are illegal in Morocco. From a harm reduction perspective, this is not an appropriate question for a player and would have endangered the players themselves,” Yang tweeted.

According to a report by CNN, a FIFA representative addressed the BBC journalist on site immediately after the press conference ended.

Morocco was defeated by Germany on Monday, ending the game with a score of 6-0.

Related Articles
Trinity Rodman #6 of the United States
All About Trinity Rodman, the USWNT Star Making Her World Cup Debut in 2023
Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco attend Glamour Celebrates 2021 Women of the Year Awards on November 08, 2021 in New York City
Who Is Alex Morgan's Husband? All About Soccer Player Servando Carrasco
Megan Rapinoe to retire at end of 2023 season
Megan Rapinoe Announces Plans to Retire After 2023 Season: 'One Last Ride'
Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Simu Liu and Hari Nef at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023
Meet the 'Barbie' Cast: From Past Roles to Off-Screen Relationships
Head coach Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game One of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 02, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Ime Udoka Speaks Publicly About Affair, Says He Feels 'Much More Remorse Even Now'
An undated photo shows tourist submersible belongs to OceanGate begins to descent at a sea. Search and rescue operations continue by US Coast Guard in Boston after a tourist submarine bound for the Titanic's wreckage site went missing off the southeastern coast of Canada
'Titanic' Sub Passengers Died Due to 'Catastrophic' Pressure Implosion: Full Recap
Cheer Season 2
The Cast of 'Cheer': Where Are They Now?
Germany fans pose for a photo as they wear a Rainbow wristband as the German Interior Minister Visits DFB's Mobile Fan Embassy on November 22, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
American Journalist Claims He Was 'Refused' Entry to World Cup While Wearing Rainbow Shirt
Ted Lasso
‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Finale Sees Its Cast Find the Happiness They All Deserve
Shakira and Gerard Pique arrive at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Shakira and Gerard Piqué's Relationship Timeline
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the 11th Annual NFL Honors at YouTube Theater on February 10, 2022 in Inglewood, California
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek's Relationship Timeline
Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he makes a visit to the Cuban restaurant Versailles after he appeared for his arraignment on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Donald Trump's Historic Arraignment: A Full Recap, Plus What Comes Next
Magic Johnson and Cookie Johnson attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Apple's "They Call Me Magic" at Regency Village Theatre on April 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
All About Cookie Johnson, the Entrepreneur Married to Magic Johnson
Tyler Adams of United States reacts during the USA Press Conference at the Main Media Center on November 24, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
USMNT's Tyler Adams Gracefully Hits Back at Iranian Reporter's Question About Racism in the U.S.
Former President Donald Trump arrives at New York Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street for his arraignment after a grand jury indictment in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Donald Trump was indicted Thursday by a Manhattan grand jury on more than 30 counts related to business fraud. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating the former president in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels. Grand Jury Indictment of Former President Donald Trump, New York, United States - 04 Apr 2023
The Trump Indictment Charges and Allegations: Full Recap
Patrick Mahomes and Jackson Mahomes
Who Is Patrick Mahomes' Brother? All About Jackson Mahomes