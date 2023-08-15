Sisters, 11 and 13, Found Dead Alongside Man in Suspected Murder-Suicide: 'Deeply Missed, Always Remembered'

Two sisters, aged 13 and 11, died in a suspected murder-suicide in Danville, Ca., according to multiple news reports. A man, 44, was found dead with them.

A GoFundMe identified Evelyn and Amelia Isailovic as the two girls found dead inside the Danville home. Nemanja Isailovic was previously identified by the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff as the third person found dead in the Larkwood Circle home.

The three bodies were found on Aug. 9 when Danville police officers performed a welfare check at around 5:20 p.m.

The Sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to an inquiry regarding if the sisters were related to Nemanja Isailovic.

“Evie and Amelia were bright lights in our community,” wrote the GoFundMe organizer. “Both loved school, had many friends and enjoyed many activities. Evie loved to play the bass clarinet and Amelia had recently started learning to play the trombone.”

According to the GoFundMe, Evelyn and Amelia both excelled in math and were involved in a local 4-H club.

“There is no question that Evie & Amelia will be deeply missed and always remembered,” the GoFundMe organizer wrote.

The GoFundMe has already raised over $47,000 in the three days since it was posted in the hopes of alleviating the family’s “numerous financial burdens including funeral costs.”

The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff is investigating the incident.

Anyone with any information can call the Investigation Division at 925-313-2600 or the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 925-646-2441. For any tips, email tips@so.cccounty.us or call 866-846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

