Sisters, 11 and 13, Found Dead Alongside Man in Suspected Murder-Suicide: 'Deeply Missed, Always Remembered'

Evelyn and Amelia Isailovic both played musical instruments and excelled in math

By
Liam Quinn
Liam Quinn

Liam Quinn is a crime reporter for People Magazine. He previously covered breaking news for The Record/NorthJersey.com.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 15, 2023 12:05PM EDT
Evelyn and Amelia Isailovic
Photo:

Credit: GoFundMe

Two sisters, aged 13 and 11, died in a suspected murder-suicide in Danville, Ca., according to multiple news reports. A man, 44, was found dead with them.

A GoFundMe identified Evelyn and Amelia Isailovic as the two girls found dead inside the Danville home. Nemanja Isailovic was previously identified by the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff as the third person found dead in the Larkwood Circle home.

The three bodies were found on Aug. 9 when Danville police officers performed a welfare check at around 5:20 p.m. 

The Sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to an inquiry regarding if the sisters were related to Nemanja Isailovic.

“Evie and Amelia were bright lights in our community,” wrote the GoFundMe organizer. “Both loved school, had many friends and enjoyed many activities. Evie loved to play the bass clarinet and Amelia had recently started learning to play the trombone.”

According to the GoFundMe, Evelyn and Amelia both excelled in math and were involved in a local 4-H club.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“There is no question that Evie & Amelia will be deeply missed and always remembered,” the GoFundMe organizer wrote.

The GoFundMe has already raised over $47,000 in the three days since it was posted in the hopes of alleviating the family’s “numerous financial burdens including funeral costs.”

The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff is investigating the incident. 

Anyone with any information can call the Investigation Division at 925-313-2600 or the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 925-646-2441. For any tips, email tips@so.cccounty.us or call 866-846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

Related Articles
mugshot of Karla Jackelin Morales
Woman Sentenced for Luring Man to 'Depraved' Murder at Hands of Gang Members After Rap Feud
Cecily Aguilar, the woman charged in connection with the 2020 killing of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison
Texas Woman Jailed for 30 Years for Involvement in Murder of U.S. Soldier Vanessa Guillén
Ian Barnes Maui Fire Hero
After Losing Home, Maui First Responder Is Hoping to Find Missing Victims in the Ocean (Exclusive)
Florida Orange County Sheriff Vehicle January 18, 2021
4 Charged After Florida Woman Claims She Was Kidnapped and Held in Dog Cage
Murderer Fla. Man 'Was the Most Amazing Human,' Friends Say as Police Name Husband a Prime Suspect
Friends Remember Slain Fla. Man Whose Husband Is Now Suspect in Case: 'Most Amazing Human'
Central Park lemonade stand raising money to help friend in Hawaii
8-Year-Old's Central Park Lemonade Stand Raises Money to Help Friend Who Lost Home in Maui Wildfires
Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert"
Drake Asks Crowd to Not Throw Bras During Show with Son Present: 'Keep This a Little PG’
Saria Hildabrand
Soldier Posted Pleading Facebook Messages About Missing Wife. Now He's the Murder Suspect
Basketball Court
3 Dead, 1 Injured After Shooting at Philadelphia Basketball Court
Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara Has Girls' Night Out to Celebrate Sister's Birthday amid Joe Manganiello Divorce
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii
Hawaii Fire Death Toll Reaches 93, Becoming Deadliest US Wildfire in More Than 100 Years
Nick Viall and Pregnant Natalie Joy
Nick Viall and Pregnant Natalie Joy Take a Stroll in L.A. After Revealing They’re Expecting a Baby
Dave Vogt
Lahaina Man Recounts Race Through a Wall of Fire That Leveled the Hawaiian Tourist Town
Maui Death Toll Rises
Hawaii Fire Death Toll Rises to 80 as Experts Estimate $1.3 Billion Damage to Residential Property
Christina Hall
Christina Hall Reveals Her Parents Evacuated Maui as Hawaii Wildfire Death Toll Rises to 80
Governor of Hawaii Josh Green speaks during a press conference about the destruction of historic Lahaina and the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Wailuku, Hawaii
Estimated 1K People Missing in Hawaii amid Wildfires: It Was ‘Impossible’ to Warn Them