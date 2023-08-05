Jennifer Aniston and Katie Holmes’ BaubleBar Jewelry Is on Sale — but Only for 48 More Hours

Accessories, especially affordable ones, are the unsung heroes of any outfit.

Remember when you’d see a side-by-side comparison of two celebrities wearing the same outfit, yet somehow they looked totally different? The words “Who Wore It Better” were plastered across the top, and the decision was left up to you. Totally subjective, the winning look usually came down to the finer details, like jewelry. Clearly, accessories can make or break an outfit… but they don’t have to make or break the bank.

Right now, BaubleBar is running its Semi-Annual Friends and Family Sale, and nearly everything is 25 percent off. Use the code BB25 at checkout to scoop up rings, earrings, necklaces, and more from the brand that’s been seen on A-listers like Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Katie Holmes, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, and more. The sale ends on Monday, August 7, at 11:59 p.m. ET — that means you only have a little over 48 hours left to shop.

Jewelry on Sale at BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring, $15 (Save $33)

Baublebar

The BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring might be made out of cubic zirconia stones, but it actually shines bright like a diamond. The baguette stones look so glitzy and expensive, and the gold hardware is a fancy finish that looks great next to other stackable pieces. The Alidia ring also has fans in both Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts who wore them in 2022 and 2019, respectively.

But wait, the dazzlers just got even more drool-worthy: They’re actually more than 65 percent off. Pick up one for just $15, or get three for the price of one ring.

BaubleBar Custom Tennis Bracelet, $51 (Save $17)

Baublebar

Jewelry helps you tailor your looks, but what if you want to customize your jewelry itself? Do what Hilary Duff did: Personalize a tennis bracelet. Add your name or any alphabetic characters you want, and lo and behold, you have a piece that’s sentimental and stylish. And it coordinates seamlessly with the Mini Alidia Ring.

BaubleBar Small Dalilah Hoops, $32 (Save $10)

Baublebar

Or snag the Dalilah Hoops if you prefer silver. They come in small, medium, and large sizes, and they’re all ringing in at $32. They’re also hypoallergenic, so those with sensitive ears can wear them, too. And if all of this sounds great, but you’d rather go for gold, there’s also a pair for you.

BaubleBar Mini Hera Necklace in 14K Gold, $66 (Save $22)

Baublebar

One of Katie Holmes’ gold necklaces, the Mini Hera Necklace, is also on-sale. It’s a must-add to your collection as it's a simple everyday piece that you can mix and match with dozens of others (Katie wore it with three other BaubleBar styles). You can also opt for some color with a turquoise initial necklace that would pop against your sun-kissed summer skin or this gold chain, which is the bracelet version of the necklace J.Lo has worn.

Head to BaubleBar to shop the sale before it ends on Monday, August 7.

BaubleBar 18K Gold Reversible Medallion Necklace in Star, $96 (Save $32)

Baublebar

BaubleBar Kate 18K Gold Ring, $47 (Save $15)

Baublebar

BaubleBar Disc Crystal Pendant Necklace, $29 (Save $9)

Baublebar

BaubleBar Turquoise Semi-Precious Initial Necklace, $21 (Save $7)

Baublebar

BaubleBar Miki 18K Gold Earrings, $51 (Save $17)

Baublebar

BaubleBar Gia Bracelet, $47 (Save $15)

Baublebar

