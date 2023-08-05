Lifestyle Fashion Jennifer Aniston and Katie Holmes’ BaubleBar Jewelry Is on Sale — but Only for 48 More Hours Everything is 25 percent off By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 5, 2023 07:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Michael Simon / Startraksphoto.com / People / Tyler Roeland Accessories, especially affordable ones, are the unsung heroes of any outfit. Remember when you’d see a side-by-side comparison of two celebrities wearing the same outfit, yet somehow they looked totally different? The words “Who Wore It Better” were plastered across the top, and the decision was left up to you. Totally subjective, the winning look usually came down to the finer details, like jewelry. Clearly, accessories can make or break an outfit… but they don’t have to make or break the bank. Right now, BaubleBar is running its Semi-Annual Friends and Family Sale, and nearly everything is 25 percent off. Use the code BB25 at checkout to scoop up rings, earrings, necklaces, and more from the brand that’s been seen on A-listers like Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Katie Holmes, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, and more. The sale ends on Monday, August 7, at 11:59 p.m. ET — that means you only have a little over 48 hours left to shop. Jewelry on Sale at BaubleBar BaubleBar Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring, $15 with code BB25 (orig. $48) BaubleBar Custom Tennis Bracelet in Clear, $51 with code BB25 (orig. $68) BaubleBar Small Dalilah Hoops, $31.50 with code BB25 (orig. $42) BaubleBar Gia Bracelet in 14K Gold, $46.50 with code BB25 (orig. $62) BaubleBar 18K Gold Reversible Medallion Necklace in Star, $96 with code BB25 (orig. $128) BaubleBar Mini Hera Necklace in 14K Gold, $66 (orig. $88) BaubleBar Kate 18K Gold Ring, $46.50 with code BB25 (orig. $62) BaubleBar Disc Crystal Pendant Necklace, $28.50 with code BB25 (orig. $38) BaubleBar Turquoise Semi-Precious Initial Necklace, $21 with code BB25 (orig. $28) BaubleBar Miki 18K Gold Earrings, $51 with code BB25 (orig. $68) The 20 Most Comfortable Sandals of 2023 That Will Make You Ditch Your Sneakers BaubleBar Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring, $15 (Save $33) Baublebar Buy on Baublebar.com $48 $15 The BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring might be made out of cubic zirconia stones, but it actually shines bright like a diamond. The baguette stones look so glitzy and expensive, and the gold hardware is a fancy finish that looks great next to other stackable pieces. The Alidia ring also has fans in both Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts who wore them in 2022 and 2019, respectively. But wait, the dazzlers just got even more drool-worthy: They’re actually more than 65 percent off. Pick up one for just $15, or get three for the price of one ring. BaubleBar Custom Tennis Bracelet, $51 (Save $17) Baublebar Buy on Baublebar.com $68 $51 Jewelry helps you tailor your looks, but what if you want to customize your jewelry itself? Do what Hilary Duff did: Personalize a tennis bracelet. Add your name or any alphabetic characters you want, and lo and behold, you have a piece that’s sentimental and stylish. And it coordinates seamlessly with the Mini Alidia Ring. BaubleBar Small Dalilah Hoops, $32 (Save $10) Baublebar Buy on Baublebar.com $42 $32 Or snag the Dalilah Hoops if you prefer silver. They come in small, medium, and large sizes, and they’re all ringing in at $32. They’re also hypoallergenic, so those with sensitive ears can wear them, too. And if all of this sounds great, but you’d rather go for gold, there’s also a pair for you. BaubleBar Mini Hera Necklace in 14K Gold, $66 (Save $22) Baublebar Buy on Baublebar.com $88 $66 One of Katie Holmes’ gold necklaces, the Mini Hera Necklace, is also on-sale. It’s a must-add to your collection as it's a simple everyday piece that you can mix and match with dozens of others (Katie wore it with three other BaubleBar styles). You can also opt for some color with a turquoise initial necklace that would pop against your sun-kissed summer skin or this gold chain, which is the bracelet version of the necklace J.Lo has worn. Head to BaubleBar to shop the sale before it ends on Monday, August 7. BaubleBar 18K Gold Reversible Medallion Necklace in Star, $96 (Save $32) Baublebar Buy on Baublebar.com $128 $96 BaubleBar Kate 18K Gold Ring, $47 (Save $15) Baublebar Buy on Baublebar.com $62 $47 BaubleBar Disc Crystal Pendant Necklace, $29 (Save $9) Baublebar Buy on Baublebar.com $38 $29 BaubleBar Turquoise Semi-Precious Initial Necklace, $21 (Save $7) Baublebar Buy on Baublebar.com $28 $21 BaubleBar Miki 18K Gold Earrings, $51 (Save $17) Baublebar Buy on Baublebar.com $68 $51 BaubleBar Gia Bracelet, $47 (Save $15) Baublebar Buy on Baublebar.com $62 $47 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. 