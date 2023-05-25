BaubleBar’s Memorial Day Sale Is Stocked with Jennifer Aniston's Ring, Disney Jewelry, and More — Up to 70% Off

We pulled out 12 can't-miss deals from the affordable jewelry brand

By
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda

Published on May 25, 2023 07:00 AM

Photo:

People / Reese Herrington

An outfit is never truly complete without a bit of bling. With new deals dropping daily from now through the holiday weekend, it’s the perfect time to expand your accessories lineup with some new pieces, especially during BaubleBar’s Memorial Day Sale, which offers up to 70 percent off affordable jewelry styles. 

What’s more, the sale includes over 50 new arrivals that span across categories, like earrings, bracelets, necklaces, and rings, and will add sparkle and shine to any OOTD. There are also new fine jewelry markdowns, like 18-karat gold plated styles. Plus, you can score 20 percent off regularly priced bracelets with the code STACKING20.

And, for Disney fans, there are several magical styles included in the sale, like these Mickey Mouse 3D earrings, this Disney Princess necklace set, and a Mickey Mouse pendant necklace adorned with glimmering cubic zirconia stones. 

Check out our must-shop jewelry picks before the BaubleBar sale ends on Tuesday, May 30. 

Shop BaubleBar Memorial Day Sale Finds 

BaubleBar’s jewelry has been worn by celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, who’s been spotted in the Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring, and Julia Roberts, who wore an older version of the same style. The ring worn by Aniston features baguette stones with loads of shine on a gold-plated brass band, and it’s currently on sale for 58 percent off. 

Baublebar Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring

Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring, $20 (orig. $48); baublebar.com 

The four-time-sold-out Yasmine 18K Gold Bracelet is also included in the sale when you use code STACKING20 at checkout. This delicate bracelet features an 18-karat gold-plated sterling silver chain and six evenly spaced cubic zirconia bezel stones that will play well with other bracelets in your accessory collection.

Baublebar Yasmine 18K Gold Bracelet

Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Yasmine 18K Gold Bracelet, $54.40 with code STACKING20 (orig. $68); baublebar.com

For all the Disney fans out there, Baublebar’s Memorial Day sale includes discounted earrings, necklaces, and bracelets featuring iconic characters, like Mickey Mouse, Disney princesses, and even villains. These Mickey Mouse 3D Earrings are 62 percent off and make for a fun jewelry statement reminiscent of the brand’s funky bag charms but on a smaller scale. 

For a simpler nod to Disney, this 18K Gold Sterling Silver pendant necklace features a Mickey head silhouette outlined in sparkly cubic zirconia stones for one truly magical accessory. 

Baublebar Mickey Mouse Disney 3D Earrings

Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Mickey Mouse 3D Earrings, $20 (orig. $54); baublebar.com

The sale includes other timeless jewelry staples, like these chunky gold Jayla Earrings that are 71 percent off and this now-$15 Pippa Pisa Bracelet, featuring half gold-plated brass beads and faux pearls, if you’re currently all-in on the mermaid-core trend. You can also snag plenty of personalized pieces, like the Initial Beaded Slider Bracelet that’s part of the bracelet deal and would be a bright pop of color to add to your wrist stack. 

Keep scrolling to shop the rest of our top picks from Baublebar’s Memorial Day Sale before it ends. 

Baublebar Jayla Earrings

Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Jayla Earrings, $12 (orig. $42); baublebar.com

Baublebar Latasia Cuff Bracelet

Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Latasia Cuff Bracelet, $24 (orig. $42); baublebar.com

Baublebar Alice Ring

Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Alice Ring, $10 (orig. $44); baublebar.com

Baublebar 18K Gold Reversible Medallion Necklace - Sunburst

Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar 18K Gold Reversible Medallion Necklace Sunburst, $70 (orig. $128); baublebar.com

Baublebar Disney 18K Gold Sterling Silver & Cubic Zirconia Pendant Necklace

Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Disney 18K Gold Sterling Silver & Cubic Zirconia Pendant Necklace, $64 (orig. $88); baublebar.com

Baublebar Initial Beaded Slider Bracelet

Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Initial Beaded Slider Bracelet, $33.60 with code STACKING20 (orig. $42); baublebar.com

