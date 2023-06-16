How Batman's Burt Ward Went from Boy Wonder to a Canine Crusader with 50 Dogs at Home (Exclusive)

After playing Robin opposite Adam West's Batman, Burt Ward has devoted his time to improving the lives of canines

By David Paone
Published on June 16, 2023 10:00AM EDT
Burt Ward
Photo:

Courtesy Burt Ward

Robin is focused on helping dogs, not bats, these days.

In 1965, Burt Ward landed a principal role in a primetime television series with his first audition. The series was Batman, based on the classic comic book of the same name. Ward played Robin, The Boy Wonder, the short-caped protégé of Adam West's Batman.

As a young child, Ward read comic books – mostly Superman but never Batman, which he had never heard of.

"I knew nothing about Batman or Robin," Ward, 77, tells PEOPLE of his boyhood.

Like Ward's love for superheroes, his love for dogs began at an early age, thanks to a string of friendly family pets.

But before Ward devoted his life to dogs, he spent 120 episodes from 1966 to 68, being one half of the dynamic duo.

Burt Ward as Robin in Batman

Courtesy Burt Ward

Ward met West on the day of his successful audition and immediately hit it off with his costar.

"We started talking. Within five minutes, the two of us were laughing. We got along so incredibly, and we never stopped laughing for more than 55 years," Ward says of West, who died in 2017.

While working on Batman has left Ward with countless beautiful memories — some of which he recounts in his 1995 memoir, Boy Wonder: My Life in Tights — the show's wardrobe isn't among them.

"Every single thing itched, or pulled, or pinched, or rubbed, or poked. It was horrible," Ward recalls of the tights, mask, and other costume pieces he wore for the Robin role.

Burt Ward

Courtesy Burt Ward

"The cape was double-thick, bridal satin. Weighed 15 pounds. Was pulling my head back. I had to literally consciously lean forward to counteract the constant pull of the cape," he adds.

These days Ward no longer fights crime in Gotham City and, more recently, has pivoted to saving real-world lives.

In 1994, Ward and his wife, Tracy, started Gentle Giants Rescue and Adoptions, a nonprofit that has found forever homes for over 15,500 dogs. 

The Wards always have about 50 dogs at home ready for adoption. They live well outside of Los Angeles, in what Ward calls "an animal-friendly community," which allows them to keep numerous rescue pooches in their house.

Actresses Vanessa Williams and America Ferrera have adopted dogs from the Wards, as well as Sam Simon, co-creator of The Simpsons.

Burt Ward

Courtesy Burt Ward

Ward and his wife's rescue work inspired them to find other ways to improve the life of pets. In 2005 the couple launched Gentle Giant Products, which provides natural pet food designed to extend the life expectancy of dogs and cats. 

The pet food line was born from emotion. "We couldn't stand to see our dogs dying so young," says Ward. "When we would lose one, my wife Tracy and I would sob."

The venture has been moving for Ward, who has seen his efforts help animals enjoy "a wonderful quality of life." 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Wards don't pay themselves a salary for their work, which keeps prices down. 

While Ward occupies a small spot in television history and pop culture, the differences he has made for pets might matter to him most because he'd like to be remembered "as a person that left this planet better off than I found it."

Perhaps if the pets whose lives he's enriched could talk, they'd say, "Holy achievement, Batman!"

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber is spotted stepping out for the evening in New York City
Hailey Bieber Sparkles in Pink Diamond Mini Dress as She Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary of Skincare Line
Dog Rescue
Rescuers Save 19 Dogs from 'One of the Filthiest Slaughterhouses' Ahead of Dog Meat Festival
Loki
Therapy Dog Who Comforted Pandemic Hospital Workers Receives Honorary 'Dogtorate'
Handout picture released on June 12, 2023 by the Colombian Army of Belgian shepherd "Wilson" that took part in the rescue of the four indigenous children after wandering the jungle for 40 days
4 Kids Saved from Amazon After Plane Crash Pay Tribute to Missing Dog Who Helped Rescue Them
John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan attend Taormina Filmfest 2013 2013
John Mellencamp Admits He Was a Bad Boyfriend to Meg Ryan: 'She Doesn't Love Me So Much'
A closeup of a ginger cat from behind sitting on a back seat of a car looking outside
Adventurous Cat Travels 70 Miles After Jumping in Two Cars
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 14: Legendary musician Carlos Santana visits the SiriusXM studios for "SiriusXM ICONOS with Carlos Santana" on October 14, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Carlos Santana Reveals How He Learned to Forgive the Man Who Sexually Abused Him: 'Open Your Hands and Let It Go' (Exclusive)
Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen and His Former Rescue Dog Wacha Share Heartfelt Reunion: 'It Was Heaven'
Kimberly Perry
Kimberly Perry Says She's Going to 'Work Hard to Not Be a Pushover' When Baby Boy Arrives (Exclusive)
zoo meerkat death
5 Philadelphia Zoo Meerkats Die from Accidental Poisoning Suspected to Be Linked to Dye at Zoo
Cindy Crawford Rande Gerber George Clooney and Amal Clooney
Rande Gerber Reveals What He Did with the $1 Million George Clooney Gifted Him 10 Years Ago (Exclusive)
Kimberly Perry and Juanny Costello instagram
Kimberly Perry Waited 'Maybe a Week' to Tell Husband Johnny Costello She Loved Him (Exclusive)
Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi Says She ‘Didn’t Lose Any Weight’ Before Posing in Bikinis for Her ‘SI Swimsuit’ Debut (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Anatomie D'une Chute (Anatomy Of A Fall)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Jennifer Lawrence’s Mother Sold the Star’s Used Toilet on Craigslist: ‘Thanks, Mom’ (Exclusive)
Houston Police
4-Year-Old Houston Police K9 Aron Dies from Heat Exhaustion After Patrol Car Engine Breaks
TOP CHEF -- "Holiday Vacation" Episode 2005 -- Pictured: (l-r) Adam Handling, Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi Details Her ‘Post “Top Chef” Workout’ and Diet (Exclusive)