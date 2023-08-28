'Basketball Wives’ Jennifer Williams Gets Engaged to Boyfriend Christian Gold — See Her Ring!

Williams surprised fans with a photo of a pear-shaped diamond on her ring finger

By
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin Academy Awards 95, 2023
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin has more than 20 years of international experience working in media and entertainment. She joined the PEOPLE team in 2023 and currently serves as a Writer/Editor.  
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 28, 2023 10:24PM EDT
Jennifer Williams VH1 'Basketball Wives' TV show season 10 premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 16 May 2022
Jennifer Williams of VH1's "Basketball Wives" is engaged to investor Chris Gold. Photo:

David Buchan/Shutterstock

Basketball Wives star Jennifer Williams is engaged to her boyfriend Christian Gold.

Surprising her 1.1 million Instagram followers with a photograph of a pear-shaped diamond ring on her engagement finger, Williams, 48, wrote, "Future Mrs… 💎❤️," in the post's caption.

Following the photo of the huge sparkler, she also published a meme that read, “Don’t be shocked when life starts to get good."

According to his Instagram bio, Gold, 30, is an investor who refers to himself as an "8-Figure Wealth Portfolio Manager."

As she celebrated her engagement, Williams posted a photo on her Instagram Story that appeared to show the moment after Gold proposed. She showed the engagement ring to a friend while covering her face with her hands as she cried tears of joy.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Basketball Wives star Jennifer Williams is engaged to her boyfriend Christian Gold.
"Basketball Wives" star Jennifer Williams is engaged to her boyfriend Christian Gold.

The Lord Investor/ Instagram

"Faith & manifestation at its finest! You already know," Williams captioned the photo with her friend.

The couple took their romance public in June when Williams wished her beau a happy birthday on Instagram with a photo of the two enjoying a drink together.

"Happy birthday to the one," she wrote in the post's caption. "This picture describes us, pure bliss. I pray God continues to bless you on this trip around the sun. Wishing you peace, love and many more blessings. I love you ❤️."

In early August, the couple took to Gold's Instagram page to explain to curious fans how they first met and to publicize their new YouTube channel, Life with Jen & CG.

"So I've seen a lot of comments about, 'Well how did you guys meet?'" Williams began in the clip that featured the twosome casually sitting side-by-side in a kitchen. "So we're about to talk about how we met!"

Basketball Wives star Jennifer Williams is engaged to her boyfriend Christian Gold.
Williams showed off her pear-shaped diamond engagement ring on Instagram.

Jennifer Williams/ Instagram

Without revealing the location and date of when they first laid eyes on each other, Gold told viewers, "So I walk around the corner and I turn and I see this beautiful woman."

They both agreed that there was a mutual "connection," they noted, without adding detail of their topics of conversation.

"We hugged each other," Williams recalled before Gold clarified, "We hugged each other but it wasn't a church hug."

After that meeting, Gold wanted confirmation from his friends that they too had noticed a spark between him and Williams.

"I hit my boy up like, 'Bro, I know that you saw what I saw. No, like, Did you see a connection?'" he asked.

Williams added, "I texted [ex-Basketball Wives costar] Imani [Showalter] and I was like, 'Hey, what's up with light skin?' " referring to Gold. "And she's like, 'Oh my God, this sounds great. Like, he sounds like a great guy. How old is he?' And I was like. 'Oh, s---, I don't know!' "

Last June, the news of their romance surprised the Redefined cosmetics founder's fans, who seemed to know little about Gold, who is yet to make his appearance on Basketball Wives.

"Huh? What happened to the other guy from the show?" one fan asked via Instagram, referring to Williams' former boyfriend Jelani Harrison, whom Williams said she had not been in a relationship with since 2022.

Fans of the VH1 reality TV series witnessed the breakdown of Williams' marriage to her ex-husband, former NBA star Eric Williams, whom she divorced in 2010.

Season 11 of Basketball Wives will return to VH1 this fall.

Related Articles
Kelly Ripa attends the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 29, 2023 in Washington, DC
Why Kelly Ripa Didn’t Have a Bachelorette Party Before Mark Consuelos Wedding
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert WEDDING, Aug 26, 2003. Nina dobrev shawn white
See All the Celebrities Who Attended Derek Hough’s Northern California Wedding to Hayley Erbert (Exclusive)
Amber Laign and Robin Roberts attend the "Selma" and the Legends Who Paved the Way gala at Bacara Resort on December 6, 2014 in Goleta, California.
Two Weeks to Go! Robin Roberts and Fiancée Amber Laign Tease Upcoming Wedding
Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding.
Julianne Hough Comments on Photos of Brother Derek Hough's Wedding: 'Most Breathtaking Weekend'
Hannah Brown engagement
'The Bachelorette' Alum Hannah Brown Is Engaged to Adam Woolard — See Photos from the Romantic Proposal! (Exclusive)
Who Is Tish Cyrus's FiancÃ©? All About 'Prison Break' Star Dominic Purcell
Inside Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell’s 'Magical' Malibu Wedding
Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding.
Inside Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's California Wedding: See All the Emotional Moments (Exclusive Photos)
Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley
Newlyweds Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley Seen for the First Time Since Star-Studded Wedding (Exclusive Photos)
Hailey Bieberâs Wedding Stylist Maeve Reilly Shares Her Advice for a 'Timeless' Bridal Look
Hailey Bieber’s Wedding Stylist Maeve Reilly Shares Her Advice for a 'Timeless' Bridal Look (Exclusive)
Ty Herndon
Ty Herndon Marries Alex Schwartz in Scenic Tennessee Farm Wedding: All the Details! (Exclusive)
Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding
Derek Hough Marries Hayley Erbert in 'Regal' Redwood Forest Wedding with 'Epic Barn Dance Party' (Exclusive)
'Sister Wives'' Leon Brown Secretly Marries Audrey Kriss at a Colorado Courthouse
Former 'Sister Wives' Star Leon Brown Secretly Marries Audrey Kriss at a Colorado Courthouse: Report
Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Wedding
Every Gorgeous Photo from Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's Wedding in France (Exclusive)
Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Wedding
Hannah Godwin Channels 'Classic 90’s Supermodel' for Her Wedding in Paris: All the Details! (Exclusive)
Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Rehearsal/Welcome Dinner
Hannah Godwin Celebrates Ahead of Wedding in France with Welcome Party and Rehearsal Dinner: 'What Is Life'
Bride's Mom Suffers Hilarious Wedding Gift Fail After Forgetting to Delete Captions on Photo Album
Bride's Mom Suffers Hilarious Wedding Gift Fail by Forgetting to Delete Placeholder Photo Album Captions