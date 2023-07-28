Barstool Sports' Brianna Chickenfry Confirms She's Dating Zach Bryan

Zach Bryan is moving on.

Months after the country singer confirmed his split from ex Deb Peifer, Barstool Sports host Brianna Chickenfry said she was "seeing" Bryan, 27, on a Thursday episode of her podcast PlanBri Uncut.

“I think I might have some stuff to address: I’ve been hanging out with a guy named Zach,” Chickenfry (born Brianna LaPaglia), 24, told her co-cost Grace O’Malley.

When O'Malley asked for a last name, she responded "Bryan" and said they "started hanging out" about "three weeks ago."

“It’s fun, it’s casual... just wanted to address it because the whole internet is freaking the f--- out and people are doing s---."

“I’ve been on the podcast lying — not lying — but like, but not talking about where I was or making stories up, and then we’d [be] caught and s---, and then we’d have to cut stuff. And that is so opposite of what we do,” she added.

She also explained that their relationship is "the one thing I just wanted for me" — but she felt the need to address the internet speculation.

She concluded, "We’re just hanging out, having fun, and that’s where I’ve been, that’s what I’ve been doing, that’s what I’m gonna be doing for a little bit. We’ll see where it goes, and I’m happy."

The pair met at the 2023 ACM Awards in Dallas in May. At the time, she opened up about their encounter in a vlog titled "Meeting Zach Bryan at the American Country Music Awards."

The "Something in the Orange" singer announced his split from Peifer in May on Twitter "for transparency and with respect."

Zach Bryan. Gary Miller/Getty Images

“Things are mutual between us, we’re leaving with plenty [of] memories and good times,” he wrote at the time. “I beg so much that everyone respects her and my privacy through a hard time.”

In a follow-up tweet, Bryan clarified that his decision to make the live debut of his song “All the Time” at his show in Philadelphia the night before had nothing to do with the break-up (the song’s lyrics reflect on a relationship gone sour.)

“and me playing All The Time last night had actually nothing to do with my previous tweet,” he wrote. “I got hundreds of dm’s of people asking me to play it and it was about time I did it.”

