Barstool Sports' Brianna Chickenfry Confirms She's Dating Zach Bryan: 'It's Fun, It's Casual'

In May, the "Something in the Orange" singer confirmed he split from ex Deb Peifer

By
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila is an editorial assistant at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2021. Her work previously appeared on The Poly Post
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023 03:56PM EDT
Barstool Sports' Brianna Chickenfry Confirms She's Dating Zach Bryan
Brianna Chickenfry and Zach Bryan. Photo:

Theo Wargo/WireImage; Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Zach Bryan is moving on.

Months after the country singer confirmed his split from ex Deb Peifer, Barstool Sports host Brianna Chickenfry said she was "seeing" Bryan, 27, on a Thursday episode of her podcast PlanBri Uncut.

“I think I might have some stuff to address: I’ve been hanging out with a guy named Zach,” Chickenfry (born Brianna LaPaglia), 24, told her co-cost Grace O’Malley.

When O'Malley asked for a last name, she responded "Bryan" and said they "started hanging out" about "three weeks ago."

“It’s fun, it’s casual... just wanted to address it because the whole internet is freaking the f--- out and people are doing s---."

“I’ve been on the podcast lying — not lying — but like, but not talking about where I was or making stories up, and then we’d [be] caught and s---, and then we’d have to cut stuff. And that is so opposite of what we do,” she added.

She also explained that their relationship is "the one thing I just wanted for me" — but she felt the need to address the internet speculation.

She concluded, "We’re just hanging out, having fun, and that’s where I’ve been, that’s what I’ve been doing, that’s what I’m gonna be doing for a little bit. We’ll see where it goes, and I’m happy."

The pair met at the 2023 ACM Awards in Dallas in May. At the time, she opened up about their encounter in a vlog titled "Meeting Zach Bryan at the American Country Music Awards."

The "Something in the Orange" singer announced his split from Peifer in May on Twitter "for transparency and with respect."

Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan.

Gary Miller/Getty Images

“Things are mutual between us, we’re leaving with plenty [of] memories and good times,” he wrote at the time. “I beg so much that everyone respects her and my privacy through a hard time.”

In a follow-up tweet, Bryan clarified that his decision to make the live debut of his song “All the Time” at his show in Philadelphia the night before had nothing to do with the break-up (the song’s lyrics reflect on a relationship gone sour.)

“and me playing All The Time last night had actually nothing to do with my previous tweet,” he wrote. “I got hundreds of dm’s of people asking me to play it and it was about time I did it.”

Related Articles
TIM MCGRAW ANNOUNCES STANDING ROOM ONLY TOUR 2024
Tim McGraw Reveals Dates for 'Standing Room Only' Tour with Special Guest Carly Pearce
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J154 -- Pictured: Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen Announces Comedy Tour amid Sexual Assault Lawsuits
George Clooney and wife Amal are seen at the "Gatto Nero" restaurant in Como Lake.
Amal Clooney Sparkles in Silver During Date Night with Husband George Clooney on Lake Como
Cassadee Pope THE VOICE -- "Live Finale, Part 2" red carpet
How Cassadee Pope's Boyfriend Sam Palladio Inspired Her New Song: 'I Wanted It to Be a Little Naughty' (Exclusive)
Tyler Childers Music Video
Colton Haynes and 'You' Star James Scully Star as Ill-Fated Lovers in Emotional New Tyler Childers Music Video
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher attend the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Carrie Underwood Celebrates Husband Mike Fisher's Induction into Tenn. Sports Hall of Fame: 'So Proud'
Dolly Parton Releases Cover of Queen's 'We Are the Champions'
Listen to Dolly Parton's Epic Cover of Queen's 'We Are the Champions'
Luke Combs attends night 1 of the 50th CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2023
Luke Combs Welcomes Young Cancer Survivor Onstage to Sing 'Fast Car' in Sweet Moment — Watch!
Tim McGraw greets fans outside the Sunset Strip's Whisky A Go Go
Tim McGraw Shares Sweet Moment with Young Fan Who Gifted Him Bracelet with Faith Hill and Daughters' Initials
Jason Aldean performs during day 3 of the CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium
Jason Aldean's 'Try That in a Small Town' Tops Hot Country Songs Chart amid Controversy
Kelsea Ballerini Debuts Chic Wavy Lob: âIn with the New'
Kelsea Ballerini Debuts Chic Wavy Lob: ‘In with the New'
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 23: Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the opening night of her residency, "Velvet Rodeo" at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Miranda Lambert)
Miranda Lambert Closes Out Her Las Vegas Residency: 'We Raised a Little Hell'
Jason Aldean performs at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards
Jason Aldean Stands by Controversial Song During Ohio Tour Stop: 'What I Am Is a Proud American'
Brandi Carlile Releases Cover of Indigo Girls' 'Closer to Fine' for Deluxe 'Barbie' Movie Soundtrack
Brandi Carlile and Wife Catherine Cover Indigo Girls' 'Closer to Fine' for Deluxe 'Barbie' Movie Soundtrack
Marcus Jordan Calls Larsa Pippen 'Best Mom & Wife' on Birthday Flowers Gift
Marcus Jordan Is 'Not Afraid' to Have Larsa Pippen Go Through His Phone But Admits It’s 'a Dangerous Game'
Miranda Lambert
Etiquette Specialist Weighs in on Miranda Lambert's Concert Photo Debacle: 'It's Common Sense' (Exclusive)