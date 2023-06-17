There is no doubt that Barry Manilow is one of the greatest living entertainers of our time. From his humble beginnings in New York, to his brief stint as a jingle writer, to chart-topping dance and love songs, the man is an incomparable performer who writes the songs that make the whole world sing (as he put it). Look back at his life in photos as he turns 80 on June 17, 2023.

01 of 10 Barry Manilow's Early Years Barry Manilow. Bobby Bank/WireImage Barry Alan Pincus was born on June 17, 1943 to Harold Pincus and Edna Manilow in Brooklyn, New York. Since his parents divorced when he was young and he was raised by his single mother, he adopted her maiden last name instead. His love for music bloomed early, as Manilow took on the accordion and the piano as a child. He would later enroll at the New York College of Music (now part of N.Y.U.) and attend the Juilliard School of Music to fine tune his talents.

02 of 10 Barry Manilow's Jingle-Writing Era Barry Manilow. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty During his university years, Manilow worked in the mailroom at CBS. That's where he met director Bro Herrod, who recruited him to arrange some songs for the musical adaptation of the play The Drunkard. Because of his talent and sharp ear for music, Manilow wound up writing the entire score for the production. In the 1960s, Manilow also found success as a jingle writer. In fact, the musician is responsible for some of the catchiest phrases top companies still use today — State Farm's "Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there" as well as Band-Aid's "I am stuck on Band-Aid cause Band-Aid's stuck on me," for example. Other successful jingles include KFC's "Grab a Bucket of Chicken," Pepsi's "Feelin' Free" and McDonalds' "You Deserve a Break Today."

03 of 10 Barry Manilow Finds Success with 'Copacabana (At the Copa)' Barry Manilow with 'Copacabana' showgirls. Dick Clark Productions/Getty In 1971, Manilow began working with Bette Midler after the two performed a show together at the Continental Baths in New York City. Their musical chemistry was so strong that he wound up coproducing her first two albums and was nominated for a Grammy for his work on The Divine Miss M. Manilow went on to release his first solo albums Barry Manilow I and Barry Manilow II in 1973 and 1974, respectively. The latter was a smash hit thanks to its single "Mandy" topping the charts. He followed that up with several albums that produced hit singles such as “I Write the Songs” off 1975's Tryin' to Get the Feelin,' "Looks Like We Made It” from 1976's This One's for You and, of course, the widely popular, Grammy Award-winning, “Copacabana (At the Copa)” off 1978's Even Now.

04 of 10 Barry Manilow's Undeniable Talent Barry Manilow. Jim Britt /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Barry Manilow is not just a Grammy Award-winning musician. In 1977, he took home the Emmy Award for outstanding special — comedy-variety or music for The Barry Manilow Special which aired on ABC that same year. The show was also nominated for outstanding writing in a comedy-variety or music special. Manilow was nominated for another two Emmys in 1978, before snagging his second trophy for outstanding individual performance in a variety or music program for 2006's Barry Manilow: Music and Passion, which aired on PBS.

05 of 10 Barry Manilow, Entertainer Extraordinaire Barry Manilow. Ethan Miller/Getty The award-winning multi-hyphenate is pictured performing during his 100th "Manilow: Music and Passion" show at the Las Vegas Hilton in 2005. He began his residency at the hotel in February 2005 and it was extended through 2008. In 2009, he moved his residency to the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino and he's been performing there since. This year, the musician will be celebrating his 14th year at the prestigious establishment, as well as his 50-year anniversary as a recording artist.

06 of 10 Barry Manilow Finds Love Barry Manilow with husband Garry Kief. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Manilow married his high school sweetheart Susan Deixler shortly after the two graduated, but as he told PEOPLE in 2017, “I just was not ready for marriage" at that time. The two were divorced after a year. Love took a back seat as he pursued his career, until Manilow met TV executive Garry Kief in 1978. Despite knowing that Kief was the one, Manilow kept their relationship under wraps not only because he's a private person, but also because he was afraid of letting his fans down.

“I thought I would be disappointing them if they knew I was gay," he recalled. "So I never did anything.” But once news of their 2014 nuptials came out, there was nothing but a wave of support from his dedicated followers. “When they found out that Garry and I were together, they were so happy. The reaction was so beautiful — strangers commenting, ‘Great for you!’ I’m just so grateful for it.”



07 of 10 Barry Manilow Still Going Barry Manilow. Jeff Kravitz/Getty The "Can't Smile Without You" crooner looked as sharp as ever while performing onstage during the We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert produced by N.Y.C, Clive Davis and Live Nation during the summer of 2021.

08 of 10 Barry Manilow Is Honored at Carnegie Hall Dionne Warwick, Barry Manilow and Charo. Bruce Glikas/WireImage Manilow posed with fellow music icons Dionne Warwick and Charo while backstage at Carnegie Hall in April. Manilow was being honored during the star-studded "This One's for You: The Music of Barry Manilow" gala concert.

09 of 10 Barry Manilow Commands the Crowd Barry Manilow. Bruce Glikas/Getty Manilow — accompanied by the cast of the Broadway musical Harmony — brought down the house while performing at Radio City Music Hall in May. The performance was a special occasion, as it was one of five special performances he would give at the historic venue for the first time in 11 years.