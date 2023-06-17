Barry Manilow's Life in Photos

Take a look at the musician's life in photos as he turns 80 years old today

By Stephanie Sengwe
Published on June 17, 2023 09:00AM EDT
BARRY MANILOW
Barry Manilow. Photo:

Ann Limongello/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

There is no doubt that Barry Manilow is one of the greatest living entertainers of our time. From his humble beginnings in New York, to his brief stint as a jingle writer, to chart-topping dance and love songs, the man is an incomparable performer who writes the songs that make the whole world sing (as he put it). Look back at his life in photos as he turns 80 on June 17, 2023.

01 of 10

Barry Manilow's Early Years

Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow.

Bobby Bank/WireImage

Barry Alan Pincus was born on June 17, 1943 to Harold Pincus and Edna Manilow in Brooklyn, New York. Since his parents divorced when he was young and he was raised by his single mother, he adopted her maiden last name instead.

His love for music bloomed early, as Manilow took on the accordion and the piano as a child. He would later enroll at the New York College of Music (now part of N.Y.U.) and attend the Juilliard School of Music to fine tune his talents.

02 of 10

Barry Manilow's Jingle-Writing Era

Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow.

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

During his university years, Manilow worked in the mailroom at CBS. That's where he met director Bro Herrod, who recruited him to arrange some songs for the musical adaptation of the play The Drunkard. Because of his talent and sharp ear for music, Manilow wound up writing the entire score for the production.

In the 1960s, Manilow also found success as a jingle writer. In fact, the musician is responsible for some of the catchiest phrases top companies still use today — State Farm's "Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there" as well as Band-Aid's "I am stuck on Band-Aid cause Band-Aid's stuck on me," for example.

Other successful jingles include KFC's "Grab a Bucket of Chicken," Pepsi's "Feelin' Free" and McDonalds' "You Deserve a Break Today."

03 of 10

Barry Manilow Finds Success with 'Copacabana (At the Copa)'

Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow with 'Copacabana' showgirls.

Dick Clark Productions/Getty

In 1971, Manilow began working with Bette Midler after the two performed a show together at the Continental Baths in New York City. Their musical chemistry was so strong that he wound up coproducing her first two albums and was nominated for a Grammy for his work on The Divine Miss M.

Manilow went on to release his first solo albums Barry Manilow I and Barry Manilow II in 1973 and 1974, respectively. The latter was a smash hit thanks to its single "Mandy" topping the charts.

He followed that up with several albums that produced hit singles such as “I Write the Songs” off 1975's Tryin' to Get the Feelin,' "Looks Like We Made It” from 1976's This One's for You and, of course, the widely popular, Grammy Award-winning, “Copacabana (At the Copa)” off 1978's Even Now.

04 of 10

Barry Manilow's Undeniable Talent

Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow.

Jim Britt /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty

Barry Manilow is not just a Grammy Award-winning musician.

In 1977, he took home the Emmy Award for outstanding special — comedy-variety or music for The Barry Manilow Special which aired on ABC that same year. The show was also nominated for outstanding writing in a comedy-variety or music special.

Manilow was nominated for another two Emmys in 1978, before snagging his second trophy for outstanding individual performance in a variety or music program for 2006's Barry Manilow: Music and Passion, which aired on PBS.

05 of 10

Barry Manilow, Entertainer Extraordinaire

Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow.

Ethan Miller/Getty

The award-winning multi-hyphenate is pictured performing during his 100th "Manilow: Music and Passion" show at the Las Vegas Hilton in 2005. He began his residency at the hotel in February 2005 and it was extended through 2008.

In 2009, he moved his residency to the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino and he's been performing there since. This year, the musician will be celebrating his 14th year at the prestigious establishment, as well as his 50-year anniversary as a recording artist.

06 of 10

Barry Manilow Finds Love

Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow with husband Garry Kief.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Manilow married his high school sweetheart Susan Deixler shortly after the two graduated, but as he told PEOPLE in 2017, “I just was not ready for marriage" at that time. The two were divorced after a year.

Love took a back seat as he pursued his career, until Manilow met TV executive Garry Kief in 1978. Despite knowing that Kief was the one, Manilow kept their relationship under wraps not only because he's a private person, but also because he was afraid of letting his fans down.

“I thought I would be disappointing them if they knew I was gay," he recalled. "So I never did anything.”

But once news of their 2014 nuptials came out, there was nothing but a wave of support from his dedicated followers. “When they found out that Garry and I were together, they were so happy. The reaction was so beautiful — strangers commenting, ‘Great for you!’ I’m just so grateful for it.”


07 of 10

Barry Manilow Still Going

Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty

The "Can't Smile Without You" crooner looked as sharp as ever while performing onstage during the We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert produced by N.Y.C, Clive Davis and Live Nation during the summer of 2021.

08 of 10

Barry Manilow Is Honored at Carnegie Hall

Dionne Warwick, Barry Manilow and Charo pose backstage at The New York Pops 40th Birthday Gala honoring Barry Manilow with This One's for You: The Music of Barry Manilow"
Dionne Warwick, Barry Manilow and Charo. Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Manilow posed with fellow music icons Dionne Warwick and Charo while backstage at Carnegie Hall in April. Manilow was being honored during the star-studded "This One's for You: The Music of Barry Manilow" gala concert.

09 of 10

Barry Manilow Commands the Crowd

Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow.

Bruce Glikas/Getty

Manilow — accompanied by the cast of the Broadway musical Harmony — brought down the house while performing at Radio City Music Hall in May.

The performance was a special occasion, as it was one of five special performances he would give at the historic venue for the first time in 11 years.

10 of 10

Barry Manilow Presents at the Tonys

Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow and Melissa Etheridge.

Jenny Anderson/Getty 

A recipient of 1977's Special Tony Award, Manilow poses with Melissa Etheridge at the 76th Annual Tony Awards which took place earlier this month.  

Related Articles
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran's Record-Breaking Metlife Stadium Shows Grossed $18 Million with 173k+ Fans in Attendance
Hans Zimmer and Dina De Luca attend Variety's Hitmakers Brunch presented by Peacock | Girls5eva on December 04, 2021
Hans Zimmer Gets Engaged to Dina De Luca on Stage at London Show: 'Things Are Working Out Well!'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Taylor Swift and Flavor Flav attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Flavor Flav Says He'll Be Attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Twice: 'Call Me a Swiftie'
Gloria Estefan Wants Dolly Parton or Kelly Clarkson to Record One of Her Songs: 'Would Be Awesome'
Gloria Estefan Wants Dolly Parton or Kelly Clarkson to Record One of Her Songs: 'Would Be Awesome' (Exclusive)
Gloria Estefan and husband Emilio Estefan arrive on the red carpet at the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala
Gloria Estefan Says She Loves Husband Emilio 'More Deeply' Than Ever at Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction
French Montana
French Montana Talks 'Sacrifice' of 'Being in the Streets' at 18: 'I Had Serious Family Problems' (Exclusive)
Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth Wrote a Song in the Middle of Sex: 'I Recorded a Quick Voice Note' and Got 'Back into the Act'
Megan Thee Stallion Essence Festival
Megan Thee Stallion Is 'Journaling, Praying, Spending Time with My Dogs' Ahead of ESSENCE Festival (Exclusive)
Selen Us and Vance Joy
'Riptide' Singer Vance Joy Marries Selen Us — See the Sweet Wedding Pics!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: Cyndi Lauper attends the "Let the Canary Sing" premiere -during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)
Cyndi Lauper on Not Getting Inducted into the Rock Hall (Yet): 'I Don't Need a Badge' (Exclusive)
BET Awards performers, Ja Rule, GloRilla, and Tyga
BET Awards 2023: Ja Rule, GloRilla, Tyga and More to Perform
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: Cyndi Lauper attends the "Let the Canary Sing" premiere -during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)
Cyndi Lauper Reveals She Refused to Record 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' at First Because It Was Written by Men
Gavin Rossdale attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022
Gavin Rossdale Reveals He's Single Again After Being 'Left' in a 'Spectacular Way' by a 'Great Person'
Riley Keough to Pay Priscilla Presley $1 Million and $400K in Legal Fees to Settle Family Trust Suit
Priscilla Presley Feels 'Elvis Would Be Proud' of Settlement: 'His and Lisa's Wishes Are What Are Most Important'
A ticketmaster website is shown on a computer screen on November 18, 2022 in Miami, Florida.
Ticketmaster and Live Nation Vow to Show Ticket Fees Up Front in Meeting with President Biden
Andy Cohen and John Mayer
Andy Cohen Says He and John Mayer 'Are in Love with Each Other' — but Swears They've Never Been Sexual