Barry Manilow Comes to Broadway with New Musical 'Harmony': Hear a New Song from the Show (Exclusive)

'Harmony,' which features lyrics and book by Manilow's longtime collaborator Bruce Sussman, has been in the making for 25 years

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 27, 2023 10:26AM EDT

Barry Manilow is bringing his latest show to Broadway!

On Thursday, Ghostlight Records exclusively shared the first single from 80-year-old Manilow's upcoming Broadway production Harmony with PEOPLE before it releases everywhere Friday.

The song serves as the title track for the new musical, which Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Manilow wrote an original new score for alongside lyrics and book by his longtime collaborator Bruce Sussman. "Harmony" is performed by the show's star Chip Zien, who plays Rabbi, as well as the show's Harmonist characters: a young Rabbi (Danny Kornfeld) Harry (Zal Owen), Bobby (Sean Bell), Erich (Eric Peters), Chopin (Blake Roman) and Lesh (Steven Telsey).

team behind Broadway's 'Harmony' musical

courtesy of DKC/O&M

"In the 1920s and ‘30s, The Comedian Harmonists sold millions of records, made dozens of films and sold-out the biggest theaters around the world," reads an official synopsis for the production.

"Their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics catapulted these six talented young men from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international superstardom," the synopsis adds. "What happened next is the story of Harmony."

team behind Broadway's 'Harmony' musical

courtesy of DKC/O&M

The production's arrival on Broadway is decades in the making; Manilow initially premiered the musical in California all the way back in 1997. Harmony was originally intended to open on Broadway in 2004, but the run was canceled when its funding fell apart, according to The New York Times.

The show has received a number of Off-Broadway awards nominations, including a 2002 Drama Desk Award nomination for outstanding musical and the Drama Desk Award for outstanding book of a musical, according to a release. Harmony ran Off-Broadway again in 2022 at the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, where it received the Off-Broadway Alliance's best new musical award and eight Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, a release reads.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The production is centered around the real-life story of the Comedian Harmonists, a group of German singers who gained fame in the 1920s and '30s. The group ran into trouble as Germany's Nazi regime took power in the '30s because it featured some performers who were Jewish, according to the Times.

“They represent everything I love — they’re a combination of The Manhattan Transfer and the Marx Brothers, with complicated harmonies — and funny as hell,” Manilow told the outlet about Harmony in April. “When we dug into it, it just killed me: Why don’t we know about them?”

team behind Broadway's 'Harmony' musical

courtesy of DKC/O&M

The production also stars performers Sierra Boggess and Julie Benko among its principal cast; it is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle.

Harmony begins preview performances Wednesday, Oct. 18, with opening night at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre scheduled for Monday, Nov. 13. Tickets can be purchased here.

Related Articles
Conrad Sheils missing after pennsylvania flash flood
Search Ends for 9-Month-Old Boy Swept Away by Pennsylvania Flood that Killed His Sister and Mom
*EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Lily-Rose Depp and girlfriend 070 Shake are seen arriving on a date night with some friends at Giorgio Baldi Restaurant in Santa Monica.
Lily-Rose Depp Steps Out for L.A. Date Night with Girlfriend 070 Shake — See the Photos!
Ariana Grande's New Boyfriend Ethan Slater Is Separated from Wife After Welcoming Baby Last Year
Ariana Grande's New Boyfriend Ethan Slater Files for Divorce from His Wife: Report
Drake, and mom Sandi Graham, courtside. Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers in 1st half action of NBA regular season play at Air Canada Centre.
Drake's Mom Gets Emotional on Stage in NYC as Rapper Performs Heartfelt Song About Their Family
Steven Spielberg attends "Back To The Future: The Musical" gala performance; Sir Paul McCartney and Mary McCartney attend the UK Premiere of "The Beatles: Get Back"
Steven Spielberg and Paul McCartney Go to the Movies Together for 'Oppenheimer' in the Hamptons
N.Y.: Police remove evidence from the home of suspected serial killer Rex Heuermann
Walk-In Vault Found in Rex Heuermann's Basement During Search of Property: Police
Sculptures that the Vermont State Police said were stolen from the set of Beetlejuice 2
'Beetlejuice 2' Props — Including 150-Pound 'Abstract Art Statue' — Stolen from Set of Anticipated Sequel
Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Michael J. Fox pose at the Michael J. Fox Foundation opening night gala performance "Back to the Future: The Musical"
Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, More 'Back to the Future' Stars Reunite at Gala for Broadway Musical
Pete Davidson attends Paramount's "Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts" New York Premiere
Pete Davidson Ordered to Complete 50 Hours of Community Service After Beverly Hills House Crash
gilgo beach serial killings
Gilgo Beach Detective Describes Putting Together 'Puzzle' of Suspected 'Monster' Serial Killer
Drake Reacts to Fan Throwing Vape on Stage: âYou Got Some Real Life Evaluating To Doâ (Brenton)
Drake Reacts to Fan Throwing Vape on His Stage: 'You Got Some Real Life Evaluating to Do'
Gillie Da Kid's Son Yng Cheese Shot Dead in Philadelphia
YNG Cheese, Son of Podcast Host and Rapper Gillie Da Kid, Killed in Philadelphia Shooting
Police Investigator works in the backyard of Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann's home at 105 1st St. in Massapequa Park
Gilgo Beach Investigators Reportedly Believe Killings Occurred Inside Suspect Rex Heuermann’s Home
gilgo beach serial killings
Police Reveal How Rex Heuermann Reacted to Being Arrested in Gilgo Beach Murders Case
Ariana Grande's New Boyfriend Ethan Slater Is Separated from Wife After Welcoming Baby Last Year
Ariana Grande's New Boyfriend Ethan Slater Is Separated from Wife After Welcoming Baby Last Year: Source
Robert Owens geocacher found
Remains Found amid Search for N.J. Father Who Disappeared in Louisiana Forest on Geocaching Trip