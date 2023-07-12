Barry Bonds Says He's Been 'Vindicated' and Argues He Belongs in the MLB Hall of Fame

The Major League Baseball all-time leader in home runs has had his legacy tarnished by steroid allegations

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Published on July 12, 2023
Image
Photo: John Medina/WireImage

Barry Bonds is making the case for his inclusion in Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame.

In a guest spot on a recent episode of the Hollywood Swingin’ podcast, the former MLB slugger, 58, opened up about his perspective on the HOF snub.

“Sure, it bothers you. But at the same time, I also know who I am,” Bonds said. “And the thing is that people have to understand … I was vindicated. I went to the court, I was in federal court, and I won my case, 100%. Where is the vindication of me in my own sport? That’s what bothers me.”

In 2007, Bonds was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice for allegedly lying under oath to a jury looking into steroid use among pro athletes; four years later, a judge declared a mistrial in the case.

After eight years of related steroid allegations, Bonds eventually served a 30-day sentence at home related to the obstruction of justice charge.

Barry-Bonds-2007.jpg
Barry Bonds won seven MVP awards -- four more than any other player in history. Elsa/Getty Images

Yet the seven-time National League MVP, who tops the all-time list for 762 career home runs and had 73 home runs in 2001, has seen his legacy tainted by the allegations.

While Bonds is no longer eligible to be inducted into the HOF via the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s ballot, Sports Illustrated reports, he could still get in through a committee vote.

Elsewhere on the podcast, he underscored his accomplishments on the field, and argued he should still be considered for the honor: "I belong with my teammates in that Hall of Fame. One hundred percent."

