Everything to Know About the Barney Movie Starring Daniel Kaluuya

Published on July 31, 2023
Everyone’s favorite purple dinosaur is making a comeback! 

Following the success of the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie, Mattel is giving many of its other properties the live-action treatment, including Barney the dinosaur. 

The film was first announced in October 2019, and various details about the cast and plot have been released since. 

Barney & Friends debuted on television over two decades ago, originally running from 1992 to 2009. It also jumpstarted the careers of stars like Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez and Never Have I Ever's Jaren Lewison. In addition to the long-running television show, the feature film Barney’s Great Adventure was released in 1998.

Just as the PG-13 Barbie leaned more heavily into adult themes, the upcoming Barney film will be more catered to millennials who grew up watching the dinosaur sensation. 

From the cast to the plot, here’s everything to know.

Who is starring in the Barney movie?

Daniel Kaluuya BAFTA 'Queen & Slim' screening, New York, USA - 11 Nov 2019
Andrew Walker/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Get Out actor Daniel Kaluuya is set to star in and produce the film, according to Deadline. No other details about casting have been announced yet. 

Who is producing the Barney movie? 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kaluuya will produce the project through his production company 59%, along with Rowan Riley and Amandla Crichlow, as well as David Carrico, Adam Paulsen and Bobby Hoppey for Valparaiso Pictures). Kevin McKeon will oversee for Mattel.

At the moment, the film doesn’t have a studio or a director attached. 

What is the Barney movie about?

BARNEY AND FRIENDS, (aka BARNEY & FRIENDS), Barney, 1992-2009
Chris Haston/Hit Entertainment/Courtesy Everett Collection

Though an official synopsis of the film hasn’t been announced, Mattel Films’ Robbie Brenner previously said that the film will “speak to the nostalgia of the brand in a way that will resonate with adults, while entertaining today’s kids.”

Kaluuya also teased the film’s plot while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Barney was a ubiquitous figure in many of our childhoods, then he disappeared into the shadows, left misunderstood,” he said. “We’re excited to explore this compelling modern-day hero and see if his message of ‘I love you, you love me’ can stand the test of time.” 

Will the Barney movie be kid-friendly?

Based on the few details we’ve gotten about the film’s plot, many people are curious about what the film’s rating will be. Though McKeon noted that the film will be an adult-oriented, “A24-type” project, he also clarified that the film will be “surrealistic,” in the vein of films by Charlie Kaufman and Spike Jonze.

“We’re leaning into the millennial angst of the property rather than fine-tuning this for kids,” McKeon said. “It’s really a play for adults. Not that it’s R-rated, but it’ll focus on some of the trials and tribulations of being thirtysomething, growing up with Barney—just the level of disenchantment within the generation.”

When does the Barney movie start filming?

In June 2023, Kaluuya revealed that the script for the film is still in the development stage. "The script's gotta be good, you know what I mean?" he told Yahoo! Entertainment. "I ask for high standards on anything that I work on, and I'm producing this one, so it's still in development."

When will the Barney movie be released? 

The film doesn’t currently have a release date set.

