This Oprah-Favorite Cozy Loungewear Brand Is Up to 60% Off at an Unexpected Retailer Right Now

Save on cardigans, joggers, and lounge sets

By
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda

Published on August 4, 2023 05:00AM EDT

Oprah Once Called This Cozy Loungewear Brand Her 'Favorite' â and at This Surprising Retailer, It's Up to 76% Off Tout
Photo:

Getty Images / People / Reese Herrington

Regardless of the scorching temperatures outside, there’s always room in our closets for cozy loungewear. Ensuring a freshly-washed pair of fuzzy joggers, a blanket-soft cardigan, or a cohesive lounge set is handy will serve you well when it’s time to plop yourself on the couch to unwind and as we inch towards chilly weather. 

One of the brands most notable for its ultimate cozy clothes and blankets is Barefoot Dreams, and it’s secretly on sale at QVC. In fact, the brand was once a top pick that made the cut onto Oprah’s Favorite Things gift guide, where Winfrey praised the clothing for its “roomy fit” and nailing the “cozy factor.” QVC’s selection of Barefoot Dreams loungewear includes joggers, track pants, and cardigans up to 60 percent off, plus new customers can get $30 off their first order of $60 or more with the code NEWQVC30 for even more savings. 

Keep scrolling to see what pieces we have our eye on while they’re at an impressive discount. 

Best Barefoot Dreams Clothing Deals 

QVC Barefoot Dreams Boucle Wide Shawl Collar Cardigan

QVC

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Directional Ribbed Cardigan

QVC Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Directional Ribbed Cardigan

QVC

If you’re constantly cold or find yourself cranking up the AC just so you can curl up in cozy loungewear, then you’d be amiss not to add this ribbed cardigan to your lineup. It hits at the hip and features a ribbed tapered collar and cuffs with front patch pockets (which are inarguably the best thing about clothing). One shopper said the sweater is “great for fall and winter” and added that it’s “so soft” and “comfy.” Another reviewer who owns two sweaters said they are “still just as soft and comfortable as when [they] first received them” and have held up well after many washes. 

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Track Pants 

QVC Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Track Pants

QVC

No cozy outfit is complete without a buttery-soft pair of pants. This track pant style features a relaxed fit with a drawstring waistband and elastic ankle cuffs. If you worry about your loungewear fading in the wash over time, fret not, one shopper said these “keep their shape and color” throughout several washes and are so incredibly comfy that it’s hard “not to sleep in them” after wearing the style all day.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Sunset Boyfriend Cardigan

QVC Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Sunset Boyfriend Cardigan

QVC

If you like to wear loungewear beyond your couch, this trendy colorblock cardigan pairs perfectly with both sweatpants and jeans. The roomy silhouette has an open front, making it a great layering piece over tanks and tees. One reviewer said they get “so many compliments” when they wear it out and that it feels like a “cloud hugging you.” Another shopper compared the sweater’s softness to a “cashmere blanket.” 

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Cropped Joggers Lounge Set

QVC Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Cropped Joggers Lounge Set

QVC

Instead of trying to piece together an outfit, opt for an already cohesive set like this one that comes with a striped T-shirt and matching solid capri pants. Both pieces are semi-fitted for a body-hugging feel and made from the fuzzy light knit blend that Barefoot Dreams is best known for. The set comes in three easy-to-wear neutrals: warm gray, light beige, and navy. 

For even more soft Barefoot Dreams loungewear, keep scrolling to see additional sale styles available at QVC. And remember to use code NEWQVC30 if you’re a new customer to get $30 off your first purchase of $60 or more. 

Barefoot Dreams Boucle Wide Shawl Collar Cardigan

QVC Barefoot Dreams Boucle Wide Shawl Collar Cardigan

QVC

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Pointelle Cardi

QVC Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Pointelle Cardi

QVC

Barefoot Dreams Tall CozyChic Ultra Lite Jogger Pants

QVC Barefoot Dreams Tall CozyChic Ultra Lite Jogger Pants

QVC

