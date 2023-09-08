Barbra Streisand Announces Release of 2 Albums on Same Day, Including 40th Anniversary 'Yentl' Soundtrack

The legendary songwriter will share both 'Yentl' deluxe and 'Evergreens' on Oct. 27

Published on September 8, 2023
Barbra Streisand // Columbia Records To Release 2 New Albums on October 27
Barbra Streisand.

Russell James

It's a good time to be a Barbra Streisand fan.

The music icon, 81, announced on Friday that she'll be releasing two albums on Oct. 27 — Yentl: 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition and Evergreens: Celebrating Six Decades on Columbia Records — both of which celebrate career milestones for the singer-songwriter.

Both projects are set to arrive just before the release of her long-awaited memoir, My Name is Barbra, which hits shelves on Nov. 7.

Yentl: 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition and Evergreens, look back at two important moments in Streisand's storied career, respectively — the anniversary of her 1983 musical film Yentl and the anniversary of her signing with Columbia back in 1962.

For theYentl anniversary release, Streisand will officially be sharing demos recorded in her living room on a stereo cassette deck, narrated introductions and alternative arrangements. Some new material will also be featured on a second vinyl as part of a Barnes & Noble exclusive double LP.

Yentl initially earned Streisand a best director Golden Globe and an Oscar for best original song score following its 1983 release.

"The soundtrack — celebrating its 40th anniversary this year — is a wonder to behold," the release adds. "[Michel] Legrand’s score is lush and compelling, articulating emotions that words alone cannot express. The Bergmans’ lyrics convey 'Yentl’s' travails with wisdom, humor, and compassion. Barbra’s vocal performances are among the finest she ever committed to tape."

Barbra Streisand performs onstage at United Center on August 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois
Barbra Streisand performs in Chicago in 2019.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

As for Evergreens, Streisand features 22 of her personal favorite tracks over the years, “Evergreen (Love Theme from A Star is Born) – The 2023 Mix," which she shared on Friday.

"The songs chosen for Evergreens have nothing to do with statistics or certifications," a press release explains. "Instead, they were chosen by Barbra to convey her emotional connection to these melodies and lyrics – each holding a special place in her heart and memory."

Target will offer Evergreens exclusively on pink vinyl.

And for fans patiently waiting for Streisand's upcoming book, her team previously revealed that the pages will touch on much of her life in the spotlight and beyond — from her time in Brooklyn to her work on projects such as Yentl and The Prince of Tides.

In 2021, Streisand told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that she started a draft in 1999, but only "really started writing" the book in 2008, with the pandemic pushing her to complete the work. She added that former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy also offered to edit the book back in 1984.

"We had tea, and she was just so lovely," Streisand recalled, adding that she "wasn't ready" at the time.

"I was always busy doing something else, so I would write in the journals, then go on to something else," she said.

