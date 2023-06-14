25 Ways to Wear the Barbiecore Trend This Summer

Life in pink — it’s fantastic!

The Barbiecore trend blew up last summer when Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling filmed scenes for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie in neon pink ’80s rollerblading outfits. Since then, countless celebrities have stepped out in head-to-toe pink, whether it was Lizzo in a pink mini dress with matching tights and gloves, Florence Pugh in that tulle gown, or Kate Middleton donning a baby pink pantsuit. “All pink everything” has been the vibe over the past year, and it’s time you joined the Barbiecore bandwagon.

The long-awaited Barbie premiere date isn’t until July 21, but you can wear Barbiecore outfits now, while the trend is at its peak. Pick your pink poison: Satin dresses, swimsuits, and sandals are all on the table this summer. It’s time to look pretty in pink, Barbie style.

Barbiecore Pink Dresses

Think pink this summer with mini, midi, and maxi dresses in various shades of Barbie’s favorite color. This $39 pink mini dress has so many trendy details — a tiered skirt, back cutout, and flounce sleeves — which all make it versatile for casual and dressy outings alike.

Amazon

Buy It! Shy Velvet Square Neck Tiered Skirt Mini Dress, $38.99; amazon.com



If you’re looking for a pink wedding guest dress, this tiered bustier midi dress from Lulus fits the bill. For something a bit slinkier to wear while watching your friends or family say “I do,” this one-shouldered pink satin dress with a side cutout will turn heads at summer ceremonies. Or, stay comfy at upcoming nuptials in this stretchy midi dress with a subtle slit. The form-fitting pink dress can be worn to many other summer outings, too.

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Lush Cutout Slit Midi Dress, $39.97; nordstromrack.com



Barbiecore Pink Swimsuits

Come on Barbie, let’s go pool party. Make a splash in Barbiecore pink swimsuits this season when you hit the beach, boat, or pool. Amazon’s best-selling one-piece swimsuit is this colorblocked pick with a neon pink top and hot pink bottom half. A criss-cross bust, ruching, and cutout in the front are ultra flattering, and the back has adjustable cross straps and a bow tie. For a solid-colored one-piece swimsuit, turn to this popular pick in neon pink, which has nearly 11,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

Amazon

Buy It! Meyeeka Scoop Neck Cut Out One-Piece Swimsuit, $31.99; amazon.com



If you haven’t heard of the swimwear brand Left On Friday, here’s your introduction. Two former Lululemon designers are behind the celeb-worn brand, so the fabrics are made with comfort and functionality top of mind. However, style is definitely not sacrificed in the all-in-one swimsuits that are perfect for surfing, swimming, or sipping margaritas with your toes in the sand. Many Left On Friday bikinis and one-piece swimsuits come in neon pink and hot pink, like this tank swim top that fits a range of cup sizes.

Left On Friday

Buy It! Left On Friday Double Scoop Top, $85; leftonfriday.com



Barbiecore Pink Pants and Skirts

Slip skirts are a style that Barbie would approve of, and this $50 option from Amazon is the staple silhouette you’ve been looking to add to your closet. Pair it with a white T-shirt and sneakers for a casual daytime look or dress it up with strappy heels and a crop top come nighttime.

Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Maya Silky Slip Skirt in Hot Pink, $49.90; amazon.com



For a breezy pair of pants that’ll keep you comfortable at the beach, on the plane, or lounging on the couch, these Left On Friday Day Trip Pants are just the ticket. Made with moisture-wicking, machine-washable sport silk, these pink pants with pockets and an elastic waist will be your go-to choice all summer long.

If you’re looking for a sleeker pair, these $20 pants from Cider can take you from the office to happy hour. Similarly, these tailored pants from Abercrombie & Fitch will earn you compliments at brunch and the boardroom.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Slone Tailored Pants, $63 (orig. $90); abercrombie.com



Barbiecore Pink Shoes and Purses

Not ready for a full-on Barbiecore outfit? Keep it subtle with a pop of pink in your accessories. Celebs like Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, and Megan Fox have all carried JW Pei bags, which are surprisingly affordable and available at Amazon. This bubblegum pink purse will pop when wearing all-white outfits this summer, while this ruched hobo bag is a celeb and customer favorite — and it’s on sale right now.

Amazon

Buy It! JW Pei Gabbi Ruched Hobo Bag, $67.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com



Everyone needs a staple pair of sandals for the summer, so this year, why not make them pink? This waterproof pair of Ugg slides is a smart choice, while these cushiony sandals have racked up more than 21,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Reviewers rave about how comfortable they are, deeming them “soft” and “bouncy,” yet “firm enough” that their feet feel supported.

Amazon

Buy It! Cushionaire Slide Sandals, $24.99; amazon.com



For dressy sandals, try these Dolce Vita braided block heel sandals on for size, or keep things strappy with these Steve Madden sandals in hot pink.

Regardless of how you incorporate the Barbiecore trend into your summer wardrobe, it’s sure to be fantastic. Get excited for the Barbie movie, out July 21, by channeling your inner you-know-who with pretty pink picks.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

