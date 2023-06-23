Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj Debut New 'Barbie World' Music Video: 'I'm a Doll, but I Still Wanna Party'

The video is full of Barbie eye candy including a hot-pink pool house, Barbie jet-skis and a pink Barbie convertible

Updated on June 23, 2023 10:40AM EDT

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj are Barbie girls in a “Barbie World.”

On Friday, the two rappers released the music video for their song “Barbie World” from the Barbie soundtrack, which features custom Barbie dolls made in their likeness.

The video begins with two little girls playing with Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj Barbie dolls in a Barbie house. It quickly shifts to the rappers living in a hot-pink “Barbie World,” complete with a Barbie pool house, Barbie jet-skis and a pink Barbie convertible.

The two rappers perform around the Barbie pool and pool house, alongside a crew of men dressed in tuxedos with pink ties, before Ice Spice, 23, and Minaj, 40, fly around pink clouds on Barbie jet skis. Both are in pink bathing suits and have long hair flowing behind them as they rap.

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice in the 'Barbie World' music video.

Nicki Minaj/YouTube

Ice Spice then zooms around Rodeo Drive in a light-pink convertible wearing a two-piece matching suit with cropped jacket, completing the look in a short skirt and a white bikini top full of dangling Barbie charms underneath.

Minaj — wearing a cropped white tank top, white shorts, over-the-knee hot-pink boots and a large Chanel necklace and belt — is supersized for her rap solo, surrounded by tiny dancing men in tuxedos.

The song and video, which includes a sample from Aqua’s iconic 1997 hit “Barbie Girl,” was released early Friday and has already racked up close to 1 million views. 

Some of the catchy lyrics from the likely soon-to-be hit song include, "And I'm bad like the Barbie / I'm a doll, but I still wanna party / Pink 'vette like I'm ready to bend / I'm a 10, so I pull in a Ken."

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj in the 'Barbie World' music video.

Courtesy of Atlantic Records

In May, the track list for Barbie the Album was announced featuring new music from Lizzo, Ice Spice, Haim, Minaj and Dua Lipa — the latter of whom sings on the disco-style track "Dance the Night Away," which was released May 25.

The cover of the LP features none other than the movie's lead star Margot Robbie. The actress is seen in character in the image, wearing a colorful headscarf with bright-pink sunglasses. Robbie, 32, gazes down at a pink printed Barbie newspaper, revealing the names of the artists on the upcoming soundtrack on the front.

Robbie's costar Ryan Gosling, who portrays Ken in the film, has been named as a surprising addition on the Barbie album, with "more Barbies and Kens to be announced" teased.

Barbie and Barbie the Album will both be out on July 21.

