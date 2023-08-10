All the Barbie-Themed Hotspots You Can Still Visit

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling might've partied on the Barbie movie set, but these themed locations are bringing the doll's world to you.

Destinations across the U.S. are continuing to think pink following the release of Greta Gerwig's hit film. From restaurants to immersive exhibitions, fans of the franchise are welcome to relish in all things Barbie for weeks to come. And there's even more Dreamhouse excitement on the horizon, with a Mattel Adventure amusement park in the works for next year.

See the attractions still offering exclusive merchandise, dreamy experiences and Barbie-themed fun around the country.