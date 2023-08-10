All the Barbie-Themed Hotspots You Can Still Visit

Come on, Barbie, let's go party at these Mattel-inspired attractions across the U.S.

Zoey Lyttle
Zoey Lyttle
Barbie-themed places
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling might've partied on the Barbie movie set, but these themed locations are bringing the doll's world to you.

Destinations across the U.S. are continuing to think pink following the release of Greta Gerwig's hit film. From restaurants to immersive exhibitions, fans of the franchise are welcome to relish in all things Barbie for weeks to come. And there's even more Dreamhouse excitement on the horizon, with a Mattel Adventure amusement park in the works for next year.

See the attractions still offering exclusive merchandise, dreamy experiences and Barbie-themed fun around the country.

The 'World of Barbie' Experience

Barbie-themed places

Mattel brought Barbie's Dreamhouse — and her entire fictional neighborhood — to life with a one-of-a-kind immersive experience. The toy brand teamed up with entertainment company Kilburn Live to create the "World of Barbie." Visiting patrons explore Barbie's streets, step into her closet and see more iconic life-size staples like her pink camper van.

The dream-come-true experience launched in Toronto and has now made its way down to Santa Monica, California for a limited time.

The Malibu Barbie Cafe

Barbie-themed places

Until mid-October, Mattel fans can experience the doll's beach lifestyle beyond the California coast at the Malibu Barbie Cafe! Two of the bright pink restaurants have also popped up in Downtown Manhattan and Chicago's West Loop neighborhood.

The Cali-inspired menu features a range of festive foods fit for any time of day, like the Pacific Paradise Pancakes, the Beach Burger and the Surf's Up Spinach Artichoke Dip. There's also a kids menu, a sweets selection and beverages fit for any Barbie fan, from the Think Pink margarita to the Beach mojito.

The Curtis Hotel's Barbie Room

The famous Malibu Dreamhouse Airbnb may be unavailable for now, but fans of the doll can still enjoy a themed getaway at the Curtis Hotel in Denver, Colorado. The unique destination offers "Hyper Themed" accommodation, like a video game room, a disco room and, of course, a Barbie-centric room. Lodgers can sleep next to a floor-to-ceiling mural of the dolls dressed in various outfits and styled with classic Barbie hairstyles.

Bloomingdale's N.Y.C. Barbie Pop-Up

Bloomingdale's is going above and beyond in displaying its Barbie movie x AQUA clothing collection. The department store's 59th Street location in New York City has flooded its sales floor with pink walls and decorations inspired by Greta Gerwig's box office hit.

Barbie Dreamhouse Living Tour

This Barbie-themed experience is on the move! In early July, Mattel launched its Dreamhouse Living Tour ahead of the movie's release, and the retro Barbie Truck has since made its way around the country. Painted to inspire flower-power vibes, fans can flock to the van to snag exclusive attire, accessories, mugs, water bottles and more Barbie-branded items.

The Living Tour is scheduled to continue making dreams come true through the end of summer and into the fall, stopping in various cities around the Midwest, East Coast and the South.

A Mattel Theme Park (Coming Soon!)

Mattel Adventure Park

Mattel has big plans in store for 2024. The manufacturer is set to open a theme park dedicated to Barbie and several of its other toy lines, like Hot Wheels, Thomas & Friends and more. According to Mattel's August 2023 press release, the Glendale, Arizona attraction will invite fans to party at Barbie Land in real life, with a life-size beach house complete with a rooftop bar and restaurant.

