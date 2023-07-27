'Barbie' Star Simu Liu Praises Fellow Ken Ryan Gosling as 'the Best Human in Every Way'

Simu Liu's kind words about Ryan Gosling appears to come after fans grew interested in a video of the two actors at a red carpet event in Toronto

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 11:29AM EDT
Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu attend "Barbie" Canadian Press Day on June 28, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario
Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu attend "Barbie" Canadian Press Day on June 28, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. Photo:

Mathew Tsang/Getty

Simu Liu and Ryan Gosling's Ken-themed rivalry in Barbie is staying on the big screen.

On Thursday, Liu, 34, shared a picture of himself and Gosling, 42, at a Barbie press event to his Instagram Story as he praised the actor with a number of Ken-themed jokes.

“I’d beach off with this Kenadian again in a heartbeat," the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ringsstar wrote in a caption of the fellow Canadian actor. "He is the best human in every way, especially when he jokes around with us on the carpet and on set, infecting all of us with his kenergy.”

Liu's post appeared to come in response to a viral video from Barbie's June 28 press day in Toronto that shows the two actors posing for photos with their arms around each other. In the clip, as shared to Twitter by CTV's eTalk, Gosling appears to say something to Liu as the two men adjust their pose.

“You don’t want — that’s too tender, you think? Fair enough," Liu can be heard saying in the video. Both men then pose with their hands placed in their pockets for the rest of the brief clip.

Simu Liu Praises Fellow Ken Ryan Gosling as 'Best Human in Every Way'

George Pimentel/Shutterstock, Simu Liu/Instagram

In his Instagram Story on Thursday, Liu appeared intent on brushing off any notion of discord between him and the La La Land star. He instead implored his followers to focus their attention on the ongoing Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

“Now let’s get back to the issues that matter, like supporting our striking actors and writers fighting for fair wages!” Liu added in his caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Liu plays one of the many variations of Ken in Greta Gerwig's Barbie, which is dominating the box office following its theatrical release last Friday. Liu's character and Gosling's Ken hold a bit of a rivalry throughout the film, leading to many a suggestion that they should hold a "beach-off" throughout the Margot Robbie-starring movie.

The Marvel star recently revealed that he, Gosling and the other Kens spent a great deal of time in the gym together while filming Barbie, per 39-year-old filmmaker Gerwig's direction.

Simu Liu and Ryan Gosling

George Pimentel/Shutterstoc

"Greta was very deliberate in what she wanted the Kens to do to bond, which was to gym together," Liu noted to E! News. Gerwig instead scheduled Barbie-themed sleepovers with the movie's Barbie actresses.

“So, while the Barbies were having a nice, relaxing night, the Kens were just male aggression and testosterone, lifting things and flexing and all that. That was the chosen bonding ritual for the Kens," the actor said. Liu went on to recall that he “could not beat” Gosling when it came to discipline at the gym.

“No matter how early I went, he was always there. He always stayed later than me. So I really saw the discipline and I really saw the Ken-ergy."

He added with a grin, “Viewers will get to see the Ken-ergy — when they see Ryan's torso. And the rest of him!”

Barbie is in theaters now.

Related Articles
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures
How Lizzo's 'Barbie' Song 'Pink' Shaped the Beginning of the Movie: 'Everyone Suddenly Got the Tone'
Colin Farrell and Tory Kittles walk the picket line in support of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike on July 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Colin Farrell, Sarah Silverman and Kate Flannery Walk the SAG-AFTRA Picket Line in Los Angeles
Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock attend the Netflix 2020 Golden Globes After Party on January 05, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Jennifer Aniston Reveals Her Nickname for Friend Sandra Bullock in Birthday Tribute: 'Sand-Da-La!!'
Paul Mescal attends the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, Russell Crowe Gladiator - 2000 Director: Ridley Scott Dreamworks/Universal USA Scene Still
Paul Mescal Got 'Gladiator 2' Role After Producers Saw Him Shirtless in a Play: 'It Was Electric'
Lena Dunham's 'Polly Pocket' Script for Lily Collins Is 'Great,' Producer Says After 'Barbie' Success
Lena Dunham's 'Polly Pocket' Script for Lily Collins Is 'Great,' Producer Says After 'Barbie' Success
Luke Grimes Says Hugh Grant Was His 'North Star' as He Filmed New Movie: 'Romantic Comedy God'
Luke Grimes Says Hugh Grant Was His 'North Star' as He Filmed New Movie: 'Romantic Comedy God' (Exclusive)
Ryan Gossling's "I am Kenough" hoodie went viral after it was featured in the Barbie movie â and you can buy it online!
You, Too, Can Be ‘Kenough’ with a Sweatshirt Just Like Ryan Gosling’s in ‘Barbie’
Director/Writer GRETA GERWIG, Margot Robbie and RYAN GOSLING on the set of Warner Bros. Pictures BARBIE a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
‘Barbie’ Director Greta Gerwig Addresses Right-Wing Backlash and Reveals How She Knew Ryan Gosling was Her Perfect Ken
Ryan Reynolds Wishes âStunningâ Sandra Bullock Happy Birthday with Joke About Their âProposalâ Nude Scene
Ryan Reynolds Wishes 'Stunning' Sandra Bullock a Happy Birthday with Joke About Their 'Proposal' Nude Scene
Kate McKinnon and Greta Gerwig
Greta Gerwig and Kate McKinnon Made 'Strange Musicals' Together in College Years Before ‘Barbie’ (Exclusive)
Idris Elba
Idris Elba Reveals He Was Once Held at Gunpoint Trying to Protect the Gunman's Girlfriend
Barbie Movie, The Dark Knight, Ryan Gosling, Christian Bale
'Barbie' Beats 'Dark Knight' to Become Biggest Monday Box Office for Warner Bros. with $26M: Report
WHOOPI GOLDBERG on The View; MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie
Whoopi Goldberg Hits Back at Conservative Influencers Slamming the ‘Barbie’ Movie: ‘It’s About a Doll!’
Greta Gerwig Barbie Line
Greta Gerwig Included Gynecology Line in 'Barbie' So Girls Wouldn't Be 'Embarrassed' of Their Bodies
tep Brothers. STUDIO: Columbia Pictures. PLOT: Two spoiled guys (Ferrell and Reilly) become competitive stepbrothers after their single parents get hitched
'Step Brothers' Turns 15! Everything the Cast Has Said About a Potential Sequel: 'We Had Some Great Ideas'
MARGOT ROBBIE-Barbie, Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMER
‘Barbie’ Opens Even Bigger Than First Reported with $162M Weekend, 'Oppenheimer' Too with $82M