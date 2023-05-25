'Barbie' Soundtrack to Feature New Music from Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Ice Spice — and Ryan Gosling!

The Barbie film soundtrack is officially on its way!

On Thursday, the tracklist for Barbie the Album was announced featuring new music from Lizzo, Ice Spice, Haim, Nicki Minaj and Dua Lipa — the latter who sings on disco-style track “Dance the Night Away," the first single to be released from the soundtrack this Friday.

The cover of the LP features none other than the movie's lead star Margot Robbie. The actress, 32, is seen in character in the image, wearing a colorful headscarf with bright pink sunglasses. She gazes down at a pink printed Barbie newspaper, revealing the names of the artists on the upcoming soundtrack on the front.

Robbie's costar Ryan Gosling, who portrays Ken in the film, has been named as a surprising addition on the Barbie album, with “more Barbies and Kens to be announced” teased.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in 'Barbie'. Warner Bros. Pictures

Gosling, 42, has some musical background, of course, having famously performed alongside Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake as children in The Mickey Mouse Club, and more recently, in 2016’s jazz film La La Land.

At this moment, it's unsure what singing — or rapping — skills the actor will be bringing to the table on the Barbie soundtrack, but no doubt fans are eager to find out!

News of Barbie the Album’s release comes as Robbie was revealed as Vogue’s July 2023 issue cover star this week, celebrating "The Summer of Barbie."

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie. Getty Images

Seemingly a perfect fit for her latest role as Barbie, Robbie shared with the publication that the part was initially attached to Gal Gadot.

The Wonder Woman 1984 star, 38, had actually been director Greta Gerwig and Robbie’s first choice to portray the iconic toy character, as Robbie described Gadot as having “Barbie energy."

“Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful, because she’s so genuinely sincere, and she’s so enthusiastically kind, that it’s almost dorky. It’s like right before being a dork,” Robbie said.

Gadot unfortunately couldn’t commit to the role at the time, and so Robbie stepped in as lead.

Barbie and Barbie the Album will both be out on July 21.