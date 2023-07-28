From Fart Jokes to Fun Cameos, 'Barbie' Scenes That Didn't Make the Film's Final Cut

Plans for even more punchy jokes and superstar cameos were left on the cutting room floor, so — at least for now — the world is left with neither a Barbie-Ken kiss nor a Timothée Chalamet appearance in Barbie Land. Find out which scenes nearly hit theater screens but ultimately didn't make it into the film's final cut.

The Barbie movie seems to have it all, between the choreographed dance scenes , A-list cast and its access to the entire world's supply of the color pink . However, it turns out that director Greta Gerwig cut a few extra scenes from her original script.

01 of 05 Barbie and Ken’s Kissing Scene Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros. Fans didn’t get to see Barbie and Ken lock lips on screens because Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling couldn’t envision how their toy characters would kiss. When the leading duo spoke to PEOPLE about the film’s lack of smooching, Robbie revealed that she got a little flak for the missing moment. “All of my girlfriends were like, ‘Well you did a whole movie with him and you don’t kiss? What’s wrong with you? I thought you were kind of in charge on this one!’ ” the actress and producer explained. Gosling, on the other hand, was pretty amused by their awkward attempt at affection and its resulting absence from Barbie. “It was so funny trying to figure out what their idea of kissing might be,” he added during the joint PEOPLE interview with Robbie. “I’m so glad all of that got cut out.”

02 of 05 Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan’s Cameos Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images; Warner Bros. Pictures; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Back in September 2022, Saoirse Ronan told PEOPLE that she was meant to appear in the movie since she lives in London, where they were filming. However, a scheduling conflict with another production kept Ronan out of any Barbie scenes. "I was gutted I couldn't do it,” said the actress, who worked with Gerwig on Little Women and Lady Bird and starred opposite Robbie in Mary Queen of Scots. It turns out that Ronan wasn’t the only Little Women star meant to pop up in Barbie Land: Gerwig also wanted Timothée Chalamet to have a cameo moment in the pink production. “Both of them couldn't do it, and I was so annoyed. But I love them so much. But it felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I'm not their mom, but I sort of feel like their mom,” Gerwig later told CinemaBlend.

03 of 05 A Lookalike Reference to Emma Mackey and Margot Robbie Lia Toby/Getty, Karwai Tang/WireImage In an interview with Buzzfeed, Robbie explained that Emma Mackey — who plays the Nobel Prize-winning physicist Barbie — was cast for a very specific reason: people think she and Robbie look alike. “She plays one of the Barbies in the movie pretty much because Greta and I thought it would be funny. We were gonna do this whole joke about us looking similar,” Robbie said in a joint interview with Gosling. But plans changed once the two women were on set and in costume as their respective dolls. “Like, when she's got her brown hair and I've got my blonde hair, we don't look that similar. So we didn't put that joke in the movie,” Robbie explained.

04 of 05 A ‘Fart Opera’ Scene Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures Gerwig revealed that she and her longtime editor, Nick Houy, had some cheeky ideas for a gag that didn’t hit theaters with the rest of Barbie: the collaborative duo was hoping to include “a fart opera” mid-movie. “I thought it was really funny," Gerwig said on IndieWire's Filmmaker Toolkit podcast. "And that was not the consensus.” According to Houy, the joke wasn’t timed well enough to make it through the editing process. “We need to work it into a more significant narrative moment next time,” he said. There may very well be a next time when it comes to flatulence-related humor in Gerwig’s work. The Lady Bird director noted that she and Houy have “always tried to get in a proper fart joke” but have yet to succeed. She said their previous attempts to include fart-related humor have been axed "about two-thirds through the edit” process.