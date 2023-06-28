You Can Now Book a Stay in Barbie's Malibu Dream House — But Your Host Will Be Just Ken

Living in a Barbie world is now a reality!

Fans of the highly anticipated Barbie film, which hits theaters on July 21, now have the chance to stay in a private Malibu mansion completely decked out in the doll's signature hot pink thanks to Airbnb.

The oceanfront mansion was previously available to rent in 2019, but has been revamped with a Western flare — and even more pink! — to reflect the style of this stay's new host: Ken! Cowboy boots and hats, cowhide rugs, and equestrian paraphernalia adorn almost every room in the home.

The home also features a disco dance floor, a roller rink, a gym, a bar and grill, and an infinity pool (adorned with floats that spell out Ken’s name, of course).

Airbnb/Hogwash Studios

Only two individual one-night stays on July 21 and 22 will be made available to book, so don’t pack up your pink suitcase just yet. Barbie lovers can request to book one of the free stays beginning on July 17 at 10 a.m. PT. The bookings will not include travel to and from Malibu,

The home sharing company poked fun at the iconic character while highlighting the surprising free stay, writing in their release that stays will be free of charge “because Ken couldn’t figure out how to put a price on Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse – after all, Ken’s thing is beach, not math!”

“We all have dreams, and Barbie is lucky enough to have a house full of them,” Ken shared via Airbnb’s release. “But now, it’s my turn, and I can’t wait to host guests inside these one-of-a-kind —dare I say, one-of-a-Ken? — digs.”

The luxurious stay also comes with concierge service to help arrange meals and organize activities, which include taking a peek inside Ken’s wardrobe to find a Barbie-approved ensemble, learning to line dance on the disco floor, sunbathing by the pool, and more. Guests will also get their very own set of yellow-and-pink Impala rollerblades and surfboards.

The Dream House rental will mark the opening weekend of Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie in the titular role, Ryan Gosling as Ken. Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Simu Liu and Will Ferrell also star in the upcoming film.