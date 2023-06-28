You Can Now Book a Stay in Barbie's Malibu Dream House — But Your Host Will Be Just Ken

A California mansion was transformed into a pink palace worthy of the iconic dolls thanks to Airbnb, which is hosting a stay on site for a lucky fan

By
Kaitlyn Huamani
Photo of Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She has previously worked at local independent newspapers and her student-led publication at the University of Southern California, where she serves as the editor of Arts, Culture and Entertainment and is obtaining a degree in journalism.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 28, 2023 01:10PM EDT
Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse up for rent on Airbnb
Photo:

Airbnb/Hogwash Studios

Living in a Barbie world is now a reality!

Fans of the highly anticipated Barbie film, which hits theaters on July 21, now have the chance to stay in a private Malibu mansion completely decked out in the doll's signature hot pink thanks to Airbnb.

The oceanfront mansion was previously available to rent in 2019, but has been revamped with a  Western flare — and even more pink! — to reflect the style of this stay's new host: Ken! Cowboy boots and hats, cowhide rugs, and equestrian paraphernalia adorn almost every room in the home.

The home also features a disco dance floor, a roller rink, a gym, a bar and grill, and an infinity pool (adorned with floats that spell out Ken’s name, of course).

Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse up for rent on Airbnb

Airbnb/Hogwash Studios

Only two individual one-night stays on July 21 and 22 will be made available to book, so don’t pack up your pink suitcase just yet. Barbie lovers can request to book one of the free stays beginning on July 17 at 10 a.m. PT. The bookings will not include travel to and from Malibu,

Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse up for rent on Airbnb

Airbnb/Hogwash Studios

The home sharing company poked fun at the iconic character while highlighting the surprising free stay, writing in their release that stays will be free of charge “because Ken couldn’t figure out how to put a price on Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse – after all, Ken’s thing is beach, not math!”

Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse up for rent on Airbnb

Airbnb/Hogwash Studios

“We all have dreams, and Barbie is lucky enough to have a house full of them,” Ken shared via Airbnb’s release. “But now, it’s my turn, and I can’t wait to host guests inside these one-of-a-kind —dare I say, one-of-a-Ken? — digs.”

Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse up for rent on Airbnb

Airbnb/Hogwash Studios

The luxurious stay also comes with concierge service to help arrange meals and organize activities, which include taking a peek inside Ken’s wardrobe to find a Barbie-approved ensemble, learning to line dance on the disco floor, sunbathing by the pool, and more. Guests will also get their very own set of yellow-and-pink Impala rollerblades and surfboards. 

The Dream House rental will mark the opening weekend of Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie in the titular role, Ryan Gosling as Ken. Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Simu Liu and Will Ferrell also star in the upcoming film. 

Related Articles
Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and 300 More Actors Tell SAG They Are 'Prepared to Strike': Report
Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Over 300 Actors Tell SAG They Are 'Prepared to Strike': Reports
Jennifer Garner Garden
Jennifer Garner Shares a Behind-the-Scenes Video Tour of 'Summer' in Her Fruit Garden
The cast of Barbie dresses dolls in TIME interview
Watch the ‘Barbie’ Cast Dress Their Barbie Dolls for a Punk-Themed Met Gala and as ‘Baked Potato Couture’ Superheroes
Christina Hall poses for a portrait at her home undergoing renovation.
Christina Hall Says She's Open to Moving Again Amid Renovations in Newport Beach Home: 'Who Knows'
One-Off Deal: Sleeping Pillow Tout
These Pillows Are ‘Cool to the Touch’ — and They’re Doubly Discounted to Just $11 Apiece at Amazon
The Bear Season 2 Bar Keepers Friend Tout
'The Bear' Shouted Out This $7 Powdered Cleanser Shoppers Call 'the Stuff of Miracles'
Vistefly V15 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Cordless Vacuum with ‘Powerful Suction’ Is on Sale at Amazon for $130 Right Now
Margot Robbie; Barbie Trailer Shot of Foot Leaving Shoe
Margot Robbie Reveals the Secret Behind Her Viral ‘Barbie’ High Heel Scene
Elyse, Christopher and Beidi Chambers, GoFundMe
Man Mourns Wife and Daughter Who Died in Crash on Way to Doctor's Appointment: 'Didn’t Even Say Goodbye'
One-Off Deal: Cooling Gadget Tout
This Oscillating Tower Fan That ‘Creates a Strong Breeze’ Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now
tdy_pop_guth_chip_joanna_171017_1920x1080-today-vid-canonical-featured-desktop2x.jpg
Chip and Joanna Gaines to Sell Waco Castle They Renovated at Auction
Julian Sands attends the CHANEL and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner at the Polo Lounge on March 26, 2022
Julian Sands, 65, Confirmed Dead 5 Months After Actor Disappeared While Hiking
Emma Heming Willis and Daughters Visit Husband Bruce Willisâ Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame and Madame Tussauds Waxwork: âProud Fam Vibesâ
Bruce Willis' Wife Emma and Daughters Visit His Walk of Fame Star and Madame Tussauds Wax Figure
Genevieve Gorder and Frank Bielec
Genevieve Gorder Reveals 'Important' Lesson Costar Frank Bielec Taught Her 3 Years After His Death (Exclusive)
Christine Brown Reveals Design Plans to âNeverâ Mow Her Front Yard Again: âXeriscape All the Way
Christine Brown Vows to ‘Never’ Mow Her Front Yard Again — All About Her Design Plans
Deal Roundup: Cooling Sheets
Amazon Shoppers Are Beating the Heat with These Popular Cooling Bed Sheets — and They’re Up to 72% Off