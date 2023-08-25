'Barbie' Passes 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' to Become Biggest Film of 2023 So Far in U.S.

The Barbie movie continues to reach new heights just over a month after it premiered in theaters.

The Margot Robbie–led movie passed The Super Mario Bros. Movie as the highest-grossing film of 2023 so far at the domestic box office, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

Barbie's latest daily box office totals brought the film to $575.4 million across the United States since its release July 21. Super Mario Bros., released on April 5, stands at $574.2 million grossed across the country, according to Box Office Mojo.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, based on Nintendo's popular video games and starring the voice of Chris Pratt, remains 2023's highest-grossing film in the world, though The Hollywood Reporter predicted Barbie will take that global No. 1 spot in September.

The year's top two movies so far are both in theaters this weekend, with Mario receiving new room on the big screen for Sunday's National Cinema Day and Barbie still featuring on thousands of screens across the country.



Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

Barbie will also play in IMAX theaters for the first time for a week-long run starting Sept. 22, Warner Bros. Pictures announced Wednesday. This version of the movie will include new footage chosen by director Greta Gerwig.

The film previously did not run in IMAX theaters across the country after it opened the same day as Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer, creating the fan-driven 'Barbenheimer' phenomenon. Oppenheimer shattered several records for IMAX attendance.

Barbie overtook 2008's The Dark Knight as Warner Bros.' highest-earning domestic release ever last week. Deadline noted that 2011's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 remains Warner Bros.' highest-grossing film globally.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Ryan Gosling as Ken in 'Barbie'. Warner Bros

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, meanwhile, became the second-highest grossing animated film of all time in June after it passed Disney's 2013 hit Frozen at the worldwide box office. Frozen II, from 2019, remains No. 1 among animated films.

The movie broke records for the biggest worldwide opening weekend for an animated film and best opening weekend for a video game movie when it released in April.



Barbie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie are in theaters now. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is also streaming on Peacock.