When Will 'Barbie' Be Available to Stream? What to Know About How to Watch the Film

Barbie was a big-screen smash — but how long do you have to wait to binge it from the comfort of your couch?

From director Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie stepped into the heels of the iconic Mattel doll, with Ryan Gosling’s Ken (and a host of other Barbies and Kens, including some iconic flops) by her side.

The film was first announced in 2016, with Amy Schumer originally attached to star, however, after a few switchups with the creative team, the movie took on a whole new form, and audiences loved Gerwig's subversive but sweet take on the doll's journey out of Barbieland (and back).

“We invent things like dolls to explain to ourselves what it means to be human… Part of me wondered if there was a way that we could allow the doll to also have that humanity,” Gerwig teased to PEOPLE about the film. “Wouldn’t it be wonderful if the Queen of Plastic was given something real?"

Now that fans finally got to experience Barbie for themselves, they're already wondering when it will be available to stream (so they can catch every little Easter egg they missed the first time!).

Here’s everything to know about how to watch Barbie.

When did Barbie release in theaters?

After weeks of promotional appearances, Barbie held its world premiere in Los Angeles, California on July 9. The film officially hit theaters on July 21.

How long is Barbie’s theatrical release window?

Due to COVID, WarnerMedia had been simultaneously releasing films in theaters and on HBO Max (now Max) and in theaters, meaning films were available to stream on the service the same day they hit theaters.

But more recently, the distributor's films have been given an exclusive, 45-day theatrical window before hitting their streamer. The latest update is that the company will now use a “case-by-case basis” approach to determining when their theatrically-released films will land on Max.

When will Barbie be available to stream?

Similar to Disney+’s recent streaming rollout process, Barbie will likely be available to purchase on Digital first following its theatrical release window. This includes platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and iTunes.

If recent Warner Bros. films — like Evil Dead Rise, which hit Max almost two months after its theatrical release — are any indication, Barbie likely won’t hit Max until September 2023.