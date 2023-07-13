What’s a party in Barbie Land without a little music?

There has been a lot of hype around Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, and its corresponding soundtrack is no different, in part due to the star-studded featured artists.

On May 23, Rolling Stone announced that the Barbie soundtrack was underway and unveiled the first round-up of artists featured on the project, including Dua Lipa, Ice Spice and Charli XCX.

At the time, two mystery artists had yet to be disclosed, leaving curious fans wondering who would round out the highly-anticipated project. (The final two artists were confirmed on July 6 and July 10, adding an additional two original songs to the album.)

The soundtrack is more than just an accessory to the film, it is a crucial element in bringing Gerwig’s creative vision to life. According to Robbie, there are lyrics that “add an extra layer of comedy” to the storyline.

“You’re hearing lyrics that are responding to what’s happening onscreen, so the music became more than just music — it became a device to enhance what the audience was watching and experiencing, and got to be the voice of the audience,” the actress told Rolling Stone.

Read on for everything to know about the Barbie movie soundtrack, including which artists are featured and when it will be released.

Who’s on the Barbie movie soundtrack?

Samir Hussein/WireImageAstrida Valigorsky/GettyMICHAEL TRAN/AFP via GettyMike Marsland/WireImageAxelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The soundtrack, officially titled Barbie: The Album, features an A-list roster that was announced in several waves.

The first group of chart-topping musicians was unveiled on May 23. They included Ava Max, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, Fifty Fifty, Gayle, Haim, Ice Spice, Kali, Karol G, Khalid, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress, Ryan Gosling, Tame Impala and the Kid Laroi.

The second announcement was made on July 6, marking the reveal of the first of two "TBA" artists who had yet to be unveiled. Billie Eilish was confirmed to join the project, along with her brother and frequent collaborator Finneas.

“We made this song for Barbie and it means the absolute worrrrllld to me,” Eilish wrote on Instagram when surprising fans with the news. “This movie is gonna change ur lives and hopefully this song will too. Get ready to sob.”

The third and final announcement was made on July 10, confirming Sam Smith as the final mystery artist to round out the album. News of their involvement came just a day after Barbie premiered in Los Angeles.



“I cannot begin to express how incredibly excited I am to be a part of the soundtrack to this already iconic film,” Smith wrote on Instagram. “I was invited by the incredible @iammarkronson and Greta Gerwig to write a song from the perspective of Ken for one of the scenes and we honestly had so much fun with this.”

“I cannot wait for you to hear what we’ve created together,” the singer continued. “Barbie Land here we come!!!!”



What songs are on the Barbie movie soundtrack?

Warner Bros.; Karwai Tang/WireImage

Dua Lipa dropped “Dance the Night” on May 26, a disco-style track that marked the first single to be released from the soundtrack. The singer also stars as a mermaid-inspired Barbie doll in the movie.

Karol G put out "Watati" on June 2, marking the second single to be released on the soundtrack. Featuring Aldo Ranks, the EDM-infused reggaeton climbed the Latin digital chart following its release and has a corresponding music video to further bring the party to life.

PinkPantheress debuted "Angel" on June 9, marking the third song to be released on the soundtrack and doubling as the first promo single of the album.

Minaj and Ice Spice released "Barbie World" on June 23, marking the soundtrack's third single on the soundtrack and fourth song to be released overall. The bop satisfied fans, as it samples Aqua’s seminal hit “Barbie Girl.”

Eilish released "What What Was I Made For?" on July 13, along with its corresponding music video which she produced for the soundtrack. The Grammy winner is seen in a 1960s-style blonde ponytail inspired by the Mattel doll in the visual.



The complete Barbie: The Album tracklist includes:

“Pink” — Lizzo “Dance The Night” —Dua Lipa “Barbie World” — Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (with Aqua) “Speed Drive” — Charli XCX “Watati” — Karol G (feat. Aldo Ranks) “What Was I Made For?” — Billie Eilish “Journey To The Real World” —Tame Impala “I’m Just Ken” — Ryan Gosling “Hey Blondie” — Dominic Fike “Home” — HAIM “Man I Am” — Sam Smith “Forever & Again” — The Kid Laroi “Silver Platter” — Khalid “Angel” — PinkPantheress “Butterflies” — Gayle “Choose Your Fighter” — Ava Max “Barbie Dreams” — Fifty Fifty (feat. Kaliii)



Who produced the Barbie movie soundtrack?

Warner Bros. Pictures; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Barbie: The Album is executively produced by Mark Ronson, who played a pivotal role in nailing down the perfect "Barbies" and "Kens" that would fit the voices of the soundtrack. His Barbie journey began after receiving a text from producer George Drakoulias, alerting him that Gerwig and Noah Baumbach were working on the film.

“Those two make some of my favorite films,” he told Time in July. “I thought, ‘Even if I don’t get this gig, I know this is going to be my favorite movie next year.’” So he agreed to the project, and he and Gerwig took off: “I became the Robin to her Batman,” he said.

Ronson also told the outlet of Gosling's involvement on the soundtrack, particularly raving about his execution of the song "I'm Just Ken," a song Ronson crafted specifically for the actor.

"He was just nailing it because he’s such an amazing actor," the superproducer told Time. "I hadn’t also figured that, of course, he would sell this song better than anyone because he is Ken.”



When does the Barbie movie soundtrack get released?

Warner Bros. Pictures

Barbie: The Album will be released on July 21, 2023, the same day as the film’s theatrical release.