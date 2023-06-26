It's a Barbie World! See the Best Photos from the 'Barbie' Press Tour

Come on Barbie, let's go ... to the movies!

The Barbie press tour has officially commenced and we're already counting down the days until the film's release on July 21.



On June 25, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and more stars from the Greta Gerwig-directed film united as they attended a photo call for the movie at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.

Keeping on theme with the movie, Robbie, a.k.a. Barbie herself, donned a pink polka dot dress as she posed next to her character's iconic pink convertible.

Meanwhile, Gosling donned his character Ken's bleached blond locks and a soft pink cardigan.

The costars previously showed off their best Barbiecore looks as they CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas in April, with Robbie wearing pink gingham and Gosling wearing a "Greta Gerwig" shirt in Barbie print.

The film started filming in June 2022 and we've been given many glimpses of what's to come since, including various trailers and photos of the incredible costumes.

Keep scrolling for all the fun cast photos from the press tour.