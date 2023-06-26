It's a Barbie World! See the Best Photos from the 'Barbie' Press Tour

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and more recently kicked off the Barbie press tour — and it includes a lot of pink

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 26, 2023
Margot Robbie attends the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo:

 Jon Kopaloff/Getty 

Come on Barbie, let's go ... to the movies!

The Barbie press tour has officially commenced and we're already counting down the days until the film's release on July 21.

On June 25, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and more stars from the Greta Gerwig-directed film united as they attended a photo call for the movie at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.

Keeping on theme with the movie, Robbie, a.k.a. Barbie herself, donned a pink polka dot dress as she posed next to her character's iconic pink convertible.

Meanwhile, Gosling donned his character Ken's bleached blond locks and a soft pink cardigan.

The costars previously showed off their best Barbiecore looks as they CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas in April, with Robbie wearing pink gingham and Gosling wearing a "Greta Gerwig" shirt in Barbie print.

The film started filming in June 2022 and we've been given many glimpses of what's to come since, including various trailers and photos of the incredible costumes.

Keep scrolling for all the fun cast photos from the press tour.

Barbie's Heading to Los Angeles

Barbie promo post with Margo Robbie

@barbiethemovie/Instagram

The Barbie movie Instagram account shared this cute photo of Robbie in Los Angeles as they announced that the press tour for the film had officially kicked off on June 26. "It’s the best day ever!" they captioned the photo of Robbie wearing a pink two-piece with white sunglasses.

All Laughs

Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie attend the press junket and photo call for "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Gosling, Gerwig and Robbie shared a laugh as they posed for a group photo at the press call held at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25.

Pink for Days

Margot Robbie attends the press junket and Photo Call for "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Robbie looked like a real-life Barbie doll as she matched her pink polk dot dress with some soft pink makeup.

Barbie Girls

Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and America Ferrera attend the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty 

The women of the Barbie film, including Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, director Gerwig, Robbie and America Ferrera, posed for a photo in front of Barbie's pink car. While Ferrera plays a human who befriends Robbie's Barbie in the film, both McKinnon and Rae play other Barbies in Barbie Land.

A Picture-Perfect Duo

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the press junket and Photo Call for "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Gosling and Robbie, a.k.a. Ken and Barbie, were all smiles as they posed together on the red carpet in front of the iconic Barbie logo.

Hiya, Ken!

Ryan Gosling attends the press junket and Photo Call for "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Gosling gave his best Ken smolder as he posed during the photo call. He even wore a light pink cardigan for the special occasion.

Goofing Around

Kate McKinnon and America Ferrera attend the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

McKinnon and Ferrera couldn't hold it together as they posed for photos together. While the Saturday Night Live alumna rocked a gray suit, the Ugly Betty actress donned a stunning white dress with lace detailing.

Hugging It Out

Michael Cera, Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, and Greta Gerwig attend the press junket and Photo Call for "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Robbie was seen greeting Gosling with a hug as the cast joined together on the red carpet.

Life in Plastic, It's Fantastic

Margot Robbie attends the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

 Jon Kopaloff/Getty 

Robbie proved it's Barbie's world and we're just living in it as she stood in front of her character's iconic convertible while donning an equally iconic pink outfit.

Going Full Barbiecore

Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie Barbie Movie
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Gosling and Robbie pulled off Barbiecore perfectly as they attended CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas in April. While Robbie wore pink gingham like her character, Gosling paired a bright pink jacket with a t-shirt that read "Greta Gerwig" in Barbie font.

