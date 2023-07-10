All the Amazing Outfits from the 'Barbie' Movie Premiere

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and the rest of the film's cast brought it to the film's Hollywood premiere on Sunday night

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE, as well as the editor of Stories to Make You Smile. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2008.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 10, 2023 11:22AM EDT
Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Simu Liu and Hari Nef 'Barbie' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 09 Jul 2023
Photo:

Jc Olivera/Shutterstock 

It's almost time to go party!

The premiere of Barbie took over Hollywood on Sunday night, with the film's stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling leading a parade of pink and pretty looks down the red carpet. Robbie once again channeled the titular doll — this time in a sparkly black ensemble — while other actors and admirers brought their best, too.

Take a look at all the best outfits from the big night.

01 of 31

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie at the premiere of "Barbie"

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Robbie continued her trend of channeling vintage Barbie looks, this time wearing an exact replica of the 1960s Barbie’s Solo in the Spotlight outfit by Schiaparelli, plus more than 350 carats of Lorraine Schwartz diamonds and Manolo Blahnik heels.

"We're doing it really for the big Barbie fans out there, people who collect those Barbies," Robbie told PEOPLE on the red carpet. "We're hoping to get them excited. [Barbie's style] is not subtle, but it's very fun!"

02 of 31

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling attends the World Premiere of "Barbie"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Gosling channeled his Ken character once again, and this time accessorized with a Barbie-inspired "E" necklace for longtime love, Eva Mendes.

03 of 31

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish attends the World Premiere of "Barbie"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The singer put her own spin on pink in a menswear-inspired shirt and tie with pink socks and shoes.

04 of 31

Simu Liu

Simu Liu at the premiere of "Barbie"

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

In a rare break from the pink theme, Liu opted for a blue suit with a matching harness, plus David Yurman jewels (offering a pop of pink!) and glowy skin by Beauty Pie.

05 of 31

Josh & Christina Hall

Joshua Hall and Christina Hall at the premiere of "Barbie"

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Fresh off her 40th birthday celebration, the Christina on the Coast star went for full Barbie glam alongside her husband.

06 of 31

Alix Earle

Alix Earle attends the World Premiere of "Barbie

Jon Kopaloff/Getty 

Earle said she was "Giving Barbie" in a TikTok about her getting ready process.

07 of 31

Trixie Mattel

Trixie Mattel at the premiere of "Barbie"

Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty

With Mattel in her name, she had to go hard on the Barbie look, and the star delivered in her shiny pink creation.

08 of 31

Laura Dern

Laura Dern 'Barbie' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 09 Jul 2023

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock 

Dern finished her belted black dress with playful pink pumps.

09 of 31

Camille Kostek & Rob Gronkowski

amille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski attend the world premiere of "Barbie"

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Alongside her suited-up boyfriend, model Kostek sparkled in a raspberry pink scoopneck slipgown with beading and feather hem by Pamella Roland.

10 of 31

Kate McKinnon

Kate McKinnon attends the world premiere of "Barbie"

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty 

Another of the film's stars, McKinnon opted for a custom pink vest and matching slacks by KALLMEYER.

11 of 31

Michael Cera

Michael Cera attends the world premiere of "Barbie"

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty 

Cera matched Barbie's convertible in his summery pink suit.

12 of 31

Karol G

Karol G attends the World Premiere of "Barbie"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The singer pumped up her look with pink hair!

13 of 31

America Ferrera

America Ferrera attends the World Premiere of "Barbie"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The actress selected a muted pink two-piece and a Kate Spade New York Sam Icon KSNYL nylon mini pochette.

14 of 31

Claudia Sulewski & FINNEAS

Claudia Sulewski and FINNEAS attend the World Premiere of "Barbie"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sulewski leaned into the Barbie look while FINNEAS sported a summer-ready suit and Cartier jewelry.

15 of 31

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot attends the World Premiere of "Barbie"

xelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Gadot looked ready for a party in her sculpted brown-and-white creation.

16 of 31

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham attends the World Premiere of "Barbie"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Graham went the way of Robbie in her vintage-inspired black gown.

17 of 31

Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig attends the World Premiere of "Barbie"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The film's director donned layers of head-to-toe pink accessorized with Cartier jewels.

18 of 31

Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell attends the World Premiere of "Barbie"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Mitchell even perfected the Barbie doll pose in her black-and-white mini dress.

19 of 31

Scott Evans

Scott Evans attends the World Premiere of "Barbie"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The actor's pink Manolo Blahnik shoes completed his perfectly pink ensemble.

20 of 31

Hari Nef

Hari Nef attends the World Premiere of "Barbie

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Another of the film's stars, Nef opted for black sparkles and Tiffany & Co. gems.

21 of 31

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj attends the World Premiere of "Barbie"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Minaj had the Barbie blonde down, with a fitted two-piece dress and super spiky nails to go with it.

22 of 31

Issa Rae

Issa Rae attends the World Premiere of "Barbie"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Barbie star Rae popped in her perfectly pink dress and matching clutch.

23 of 31

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa attends the World Premiere of "Barbie"

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

The singer paired her custom peekaboo Bottega Veneta dress with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

24 of 31

HAIM

Alana Haim, Danielle Haim and Este Haim attend the World Premiere of "Barbie"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sisters Alana, Danielle and Este coordinated in Louis Vuitton dresses and heels.

25 of 31

Mark Ronson & Grace Gummer

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer attend the World Premiere of "Barbie"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The new parents made it a date night in his-and-hers pastel suits.

26 of 31

Ariana Greenblatt

Ariana Greenblatt attends the World Premiere of "Barbie"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Greenblatt also got the sparkly black dress memo, hers with roses around the waist.

27 of 31

Xochitl Gomez

Xochitl Gomez attends the World Premiere of "Barbie"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Check that! Gomez's dress was topped off with a parasol.

28 of 31

Alexandra Shipp

Alexandra Shipp attends the World Premiere of "Barbie"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Shipp finished her bejeweled dress with earrings by Maison Dauphin jewelry.

29 of 31

Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron attends the World Premiere of "Barbie"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Cameron brought the light and dark in her mermaid dress.

30 of 31

Skai Jackson

Skai Jackson attends the World Premiere of "Barbie"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Button up! Jackson's two-piece was playfully patterned.

31 of 31

Ava Max

Ava Max Warner Bros. "Barbie"

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

The singer sparkled in a two-piece set with matching gloves from MONOT.

Related Articles
Barbie CAPTION: (L-r) RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Picturesâ âBARBIE,â a Warner Bros. Pictures release. PHOTO CREDIT: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures
'Barbie' First Reactions Praise 'Great' Margot Robbie and Tease 'Oscar Buzz' for Ryan Gosling as Ken
Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Bay Street Theater's Annual Gala
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Margot Robbie attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall ; 1961 Singer
Margot Robbie Channels 1960s Barbie in Sparkly Black Dress and Gloves at L.A. Premiere — See the Look!
Dua Lipa Shows Off All Pink Outfit
Dua Lipa Shows Off All Pink Outfit: ‘Come on Barbie, Let’s Go Party’
Kim Kardashian Shares Snaps of Hot Pink Beach Look - With Very Sheer Pants!
Kim Kardashian Shares Snaps of Hot Pink Beach Attire, Including Sheer Pants — See the Look!
Tom Hiddleston attends day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 07, 2023 in London, England
Tom Hiddleston Watches Wimbledon in London, Plus Ice Spice, Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie and More
Margot Robbie 'Barbie' Photocall at Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City
Margot Robbie Debuts Crimped Hairstyle as 'Totally Hair' Barbie
Billie Eilish Shares Throwback Photos from Her Barbie-Themed Birthday Party as a Kid
Billie Eilish Announces 'Barbie' Song with Throwback Photos from Childhood Barbie-Themed Birthday Party
Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling
Eva Mendes Says Ryan Gosling Is the 'Greatest Actor I've Ever Worked With'
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie pose for a photo during the pink carpet for 'Barbie' movie premiere, at Plaza Parque Toreo
Ryan Gosling & Margot Robbie Bring 'Barbie' to Mexico, Plus Kesha, Jared Leto, Gigi Hadid and More
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Debuted a New Glazed Cherry Nail Look for Her Latest Summer Mani
Heidi Klum shares nude photo
Heidi Klum Shares Cheeky Nude Photos in Paris Ahead of Her Couture Fashion Week Appearance
Cold Stone Creamery Barbie Desserts
Cold Stone’s 'Barbie' Ice Cream Trend Is a Happier Twist on the Grimace Shake Videos
SKIMS Jenny McCarthy & Carmen Electra Swim Campaign
Jenny McCarthy and Carmen Electra Reunite for Sexy New SKIMS Swim Campaign
Hari Nef in the Barbie movie
Hari Nef on Getting Glam for Her 'Barbie' Role: 'I Want the Highest Heel Every Time'
Tracee Ellis Ross wears a lace look in Paris.
Tracee Ellis Ross Models Barely There Lace Look in Paris: 'I Felt Like a Dream'