The premiere of Barbie took over Hollywood on Sunday night, with the film's stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling leading a parade of pink and pretty looks down the red carpet. Robbie once again channeled the titular doll — this time in a sparkly black ensemble — while other actors and admirers brought their best, too.

01 of 31 Margot Robbie Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Robbie continued her trend of channeling vintage Barbie looks, this time wearing an exact replica of the 1960s Barbie’s Solo in the Spotlight outfit by Schiaparelli, plus more than 350 carats of Lorraine Schwartz diamonds and Manolo Blahnik heels. "We're doing it really for the big Barbie fans out there, people who collect those Barbies," Robbie told PEOPLE on the red carpet. "We're hoping to get them excited. [Barbie's style] is not subtle, but it's very fun!"

02 of 31 Ryan Gosling Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Gosling channeled his Ken character once again, and this time accessorized with a Barbie-inspired "E" necklace for longtime love, Eva Mendes.

03 of 31 Billie Eilish Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic The singer put her own spin on pink in a menswear-inspired shirt and tie with pink socks and shoes.

04 of 31 Simu Liu Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty In a rare break from the pink theme, Liu opted for a blue suit with a matching harness, plus David Yurman jewels (offering a pop of pink!) and glowy skin by Beauty Pie.

05 of 31 Josh & Christina Hall Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Fresh off her 40th birthday celebration, the Christina on the Coast star went for full Barbie glam alongside her husband.

06 of 31 Alix Earle Jon Kopaloff/Getty Earle said she was "Giving Barbie" in a TikTok about her getting ready process.

07 of 31 Trixie Mattel Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty With Mattel in her name, she had to go hard on the Barbie look, and the star delivered in her shiny pink creation.

08 of 31 Laura Dern Stewart Cook/Shutterstock Dern finished her belted black dress with playful pink pumps.

09 of 31 Camille Kostek & Rob Gronkowski Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Alongside her suited-up boyfriend, model Kostek sparkled in a raspberry pink scoopneck slipgown with beading and feather hem by Pamella Roland.

10 of 31 Kate McKinnon Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Another of the film's stars, McKinnon opted for a custom pink vest and matching slacks by KALLMEYER.

11 of 31 Michael Cera Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Cera matched Barbie's convertible in his summery pink suit.

12 of 31 Karol G Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic The singer pumped up her look with pink hair!

13 of 31 America Ferrera Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic The actress selected a muted pink two-piece and a Kate Spade New York Sam Icon KSNYL nylon mini pochette.

14 of 31 Claudia Sulewski & FINNEAS Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Sulewski leaned into the Barbie look while FINNEAS sported a summer-ready suit and Cartier jewelry.

15 of 31 Gal Gadot xelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Gadot looked ready for a party in her sculpted brown-and-white creation.

16 of 31 Ashley Graham Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Graham went the way of Robbie in her vintage-inspired black gown.

17 of 31 Greta Gerwig Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic The film's director donned layers of head-to-toe pink accessorized with Cartier jewels.

18 of 31 Shay Mitchell Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Mitchell even perfected the Barbie doll pose in her black-and-white mini dress.

19 of 31 Scott Evans Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic The actor's pink Manolo Blahnik shoes completed his perfectly pink ensemble.

20 of 31 Hari Nef Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Another of the film's stars, Nef opted for black sparkles and Tiffany & Co. gems.

21 of 31 Nicki Minaj Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Minaj had the Barbie blonde down, with a fitted two-piece dress and super spiky nails to go with it.

22 of 31 Issa Rae Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Barbie star Rae popped in her perfectly pink dress and matching clutch.

23 of 31 Dua Lipa Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic The singer paired her custom peekaboo Bottega Veneta dress with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

24 of 31 HAIM Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Sisters Alana, Danielle and Este coordinated in Louis Vuitton dresses and heels.

25 of 31 Mark Ronson & Grace Gummer Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic The new parents made it a date night in his-and-hers pastel suits.

26 of 31 Ariana Greenblatt Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Greenblatt also got the sparkly black dress memo, hers with roses around the waist.

27 of 31 Xochitl Gomez Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Check that! Gomez's dress was topped off with a parasol.

28 of 31 Alexandra Shipp Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Shipp finished her bejeweled dress with earrings by Maison Dauphin jewelry.

29 of 31 Dove Cameron Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Cameron brought the light and dark in her mermaid dress.

30 of 31 Skai Jackson Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Button up! Jackson's two-piece was playfully patterned.