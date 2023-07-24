You’ll want to watch Barbie with rose-colored binoculars.

The film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling was released in theaters on July 21, and it’s packed with hidden Easter eggs throughout.

In addition to making references to the Barbie brand, including featuring real discontinued Mattel dolls and archival outfits, Barbie also includes nods to other popular films such as The Wizard of Oz and The Matrix.

Following its premiere, Barbie is already living up the hype. In its opening run, the film scored $155 million marking the biggest debut ever for a film directed by a woman, Variety reported.

Barbie also earned the biggest opening weekend of 2023, beating The Super Mario Bros. Movie's $146 million that was scored earlier this year, Variety said.

Read ahead for the biggest Easter eggs from the film (and if you haven't seen the film yet, mild spoilers ahead).

Discontinued dolls

Warner Bros.

In addition to featuring Barbie and Ken, the film includes many discontinued dolls from Mattel. Michael Cera plays Allan, Ken’s best friend who was discontinued in 1966, while Emerald Fennell plays Midge, who sparked controversy as Barbie’s pregnant best friend.

The film features several other controversial Barbies, including the Growing Up Skipper doll (whose chest grew when you pulled her arm), Video Girl Barbie (who had a video camera as a necklace) and Sugar's Daddy Ken (which was a tongue-in-cheek way to refer to Ken’s dog, Sugar).

Barbie archival outfits

Warner Bros.

The movie features notable retro Barbie outfits, including the original Barbie’s iconic black and white striped swimsuit, seen in the opening moments of the film. As the movie progresses, other noteworthy accessories and outfits are seen, including those specifically called out by name as Ken tosses them out of Barbie's Dreamhouse.

In addition to featuring archival Barbie outfits, the costume department went into the Chanel archives for some of Barbie’s looks, including many notable pieces from the ‘90s.

“There were some incredible outfits that I actually got to wear that Claudia Schiffer herself who's kind of like a real life Barbie wore,” Robbie, who is a Chanel ambassador, said in a video for the brand. “In fact, one of the archival suits that I wore had the little label saying Claudia on it.”

The Wizard of Oz

Warner Bros Pictures/YouTube

Before the film’s release, many fans caught onto the subtle Wizard of Oz references in the trailer, which shows the iconic 1939 film playing at the Barbie theater, Barbie wearing a pink gingham dress similar to the blue one Dorothy wears and a pink brick road beneath her convertible as she travels between the real world and Barbieworld — much like the film's famed yellow brick road.

Many fans noted that this could be a reference to the movies' parallel plots as Barbie leaves her home to travel to a new, mysterious land and learns something new about herself.

Barbie movie references

Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

There are also many references to the Barbie animated films. Variety points out that during the beach scene, there is a Pegasus statue carved into a rock, which seems to pay tribute to The Magic of Pegasus. Also during the beach scene, there is a building in the distance that has a fairy Barbie painted on it, which could be a reference to A Fairy Secret.

Jabs at other popular movies

WARNER BROS. PICTURES/Youtube

The film also features references to many other iconic films in its dialogue, including The Godfather and a jab at Justice League. The scene where Weird Barbie makes Barbie choose between a high heel and a Birkenstock sandal also evokes The Matrix, where Neo (Keanu Reeves) is offered the choice between a red pill and a blue pill to either learn something new or be content in his ordinary life.

Bratz dolls

WARNER BROS. PICTURES/Youtube

Many fans have pointed out that the girls Barbie meets in the high school (and “destroy” her with their brutal honesty) are actually named after the original Bratz dolls, Yasmin, Sasha, Cloe and Jade, who were a popular rival of the Barbie brand in the 2000s.

Hidden Bs

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Just like Disney likes to include hidden Mickeys in their films, director Greta Gerwig told Variety they included Hidden "Bs" throughout the film. “There must be thousands of Bs everywhere, because they also have, like, designs in the carpet,” Gerwig told the publication at the premiere.

Ruth Handler

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection; Yvonne Hemsey/Getty

The creator of Barbie herself, Ruth Handler, makes a cameo in the film (played by Rhea Perlman). The character based on the former Mattel president makes a cameo towards the beginning of the film when Barbie goes to the Mattel office and again towards the end of the movie.

‘The Creation of Adam’ by Michelangelo

Film Name: BARBIE Copyright: Â© 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo Credit: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures Caption: MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Picturesâ âBARBIE,â a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Speaking with Variety, Robbie revealed that her favorite reference in the film is when Barbie meets her "creator," Ruth Handler, and they have a Book of Genesis-like moment on screen.

“There’s a moment when Ruth Handler, the creator of Barbie gives Barbie a cup of tea and our hands touch like ‘The Creation of Adam’ by Michelangelo, imitating the moment when God gives life to the first man,” Robbie told the publication. “Greta snuck that in there.”

“It’s on the same trajectory and angle as the Sistine Chapel,” Gerwig explained to Time. “Nobody is going to notice that so I have to say it.”

America Ferrera’s husband

Bryan Bedder/Getty

At the end of the film, America Ferrera’s real-life husband, Ryan Piers Williams, plays her onscreen husband — and even drops a "Si, se puede" in his few lines of dialogue, which fans immediately picked up on as a reference to Ferrera's beloved 2002 film Gotta Kick It Up!

The two previously attended the European premiere of Barbie in London together, with Ferrera writing, "My favorite & forever Ken, you cute," on Instagram.