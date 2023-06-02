The 'Barbie' Movie Barbie Dolls Just Dropped — and All Eyes Are on Ryan Gosling's Ken

The resemblance is spot on

By Zizi Strater
Published on June 2, 2023 05:29 PM
Greta Gerwig Barbie Movie Lookalike Dolls
Photo:

Mattel Inc.

You can now own your own piece of the highly anticipated Barbie movie with the release of a new set of dolls based on the actors in the film.

On June 1, Mattel, the brand behind the iconic blonde bombshell, unveiled a new collection of dolls based on Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, America Ferrera and Issa Rae, who all play a version of Barbie, Ken or Gloria in the film, releasing July 21.

Robbie has the most doll iterations of herself with four, Gosling with two, and Liu, Ferrera and Rae each with one — all of the plastic mini-mes sport exactly replicated outfits worn by their onscreen counterparts. The dolls also include a handful of other clothes they can change into, as well as a toy replica of the car Barbie drives in the film.

Gosling's Ken dolls are already drawing buzz — much like Gosling's character himself. Fans online can't help but chatter about the outfits his character's dolls are wearing, including monogrammed undies!

MOVIE BARBIE PERFECT DAY

Mattel Inc.

Robert Best, Mattel’s V.P. of Barbie Product Design, who has overseen doll versions of countless celebs, including Jennifer Lopez, who told PEOPLE exclusively about the new additions to the Barbie family and the process behind it.

“When you’re working with a person you’re doing a likeness of, it is about representing them as they want themselves to be seen and being faithful.”

He says that “can be challenging” because “it’s quite small!”

“With a celebrity, you want them to love it, and you also want it to feel accurate.”

“It’s been fun to see the talent’s reaction…. This project has been a long time in the making. To see it coming together in this incredible way is very gratifying.”

MOVIE GOLD JUMPSUIT

Mattel Inc.

Of the four renditions of Robbie Barbie made into dolls, there was her pink gingham dress look, which was amongst the looks showcased in the trailer, where she is wearing a vintage-inspired dress, daisy chain necklace, and heart-detailed pumps.

There is also her dance party look, where she is in a glittering gold disco-ready jumpsuit, matching jewelry and golden heels.

Barbie Exclusive Look Western

Mattel Inc.

One of the most iconic looks already is the pink Western moment. Barbie is wearing a pink denim vest, matching flare jeans with star detailing, a cowboy hat and boots.

MOVIE BLUE PLAID MATCHING

Mattel Inc.

And last but not least, Robbie's Barbie wears a baby blue plaid ensemble with a sunhat, fluffy skirt, cropped jacket and blouse all in exact-matching print.

Ken

Mattel Inc.

For Gosling’s Ken, he gets two, the first being his denim-on-denim moment, where he's shirtless with a denim vest and matching pants.

MOVIE KEN STRIPE OUTFIT

Mattel Inc.

The second is his beach ensemble, where, once again, he is shirtless with a pink and mint green set and matching surfboard.

PRESIDENT BARBIE

Mattel Inc.

Rae’s Barbie, A.K.A. President Barbie, gets her ball gown and presidential sash made into doll form with its opulent gold glitter on top of a light pink fabric.

Ken Gold and White

Mattel Inc.

Liu’s Ken got him in a gold and white disco tracksuit complete with a golden "K."

GLORIA

Mattel Inc.

And the only non-Barbie and non-Ken made into a doll was Ferrera’s Gloria character, who worked at Mattel and was made with an all-pink pantsuit with pinstripe pants, a satin blazer and a matching pink sweater. 

