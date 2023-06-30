'Barbie' Duo Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig Buy Tickets for Trio of Summer Blockbusters: 'Mission: Accepted'

Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig are getting in on the Barbenheimer action — and then some!

The Barbie star and director both showed off their tickets to a triple feature of summer blockbusters premiering around the same time as their film — following in the footsteps of Tom Cruise, who recently shared his own excitement for seeing Barbie, Oppenheimer and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Late Thursday night, the official Barbie movie Twitter account posted a trio of photos of a smiling Robbie, 32, and Gerwig, 39, holding up their movie tickets as they stood in front of the posters for Oppenheimer, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Cruise's film: Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.

"Mission: Accepted!" read the accompanying tweet.

On Wednesday, Cruise, 60, took a break from his action-packed schedule to tweet about some of the summer movies he is looking forward to watching himself.

Among the films he praised were Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the long-awaited sequel starring Harrison Ford as the legendary adventurer (out Friday), the atomic-bomb biographical thriller Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Barbie with Robbie as the titular toy (with Ryan Gosling as her Ken). The latter two films will be released the same day.

“This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters,” Cruise wrote alongside photos of himself and his Dead Reckoning — Part One director Christopher McQuarrie in front of each of the films' respective posters.

"Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history," added the longtime actor, "I love a double feature, and it doesn't get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie.”



Robbie and Gerwig were recently featured in a cover story for TIME magazine, alongside several other "Barbie" actresses from the upcoming film.

At one point, the two-time Oscar-nominated actress was asked about a potential future iteration of the highly anticipated movie. "I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels," Robbie said.

Still, she has been part of conversations about what the future holds for Barbie in terms of a cinematic experience to follow the upcoming movie. "It could go a million different directions from this point," Robbie said.

Barbie is in theaters July 21.