'Barbie' Makes $93 Million in Remarkable Second Weekend at Domestic Box Office

Barbenheimer was not just a one-weekend experience!

The Barbie movie found significant staying power at the domestic box office in its second weekend in movie theaters as it grossed an additional $93 million over the weekend. The movie's ticket sales declined only 43% following its record-breaking opening weekend, resulting in the seventh-largest second weekend at the box office for a movie in history, according to Variety.

The six films ahead of Barbie on that list — which include three of the four Avengers movies, 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, 2018's Black Panther and the first Jurassic World film — each went on to gross over one billion dollars worldwide, the outlet additionally reported.

Writer-director Greta Gerwig's new movie, which stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, America Ferrera and a host of actors portraying both Barbies and Kens has already crossed $350 million in the U.S. just 10 days after its initial release. The film has found global success too and has made $774.5 million total worldwide.

Barbie is already the fourth highest-grossing movie of the year at the domestic box office; only The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 have made more money among 2023 releases, per Box Office Mojo.



Film Name: BARBIE Copyright: Â© 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo Credit: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures Caption: MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Picturesâ âBARBIE,â a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Oppenheimer is still benefitting from the Barbenheimer movie theater craze, too; Christopher Nolan's biopic about theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer made an additional $46.6 million in its second weekend in theaters, which raised its total domestic gross to $174 million and helped it cross the $400 million threshold worldwide.

The Cillian Murphy-led movie became the first-ever R-rated film to make more than $10 million for 10 consecutive days following its release, according to Variety, which cited Universal Pictures' own estimates.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Outside of Barbie and Oppenheimer, one new movie — Disney's new Haunted Mansion — found space in the top three at the domestic box office as it made $24.2 million followings its release on Friday. Meanwhile, the A24 movie Talk to Me made $10 million across the U.S. in its opening weekend, making for the independent studio's second-best opening weekend behind only the 2018 horror hit Hereditary, the outlet reported.



Film Name: BARBIE Copyright: Â© 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo Credit: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures Caption: MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Picturesâ âBARBIE,â a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Barbie's remarkable success at the box office previously made it Warner Bros. Pictures' biggest-selling movie for a Monday ever and the industry's biggest opening weekend for a film directed by a woman.



The movie's success has led Mattel, the toy company that owns the iconic Barbie brand, to make plans to adapt 14 additional Mattel properties — including a Polly Pocket movie directed by Lena Dunham and starring Lily Collins — for the big screen.



Other Mattel film projects with directors, actors or notable producers attached include the Daniel Kaluuya-led Barney movie, a Hot Wheels film produced by J.J. Abrams, a Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots movie starring Vin Diesel, and a Major Matt Mason movie starring Tom Hanks.



Barbie is in theaters now.