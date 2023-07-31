'Barbie' Makes $93 Million in Remarkable Second Weekend at Domestic Box Office

'Barbie' recorded the seventh-largest second weekend ever at the domestic box office, while 'Oppenheimer' added $46.2 million in its second weekend in theaters

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
Published on July 31, 2023 12:21PM EDT
Barbie movie MARGOT ROBBIE
Photo:

Warner Bros. 

Barbenheimer was not just a one-weekend experience!

The Barbie movie found significant staying power at the domestic box office in its second weekend in movie theaters as it grossed an additional $93 million over the weekend. The movie's ticket sales declined only 43% following its record-breaking opening weekend, resulting in the seventh-largest second weekend at the box office for a movie in history, according to Variety.

The six films ahead of Barbie on that list — which include three of the four Avengers movies, 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, 2018's Black Panther and the first Jurassic World film — each went on to gross over one billion dollars worldwide, the outlet additionally reported.

Writer-director Greta Gerwig's new movie, which stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, America Ferrera and a host of actors portraying both Barbies and Kens has already crossed $350 million in the U.S. just 10 days after its initial release. The film has found global success too and has made $774.5 million total worldwide.

Barbie is already the fourth highest-grossing movie of the year at the domestic box office; only The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 have made more money among 2023 releases, per Box Office Mojo.

MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures
Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Oppenheimer is still benefitting from the Barbenheimer movie theater craze, too; Christopher Nolan's biopic about theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer made an additional $46.6 million in its second weekend in theaters, which raised its total domestic gross to $174 million and helped it cross the $400 million threshold worldwide.

The Cillian Murphy-led movie became the first-ever R-rated film to make more than $10 million for 10 consecutive days following its release, according to Variety, which cited Universal Pictures' own estimates.

Outside of Barbie and Oppenheimer, one new movie Disney's new Haunted Mansion — found space in the top three at the domestic box office as it made $24.2 million followings its release on Friday. Meanwhile, the A24 movie Talk to Me made $10 million across the U.S. in its opening weekend, making for the independent studio's second-best opening weekend behind only the 2018 horror hit Hereditary, the outlet reported.

MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures
Barbie's remarkable success at the box office previously made it Warner Bros. Pictures' biggest-selling movie for a Monday ever and the industry's biggest opening weekend for a film directed by a woman.

The movie's success has led Mattel, the toy company that owns the iconic Barbie brand, to make plans to adapt 14 additional Mattel properties — including a Polly Pocket movie directed by Lena Dunham and starring Lily Collins — for the big screen.

Other Mattel film projects with directors, actors or notable producers attached include the Daniel Kaluuya-led Barney movie, a Hot Wheels film produced by J.J. Abrams, a Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots movie starring Vin Diesel, and a Major Matt Mason movie starring Tom Hanks.

Barbie is in theaters now.

