'Barbie' Reaches $1 Billion at Worldwide Box Office 2 Weeks After Release

The Greta Gerwig-directed film starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and more just hit a giant box-office milestone

Published on August 6, 2023 11:11AM EDT
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures Barbie
Margot Robbie in Barbie (2023). Photo:

Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

Barbie has partied its way to $1 billion in ticket sales!

The Greta Gerwig-directed film led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling reached the gigantic financial milestone on Sunday, a little over two weeks after its July 21 release, where it famously faced off against Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer in theaters, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie grossed another $53 million domestically during its third weekend run, Deadline reported.

Barbie movie Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in Barbie (2023).

Warner Bros. Pictures

Barbie's incredible success at the box office previously made it Warner Bros. Pictures' biggest-selling film for a Monday ever following its $155 million domestic opening weekend, and the industry's biggest opening weekend for a movie directed by a woman.

Captain Marvel, which was co-directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, previously held the title with $153 million in 2019, while Wonder Woman, which was helmed by Patty Jenkins, held the record for a film solely directed by a woman with $103 million in 2017, Variety reported.

Barbie also earned the biggest opening weekend of 2023, beating The Super Mario Bros. Movie's $146 million that was scored earlier this year, per the outlet.

In its remarkable second weekend in theaters, Barbie found significant staying power, grossing an additional $93 million domestically.

Greta Gerwig (L) and Margot Robbie attend the "Barbie" Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art on June 30, 2023 in Sydney, Australia
Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie on June 30, 2023, in Sydney.

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

Barbie's success has led Mattel, the toy company that owns the Barbie brand, to make plans to adapt 14 additional Mattel properties — including a Polly Pocket movie, directed by Lena Dunham and starring Lily Collins — for the silver screen.

Other Mattel movie projects with directors, actors or notable producers attached include a Hot Wheels film produced by J.J. Abrams, a Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots movie starring Vin Diesel, the Daniel Kaluuya-led Barney film and a Major Matt Mason movie starring Tom Hanks.

Oppenheimer scored major benefit from the Barbenheimer movie theater craze, too. Nolan's biopic about theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) became the first-ever R-rated film to make more than $10 million for 10 consecutive days following its release, according to Variety, which cited Universal Pictures' own estimates.

Barbie is in theaters now.

