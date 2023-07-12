'Barbie' Takes London! See All the Super Stylish Looks at the Film's U.K. Premiere

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and co. hopped across the pond on Wednesday for another fashionable pink carpet moment

By
Published on July 12, 2023 04:19PM EDT
Margot Robbie
Photo:

Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage

After a super starry Los Angeles premiere on Sunday night, the cast of Barbie jetted off again, this time touching down in London for the film's U.K. premiere.

From Margot Robbie's latest Barbie-inspired look to Will Ferrell's sweet family moment, see all the photos from the big night, before the film's July 21 release.

01 of 16

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling

Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage

Ken opted to skip the pink this time, instead going for a mint green suit with matching shirt.

02 of 16

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie

Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage

In Vivienne Westwood Couture, Robbie once again channeled the iconic doll, this time paying homage to the 1960s-era Enchanted Evening Barbie.

03 of 16

Will Ferrell

Mattias Paulin Ferrell, Axel Paulin Ferrell, Will Ferrell, Viveca Paulin and Magnus Paulin Ferrell attend The European Premiere Of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12

Lia Toby/Getty

Sporting a pink tie, Ferrell brought his whole family along for the event, including sons Mattias, Axel and Magnus and wife Viveca Paulin.

04 of 16

Alexandra Shipp

Alexandra Shipp

Samir Hussein/WireImage

The actress paired her pink suit with a butterfly bra.

05 of 16

Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig

Samir Hussein/WireImage

The film's director stayed on trend in her shimmering caped ensemble and teeny clutch.

06 of 16

Issa Rae

Issa Rae

Joe Maher/Getty

Also popping in pink, Barbie star Rae, who went for a party-ready mini.

07 of 16

Hari Nef & Jeremy O. Harris

Hari Nef and Playwright Jeremy O. Harris

Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage

Nef and Harris took darker turns, Nef in a black gown with silver boning detail and Harris in a dramatic suit and tie.

08 of 16

Simu Liu

Simu Liu

Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage

Liu continued to have fun with premiere fashion, this time in a black wool sleeveless halter neck collared top with silver floral embroidery and wrap-around sleeves paired with matching straight leg trousers, by Fendi.

09 of 16

Emerald Fennell

Emerald Fennell

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

The British director had a Barbie moment of her own in a black coatdress with matching handbag, plus Manolo Blahnik pumps.

10 of 16

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa

Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage

In a Versace dress from her own co-designed collection, the singer sparkled.

11 of 16

Emma Mackey

Emma Mackey

Gareth Cattermole/Getty 

Mackey's pale slip dress was a summer slam dunk.

12 of 16

Ncuti Gatwa

Ncuti Gatwa

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Barbie's Gatwa also went the shimmery route in sparkling silver shorts.

13 of 16

Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Speaking of sparkle! The Bridgerton star brought the gems.

14 of 16

Sam Smith

Sam Smith

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Smith made it a '90s moment in an oversized sweatshirt and jeans.

15 of 16

Jamie Demetriou

Jamie Demetriou

Joe Maher/Getty

The comedian kept it neutral in a sleek brown suit.

16 of 16

America Ferrera

America Ferrera poses on the pink carpet upon arrival for the European premiere of "Barbie" in central London on July 12, 2023.

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty

Ferrera brought the evening glam in a plunging black gown and matching gloves.

