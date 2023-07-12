Lifestyle Style 'Barbie' Takes London! See All the Super Stylish Looks at the Film's U.K. Premiere Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and co. hopped across the pond on Wednesday for another fashionable pink carpet moment By Kate Hogan Kate Hogan Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE, as well as the editor of Stories to Make You Smile. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2008. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 12, 2023 04:19PM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage After a super starry Los Angeles premiere on Sunday night, the cast of Barbie jetted off again, this time touching down in London for the film's U.K. premiere. From Margot Robbie's latest Barbie-inspired look to Will Ferrell's sweet family moment, see all the photos from the big night, before the film's July 21 release. 01 of 16 Ryan Gosling Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage Ken opted to skip the pink this time, instead going for a mint green suit with matching shirt. 02 of 16 Margot Robbie Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage In Vivienne Westwood Couture, Robbie once again channeled the iconic doll, this time paying homage to the 1960s-era Enchanted Evening Barbie. 03 of 16 Will Ferrell Lia Toby/Getty Sporting a pink tie, Ferrell brought his whole family along for the event, including sons Mattias, Axel and Magnus and wife Viveca Paulin. 04 of 16 Alexandra Shipp Samir Hussein/WireImage The actress paired her pink suit with a butterfly bra. 05 of 16 Greta Gerwig Samir Hussein/WireImage The film's director stayed on trend in her shimmering caped ensemble and teeny clutch. 06 of 16 Issa Rae Joe Maher/Getty Also popping in pink, Barbie star Rae, who went for a party-ready mini. 07 of 16 Hari Nef & Jeremy O. Harris Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage Nef and Harris took darker turns, Nef in a black gown with silver boning detail and Harris in a dramatic suit and tie. 08 of 16 Simu Liu Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage Liu continued to have fun with premiere fashion, this time in a black wool sleeveless halter neck collared top with silver floral embroidery and wrap-around sleeves paired with matching straight leg trousers, by Fendi. 09 of 16 Emerald Fennell Gareth Cattermole/Getty The British director had a Barbie moment of her own in a black coatdress with matching handbag, plus Manolo Blahnik pumps. 10 of 16 Dua Lipa Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage In a Versace dress from her own co-designed collection, the singer sparkled. 11 of 16 Emma Mackey Gareth Cattermole/Getty Mackey's pale slip dress was a summer slam dunk. 12 of 16 Ncuti Gatwa Gareth Cattermole/Getty Barbie's Gatwa also went the shimmery route in sparkling silver shorts. 13 of 16 Nicola Coughlan Mike Marsland/WireImage Speaking of sparkle! The Bridgerton star brought the gems. 14 of 16 Sam Smith Gareth Cattermole/Getty Smith made it a '90s moment in an oversized sweatshirt and jeans. 15 of 16 Jamie Demetriou Joe Maher/Getty The comedian kept it neutral in a sleek brown suit. 16 of 16 America Ferrera JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Ferrera brought the evening glam in a plunging black gown and matching gloves.