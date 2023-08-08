Barbie Fans Can Party at Her Beach House at This New Mattel Theme Park — Plus, Where It's Located

Mattel Adventure Park is expected to open in 2024 and will have attractions inspired by Barbie, Hot Wheels, Thomas & Friends and more

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on August 8, 2023 03:05PM EDT
Mattel Adventure Park
Rendering of Mattel Adventure Park slated to open in 2024. Photo:

Mattel

Come on Barbie, let’s go party at Mattel Adventure Park

Fans of the iconic doll can soon experience a real-life Barbie Land at the Mattel-inspired theme park opening in Glendale, Arizona. Located at VAI Resort, the new park will unveil rides and attractions inspired by Barbie, Hot Wheels, Thomas & Friends, Masters of the Universe and more in 2024. 

According to the press release, park goers can enjoy a unique indoor/outdoor setup all year round at the massive 9-acre destination.

The life-size Barbie Beach House is perfect for fans who want a preview of Barbie’s closet, and they can even see her up close with the attraction's hologram technology. The house also offers a rooftop bar and restaurant where families and friends can take in panoramic views of the resort. 

Meanwhile Hot Wheels lovers can catch a thrill on Bone Shaker: The Ultimate Ride, a roller coaster that brings riders 84 feet in the air. After that, they can keep the adrenaline pumping on the double-looping Twin Mill Racer roller coaster.

Mattel Adventure Park
Key art for Mattel Adventure Park's new Hot Wheels-inspired roller coaster called Bone Shaker: The Ultimate Ride.

Mattel

"Mattel Adventure Park is an amazing opportunity to bring our beloved brands to life," said Julie Freeland, senior director of global location based entertainment at Mattel, in the release. 

“Construction is underway and substantial progress has been made on what will give fans of all ages a day of thrills and nostalgia,” Freeland continued. “We’re especially excited for families to experience the Hot Wheels Bone Shaker rollercoaster – a dream come true for any Hot Wheels fan.”

Along with Barbie and Hot Wheels, a Thomas & Friends: World of Sodor attraction will be a hotspot for families and younger adventurers. Additional park features include a 4,500-square-foot laser tag arena inspired by Masters of the Universe and a themed mini golf experience that draws from beloved Mattel games like UNO, Pictionary and Magic 8 Ball.  

Mattel Adventure Park
Rendering of Konos Island at VAI Resort.

VAI Resorts

After a long day at the park, visitors can unwind at VAI Resort’s Konos Island — a man-made feature that re-creates a vacation to Greece or Mexico with its white-sand beaches and lavish cuisine. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Guests can also enjoy sweeping views of the Phoenix Valley in a tethered hot air balloon reaching up to 400 feet. After their breathtaking ride, they can then stop by the Konos Sky Bar to share a drink 130 feet in the air. 

Related Articles
MARGOT ROBBIE-Barbie; RYAN GOSLING-Ken
'Barbie' and 'Ken' Rise in Baby Name Searches amid Film's Continued Success (Exclusive)
John Stamos Shares Throwback Photo From Greece Vacation with Late Friend Bob Saget: 'Tan and Tanner'
John Stamos Shares Throwback Photo from Greece Vacation with Late Friend Bob Saget: 'Tan and Tanner'
Margot Robbie Is Larger Than Life in the New 'Barbie' Teaser
Margot Robbie Predicted 'Barbie' Would 'Make a Billion Dollars' in Early Pitch Meeting
Justin Trudeau
Justin Trudeau and Son Xavier Twin in Pink to Watch 'Barbie' Movie Together
Heidi Klum Takes a Boat Trip with Husband Tom Kaulitz in Italy
Heidi Klum Takes a Boat Trip with Husband Tom Kaulitz in Italy — See the Photos!
Dua Lipa Gives Off Mermaid Vibes in Her Metallic Pink Minidress
Dua Lipa Embodies Mermaid Barbie in Her Metallic Pink Minidress: ‘All I Do Is Beach’
The Barbie Movie Sparked Rise in âBarbie Botoxâ on Social Media â An Expert Weighs In on the Cosmetic Procedure
What Is 'Barbie Botox'? A Doctor Explains the Latest Cosmetic Trend on Social Media — And Why You Probably Don't Need It
Hoda Kotb Shuts Down âBarbieâ Movie Backlash: 'If You're Bothered' by 'Empowered' Women 'There's a Problem'
Hoda Kotb on ‘Barbie’ Movie Naysayers: 'If You're Bothered' by 'Empowered' Women, 'There's a Problem'
You Can Now Buy Kate McKinnon's Weird Barbie from Hit Movie
You Can Now Buy Kate McKinnon's Weird Barbie Doll from the Hit Movie
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures
'Barbie' Costume Designer Jacqueline Durran Says She Wanted the Wardrobe to Feel 'Timeless' (Exclusive)
rollercoaster stuck 200 ft in the air at Cedar Point amusement park
Roller Coaster Malfunction Traps Riders 200 Feet in the Air, Forces Evacuation on Foot
Keanu Reeves seems a world away from his fresh-faced look as Neo in 'The Matrix' film series as he cuts a rather scruffy, bearded appearance during his European holiday out in Capri.
8 Photos That'll Make You Wish You Were Also on Keanu Reeves' Dreamy Capri Vacation
Tony Soprano boat for sale by United Yacht Sales
Tony Soprano's Original Boat Is For Sale — See the Photos and How Much It Costs (Exclusive)
Keanu Reeves seems a world away from his fresh-faced look as Neo in 'The Matrix' film series as he cuts a rather scruffy, bearded appearance during his European holiday out in Capri.
Shirtless Keanu Reeves Sips Bubbly and Lounges on a Boat During Italy Vacation — See the Photos!
Ryan Gosling Flexes His Muscles and Sings His Ken Anthem in New "Barbie" Trailer
Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' Song 'I'm Just Ken' Makes It to the Billboard Hot 100 Chart
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Behind-The-Scenes of Sweet Beach Trip with Husband Travis Barker
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shares Behind-The-Scenes of Sweet Beach Trip with Husband Travis Barker