Barbie Fans Can Party at Her Beach House at This New Mattel Theme Park — Plus, Where It's Located

Come on Barbie, let’s go party at Mattel Adventure Park!

Fans of the iconic doll can soon experience a real-life Barbie Land at the Mattel-inspired theme park opening in Glendale, Arizona. Located at VAI Resort, the new park will unveil rides and attractions inspired by Barbie, Hot Wheels, Thomas & Friends, Masters of the Universe and more in 2024.

According to the press release, park goers can enjoy a unique indoor/outdoor setup all year round at the massive 9-acre destination.

The life-size Barbie Beach House is perfect for fans who want a preview of Barbie’s closet, and they can even see her up close with the attraction's hologram technology. The house also offers a rooftop bar and restaurant where families and friends can take in panoramic views of the resort.

Meanwhile Hot Wheels lovers can catch a thrill on Bone Shaker: The Ultimate Ride, a roller coaster that brings riders 84 feet in the air. After that, they can keep the adrenaline pumping on the double-looping Twin Mill Racer roller coaster.



Key art for Mattel Adventure Park's new Hot Wheels-inspired roller coaster called Bone Shaker: The Ultimate Ride. Mattel

"Mattel Adventure Park is an amazing opportunity to bring our beloved brands to life," said Julie Freeland, senior director of global location based entertainment at Mattel, in the release.

“Construction is underway and substantial progress has been made on what will give fans of all ages a day of thrills and nostalgia,” Freeland continued. “We’re especially excited for families to experience the Hot Wheels Bone Shaker rollercoaster – a dream come true for any Hot Wheels fan.”

Along with Barbie and Hot Wheels, a Thomas & Friends: World of Sodor attraction will be a hotspot for families and younger adventurers. Additional park features include a 4,500-square-foot laser tag arena inspired by Masters of the Universe and a themed mini golf experience that draws from beloved Mattel games like UNO, Pictionary and Magic 8 Ball.



Rendering of Konos Island at VAI Resort. VAI Resorts

After a long day at the park, visitors can unwind at VAI Resort’s Konos Island — a man-made feature that re-creates a vacation to Greece or Mexico with its white-sand beaches and lavish cuisine.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Guests can also enjoy sweeping views of the Phoenix Valley in a tethered hot air balloon reaching up to 400 feet. After their breathtaking ride, they can then stop by the Konos Sky Bar to share a drink 130 feet in the air.

